Woman bit by shark off Florida Keys
Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. -  A 40-year-old woman was bit on her foot by a shark in the Florida Keys and airlifted to the hospital Saturday.

A good Samaritan reported the shark attack around 12:30 p.m. to the U.S. Coast Guard, according to WTVJ.

The woman, who has not been identified, said it was a small shark. She is in the hospital in good condition.

