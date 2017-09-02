Listen Live
Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims
Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims

Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  A baker in the nation's capital is leading a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser by doing what she knows best.

Elizabeth Mahon, who owns District Baking Co., has created hand-decorated, Texas-shaped cookies. 

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Proceeds from the Texas cookie sales will go to faculty and students at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, WUSA reported. The school and surrounding community were hit hard by Harvey.

Mahon will have a booth Sunday at Union Market, where she hopes to raise $5,000 through cookie sales.

Mahon told WUSA that she experienced Hurricane Charlie in Florida firsthand and understands the devastation such storms leave behind.

Read More
News

  • Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115 degrees, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said. Temperatures in Sacramento were expected to shoot past 110. While triple-digit highs in Southern California were expected to drop into the 90s over the weekend, the heat created difficulties for crews fighting a wildfire just north of downtown Los Angeles. Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that chewed through brush-covered mountains, growing to nearly 8 square miles and prompting evacuation orders for several hundred homes in Burbank. No injuries have been reported and no buildings have burned, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The warmth extended up the West Coast and into mountain states, with excessive-heat warnings posted for southwest Oregon and lesser advisories in northwest Oregon. Western Washington state expected a sunny, hot and dry Labor Day weekend. Fire weather warnings were in effect for parts of Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. The weeklong heat wave has been generated by high pressure over the West, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters said more heat could be expected when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia move north from Mexico's Baja California during the weekend. In Northern California, the extreme heat sent Michelle Ogburn to a cooling center set up in Santa Clara's North Branch Library, one of many that were opened throughout the state. Ice-water stations were set up and dozens of people, many of them homeless, took shelter Friday. 'I work from home and I live in an old mobile home with no air conditioning and not very good insulation,' said Ogburn, who lives in Sunnyvale. 'Today it was very hot and I just couldn't work.' Managers of California's power grid asked for voluntary electricity conservation. Tens of thousands of people across the state were without power at various times Friday, though most outages didn't last long.
  • Sea turtle nests beat state averages in Georgia, Carolinas
    Sea turtle nests beat state averages in Georgia, Carolinas
    Rare sea turtles nesting on beaches in Georgia and the Carolinas laid eggs at a slower pace this summer after a record-smashing 2016 season. The nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles that ran from May through August still yielded nest counts well above average, said state biologists who had little hope the turtles would match last year's impressive performance. They said the latest season gives them more encouragement that the federally protected species may be rebounding. 'We're still significantly above average,' said Mark Dodd, the biologist who heads the sea turtle recovery program for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 'We generally have a down year after a couple of big years. And if this is our down year, next year should be really good.' Volunteers scouring Georgia beaches at daybreak throughout the summer counted 2,141 total loggerhead nests. That's quite a shortfall compared to the 3,289 nests recorded the previous year. But sea turtles had a nesting boom in the beaches of the Southeast last year, shattering previous records from North Carolina to Florida. Georgia alone saw a staggering 40 percent jump in total loggerhead nests in 2016. The smaller number of nests seen this summer is still 60 percent higher than the state average in Georgia since 1989. Neighboring states posted similar numbers. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported 5,169 loggerhead nests this summer. That's down from 6,446 nests a year ago — another state record — but still 75 percent greater than South Carolina's 20-year average. There were 1,181 loggerhead nests tallied over the summer in North Carolina, which hit a record 1,580 nests a year ago. Loggerhead sea turtles, which can grow up to 300 pounds, are protected by federal law as a threatened species. Each summer, adult females crawl from the surf of the Atlantic Ocean onto beaches to dig nests for their pingpong-ball sized eggs. During the nesting season, volunteers from North Carolina to Florida comb the shoreline each day around sunrise to catalog new nests and cover them with protective screens to keep out wild hogs and other predators until the eggs hatch. Nest numbers can fluctuate wildly year-to-year. Biologists say that's because female loggerheads tend to lay eggs only every three to four years. But experts say counts have improved significantly over the past three decades, likely thanks to conservation efforts such as requiring shrimp boats to use nets equipped with built-in escape hatches for turtles. Last year, females loggerheads must have had an abundance of food and other perfect conditions that led to the nesting boom of 2016, said Charlotte Hope, a South Carolina state biologist who studies sea turtles. 'I don't expect to see that just continually go up,' Hope said. 'It's up and down, up and down. ... But obviously the trend is going up, instead of down like it was in the 1980s.' By far the busiest U.S. state for sea turtle nesting, Florida doesn't keep a running count because of overwhelming numbers. Last year, a record 122,707 loggerhead nests were counted on more than 200 Florida beaches. Simona Ceriani, a research scientist who studies sea turtles for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, said she also expects lowers numbers in Florida, which doesn't report numbers until the end of November.
  • Father acquitted of murder in child's hot car death
    Father acquitted of murder in child's hot car death
    The father of 13 children who was acquitted Friday of all charges in the hot car death of his six-month-old son has a message to those who still think he's a murderer. Lance Williams told KCCI that people can say bad things about him on Facebook, but that they should also 'advocate for legislation.' Williams believes that a car with a built-in baby monitor could have saved the life of his son, Tyrese. Williams was facing a murder charge stemming from the June 11, 2016, incident. Williams said he accidentally left Tyrese in his car, went inside his barber shop and fell asleep. When he awoke, he raced outside to his car, but he could not revive his son, KCCI reported. >> Read more trending news Judge Michael Huppert cleared Williams of all charges, saying the state failed to show that Williams acted in a knowing or reckless manner. Tyrese's mother and her family were disappointed and upset by the ruling, KCCI reported. Tyrese's grandmother told KCCI that Williams told so many lies that it was difficult to believe Tyrese's death was an accident. Williams told KCCI that he would never intentionally harm any of his children, and while he can't bring Tyrese back, he 'can do better for the rest of them.
  • We're still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox
    We're still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox
    When the Civil War was over, when the dead were buried and the union was reunited, it came time to tell tales and write history. In reunion gatherings and living rooms alike, differing versions of the causes of the conflict became as hardened as sunbaked Georgia clay. More than a century and a half later, those dueling narratives are with us still. Did 620,000 die, as Northerners would have it, in a noble quest to save the union and end slavery — the nation's horrific original sin? Or was the 'War Between the States' a gallant crusade to limit federal power, with slavery playing a lesser part, as Southerners insisted? Who was worthy of honor — Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, or Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee? After all this time, it could be argued that it doesn't matter, but the blood that was shed over a statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, is powerful evidence that it does. The national dispute over the fate of stone and bronze monuments begs this larger question: How does one country with two histories move forward? The answer, some say, is by seizing a rare chance to build a shared history through small steps. 'This is a moment to acknowledge the incredible change that we have seen among American people when they look at their past,' said Peter Carmichael, a history professor at Gettysburg College. 'They're not trying to sweep things under the rug. There are no saints and there are no sinners back in 1861. Everyone was to blame, except for the slaves.' ___ Other countries have dealt more forthrightly with the aftermath of horrific violence or oppression. After apartheid's end, South African leaders formed the Commission of Truth and Reconciliation to promote national unity in the early 1990s. Rwanda's community courts investigated the slaughter of as many as 1 million people in 1994. Post-World War II Germany outlawed Nazism and its symbols. Sanford Levinson, a University of Texas at Austin law professor, said such commissions generally focus on terrorist activity by nationalist governments, killings and torture immediately after they happen to hold oppressors accountable. The United States could examine aspects of the Civil War, such as military prisons, the massacre of black soldiers or slavery itself, he said. But, 'it would turn inevitably into historians testifying,' he said. 'There aren't concrete individuals who are going to come up and say 'yes, I did this and I really beg your apology.' All those people are dead.' Americans also would need to reach genuine consensus that the Civil War should be confronted, a willingness to dredge up repressed memories and someone to lead the effort, he said. Academics and others told The Associated Press the road to avoiding a more divisive future may be lined with discussions rather than shouting matches; more complete history lessons; local, rather than state or national action; and a renewed focus on individuals who fought and were impacted by the war, including the deprivations they endured. The drafting of men for the war, desertions in the Confederate and Union armies, political disagreements and dissent are among things not well represented in the memories of the conflict, especially not through monuments, said Stephen Rockenbach, history professor at Virginia State University. Americans can draw on primary sources, including writings of people who lived during that time period and their diaries to understand different viewpoints. 'The danger occurs when you only look at one aspect, one person, one battle, even one time frame,' he said. Historians often don't reach consensus on interpretations of the past and the general public can't be expected to, either, Rockenbach said. 'How then do we convey this huge experience that all kinds of Americans went through in meaningful way?' he said. 'Statues do not do a very good job of doing that on their own.' Joe Zuniga, a 60-year-old school teacher in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, wants to see Confederate statues in museums or part of historical sites or battlefields so that visitors have the context they need to understand what happened. 'We are talking about history,' said the self-described conservative. 'We don't have to have it on top of a building overlooking the city with the idea of it being glorified. But, nonetheless, it is history. Whatever is in a person's heart can be there. It doesn't have to be replicated by granite or marble.' Carmichael, the Gettysburg College professor, said some of the problems of today could be addressed by doing a better job of explaining the war and how it affected a group that generally was ignored by both sides after Appomattox Courthouse: black Americans. Rather than simply tearing down statues, interpretive markers should be used at Confederate monuments to show the systematic oppression of black people through lynching, the denial of voting rights, and segregation, he said. That way, Americans can understand that the system of slavery destroyed by the Civil War didn't create equality but instead ushered in Jim Crow laws. Reconciliation won't happen in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville, he said. The best change might be through local efforts where people who know each other can hash things out. 'The more it's done from far away, the more I think it's likely to provoke resentment and anger, and not lead to anything wonderfully productive,' he said. ___ Civil War veterans reunited on battlefields for years after the fight. But today, organizations composed of descendants of the armies that battled from 1861 to 1865 have few dealings with each other or conversations on a broad level. The head of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mark Day, said opening a shared dialogue about the nation's history might be a good start. 'We're Americans. We have an ability to hold different opinions and share different opinions,' said Day, the national commander. 'I think it's a national thing that we maybe have to talk to each other.' Thomas V. Strain Jr. is Day's Southern equivalent, commander-in-chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is more than three times the size of the Union group with some 33,000 members. Strain doesn't mind talking to Union descendants — he recently attended a gathering of the Northern group — but he doesn't know that discussions will help. People are more interested today in fighting battles with monuments as proxies than in figuring out what happened long ago, said Strain. 'Until society as a whole changes and we start seeing things for what they are, I don't think at any time we're going to be able to sit down and reconcile,' said Strain, of Athens, Alabama. The Southern descendants' group supports the preservation of Confederate monuments and members often espouse the traditional, Southern view of the war that minimizes the role of slavery in the conflict. But it didn't officially participate in the Aug. 12 demonstration in Charlottesville that ended in multiple injuries and the death of a woman who was killed when a car allegedly driven by a man aligned with white supremacists plowed into a crowd. The group continues to memorialize its forbears; members were on hand for the dedication of a monument to unknown Confederate dead on private property in rural south Alabama on Aug. 24. The NAACP spoke out against the project, calling it a step backward. Bernard Simelton, president of the civil rights group's Alabama chapter, said he's not interested in coming together to reach a consensus on Civil War history while Confederate monuments are still going up. 'The monuments have to come down before you can begin an honest conversation because as long as they are up and that flag is flying it leaves African Americans to say, 'You don't value our feelings, you don't understand our pain,'' Simelton said. Strain said many on the pro-Confederate side just aren't willing to budge after seeing monuments and Confederate monuments removed. 'I think we have to stand firm at this point,' he said. But others say something has to be resolved, and soon. 'In 1861 they came to the point they could no longer talk about their differences. It came to bloodshed,' said long-haul trucker R.J. Yong, 37, of York, South Carolina. 'I fear that we are coming to that point again.' Musician Bobby Horton, 66, has an unusual vantage point after a lifetime of studying and playing music of the Civil War. He was among the contributors to director Ken Burns' landmark 1990 miniseries, 'The Civil War.' Both sides had their favorite tunes during the war, Horton said, and that division continued with post-war songs like 'Oh, I'm a Good Ole Rebel,' which included the line: 'For this fair land of freedom I do not care a damn. I'm glad I (fought) against it, I only wished we'd won.' Yet a new type of music also came about after the war, Horton said: Songs that talked about reconciliation and coming together after years of fighting. One, titled 'The Dawn of Peace,' included the verse: 'No more, no more shall war and strife be heard throughout the land.' Those songs, said Horton, 'were mainly from soldiers.' The lesson for today might be for the nation to better educate itself about the shared tragedy of those who fought in the war, the slaves whose lives hung in the balance and the common people, he said. That way, perhaps, people could better see their commonalities. 'Right now it's 'them' and 'us.' And as long as it's 'them' and 'us,' it won't be 'us,'' Horton said. ___ Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona.
  • The Latest: Trump arrives in Houston for 2nd Harvey visit
    The Latest: Trump arrives in Houston for 2nd Harvey visit
    The Latest on Harvey and the storm's aftermath (all times local): 11:45 a.m. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week. Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday and were greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott at Ellington Field, a military reserve base in the southeast part of the city. Four Cabinet members including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are joining the president on this trip. The president is expected to meet with Harvey victims at the air field before heading to a relief center. He did not interact with victims on his trip Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin. Trump will head to Louisiana later Saturday. ___ 11:40 a.m. Some people who were forced from their homes by flooding from Harvey have begun the process of getting their lives back in order. Among them is 28-year-old Kim Martinez, who was waiting Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Houston neighborhood, which was devastated by the storm. The mother of two was hosting a watch party for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight last Saturday when the waters reached several feet and forced about 15 people to the attic. They eventually got to safety. Martinez says her insurance adjuster promised to call when he arrived from Florida but didn't say when. Her sister is housing her family and three others who evacuated until they get federal disaster aid. ___ 11:25 a.m. Officials in Beaumont, Texas, say water was handed out to 6,000 vehicles during a drive-thru giveaway meant to help the Harvey-smacked city get by until its water system up and running again. Beaumont officials began giving out water on Friday and are doing so again Saturday. They have been struggling to cope since Thursday, when the swollen Neches River inundated the main water intake system and backup pumps failed. The Army Corp of Engineers has sent pumps to help restore service, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe to the city treatment plant. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. Some Beaumont residents have water pressure, but a boil order is still in effect. ___ 10:45 a.m. Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a building on Houston's west side that is surrounded by flooding from Harvey. Fire department spokeswoman Sheldra Brigham says no one was hurt in the fire on Saturday. Brigham says the building had about 1 foot (30 centimeters) of water inside. Houston TV station KTRK reported that firefighters were hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling. Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday told people in the area to evacuate because ongoing releases from two nearby reservoirs could keep thousands of homes flooded for up to 15 days. Harvey dumped up to 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain on the Houston-area after making landfall last week. ___ 10 a.m. Firefighters in Houston are battling a blaze at a building still surrounded by Harvey's floodwaters on the city's west side. Houston TV station KTRK reported Saturday that firefighters were being hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling. Parts of west Houston are still inundated from the release of floodwater from nearby reservoirs that are designed to catch storm runoff. Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday said the ongoing release of water could keep thousands of homes flooded for up to 15 days. He told residents that if they stayed and later needed help, first responders' resources could be further strained. Harvey dumped up to 50 inches of rain on the Houston-area after making landfall last week as a powerful hurricane. ___ 9:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage from Harvey. The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers. Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis. Harvey made landfall in Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane and lingered for days in the region, causing catastrophic flooding and killing at least 42 people. ___ 12:10 a.m. One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims. People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people. In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days. President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.
  • Starbucks employee saves customer's life
    Starbucks employee saves customer's life
    A Starbucks employee said his Boy Scout training came in handy when he helped a customer in distress. Kurt Vaughn, then 19, said his morning shift on Aug. 14 took an alarming turn when a man passed out on the store's patio. A customer rushed into the store asking if anyone knew CPR, Vaughn told The Desert Sun. That's when his Boy Scout training kicked in and he took control of the situation. Vaughn said he is not certified in CPR, but the training he received years before as a Boy Scout served him well in keeping Mike Furtado, 66, alive until paramedics arrived. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news  Furtado, who was in cardiac arrest, was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. He is doing better now, The Desert Sun reported. When Furtado awoke, he had no memory of being at Starbucks, so it wasn't until company representatives called the family to find out how he was doing that the whole story was revealed. Furtado told The Desert Sun that the young barista is his hero. Vaughn plans on becoming an EMT.
