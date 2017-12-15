Listen Live
By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -  A woman left her son in a car near methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while she broke into an empty residence, authorities said.

A Forsyth County deputy apprehended Theresa Jean Bice, 39, when she was leaving the house through a rear window, sheriff’s spokesman Doug Rainwater said. The house was on Browns Bridge Road in Cumming.

The deputy, C.A. Miller, said he found the 4-year-old boy asleep near multiple baggies containing meth, a digital scale and glass smoking paraphernalia.

A basket containing DVDs and children’s toys was found in the house, according to the deputy. It’s unclear how long Bice was in the house.

She’s charged with burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to sheriff’s officials. She’s in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

At the time of this arrest, Bice was on probation for a shoplifting arrest in April.

