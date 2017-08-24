Listen Live
National
Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
Close

Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts

Record Powerball and Tips on Winning

Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and WSBTV.com
Updated:

UPDATE: If you live in Massachusetts, check your Powerball numbers: You could be $759 million richer.

According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Tickets sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia won a Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million. Tickets sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia won the Match 5 prize of $1 million.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history!

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times.

Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia.

>> Read more trending news 

According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Michael Holahan/AP
Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for a recent  drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga., Friday afternoon Aug. 18, 2017. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Close

Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing

Photo Credit: Michael Holahan/AP
Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for a recent  drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga., Friday afternoon Aug. 18, 2017. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. 

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14

Number of Rolls: 20

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California)

#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)

News

  • Self-described 'mountain man' in 1984 killing is released
    Self-described 'mountain man' in 1984 killing is released
    Self-described 'mountain man' Don Nichols was released on parole Wednesday after serving 32 years for kidnapping a world-class athlete out on a training run in 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer — an attack that drew widespread media coverage and became the subject of a made-for-TV movie. Nichols, who must report to a parole office in Great Falls, was granted parole in April, The Missoulian reported https://goo.gl/sRx9AZ . Nichols, 86, was sentenced to 85 years in prison for kidnapping biathlete Kari Swenson in the mountains near Big Sky and killing Alan Goldstein, a friend helping to search for Swenson when she failed to return home from her run. Swenson, who was 22, said she was chained up during her ordeal and spotted her would-be rescuers before her abductors did. She yelled at them to leave because Nichols had threatened to shoot anyone who tried to help her. Nichols shot Goldstein, and Nichols' son Dan apparently accidently shot Swenson. She said she was left for dead with a 'sucking chest wound' for hours as Goldstein's body lay nearby. Don and Dan Nichols fled and were arrested five months later after a manhunt in the mountains of southwestern Montana. During the parole hearing in April, board members noted Nichols' clean record in his more than 30 years in prison and his completion of educational programs, including anger management and life skills. Don Nichols, who kidnapped Swenson to be a bride for his then 19-year-old son, told the board members they would not regret their decision and he felt bad about his crimes. Before Don Nichols' 2012 parole hearing, Kari Swenson wrote a letter to The Bozeman Daily Chronicle calling the father and son 'crazy misfits' who chose to live apart from society and defy its laws. 'I endured being grabbed by both wrists, hit in the face, thrown to the ground, chained to Dan, threatened with knives and guns, marched through the woods, secured like an animal to trees and spent a terrifying night chained next to Dan,' she wrote. She said she spent years in counseling and still has shrapnel in her chest that hurts her and brings back haunting memories of the ordeal that ended her athletic career. Dan Nichols was convicted of kidnapping and assault and was released from prison in 1991. The case was the subject of a 1987 made-for-TV movie 'The Abduction of Kari Swenson,' starring Tracy Pollan. It was featured in an episode of Investigation Discovery's TV show 'Your Worst Nightmare.' ___ Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com
  • Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    UPDATE: If you live in Massachusetts, check your Powerball numbers: You could be $759 million richer. According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Tickets sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia won a Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million. Tickets sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. ORIGINAL STORY: The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history! The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times. Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia. >> Read more trending news  According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. POWERBALL FAST FACTS Draw Date: Wednesday Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier Drawings: 11 p.m.  Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14 Number of Rolls: 20 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California) #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
  • Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge
    Tattoo parlor offers to remove gang and hate-related tattoos at no charge
    The Parlour Hair and Ink in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, is hosting an event to cover up any gang or hate-related tattoos for free. >> Read more trending news Store owner Jamy Magee said individual political beliefs don't matter to them and they will help anyone with their heart in the right place. 'I think this is a great way to move forward. We can help cover up the past and have them walk out of here with the past in the past,' Magee said. The tattoo removal is scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 12. They will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and water will be available to those waiting in line.
  • Sandbags, plywood, generators: Texas coast braces for Harvey
    Sandbags, plywood, generators: Texas coast braces for Harvey
    Former Tropical Storm Harvey drifted erratically toward the Texas Gulf Coast late Wednesday amid forecasts it could become a hurricane by landfall later this week, dumping heavy rain and raising the threat of flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the tropical depression was expected to intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Texas coast sometime late Friday. Emergency officials geared up as forecasters predicted heavy rains in parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi that could continue for days. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected. Emergency officials asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas were urged to seek higher ground, and those elsewhere were told to monitor official announcements closely. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi was the only area under a mandatory evacuation order. On South Padre Island, people filled sandbags and loaded them into cars and vans to take to protect exposed homes and businesses. Others in the forecast path of the storm sought out generators, plywood and other goods from hardware stores. Meanwhile, rice farmers in coastal Matagorda County moved quickly to harvest their crops. Rainfall totals of 10 to 15 inches (250-380 millimeters) were possible over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through Tuesday, the Miami-based hurricane center said. At 10 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Harvey was centered about 445 miles (715 kms) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. It was moving northwest at about 2 mph (4 kph) and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The hurricane center said Harvey could regain tropical storm status in coming hours on its crawl over the Gulf. A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Port Mansfield at the south to San Luis Pass, at the western end of Galveston Island, at the north. A storm surge watch was in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island, just up the coast from Galveston. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Boca de Catan, Mexico, just south of the Texas border, to Port Mansfield and from San Luis Pass to High Island.
  • The Latest: Official: Largest jackpot won by single ticket
    The Latest: Official: Largest jackpot won by single ticket
    The Latest on $758.7 million Powerball drawing (all times local): 12:45 a.m. Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million. The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown. ___ 12:05 a.m. A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold. The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. ___ 10:05 p.m. The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million. Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. ___ 8:55 a.m. Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history. Despite incredibly long odds, people throughout the country will hold their breath Wednesday night as five white balls and one red ball are drawn from drums. The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016. The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings. Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • 15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police
    15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police
    An autopsy is planned Thursday for a 15-month-old girl found dead in the back seat of her mother's car, which was in the employee parking lot of the Procter & Gamble Mason Business Center in Mason, Ohio.  “She was left unattended in the car by an employee who worked there,” Doyle Burke, Warren County Coroner’s Office investigator, said at an impromptu news conference outside the coroner’s office in Lebanon, Ohio, Wednesday. >> Read more trending news The child’s body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which is contracted to handle some death investigations for Warren County.  The mother is a P&G employee, Burke said, but he doesn't know what her job is. He also said he has had no contact with the woman, so he has no information as to her age, where the family lives or whether the baby had siblings. He said Mason police, who are conducting that part of the investigation, were interviewing the parents Wednesday night.  According to Mason police, officers and sheriff's deputies were called to the employee parking lot at 4:59 p.m. on a report of a medical emergency. The officers and Mason Emergency Medical Service were directed to a vehicle where the 15-month-old girl was deceased in a car seat.  Burke said it appears that the child may have been left in the car all day, “roughly 7:30, 8 a.m. until the dispatch at 5 p.m. The mother of the little girl called 911 upon the discovery.” Burke said it was way too early in the investigation to reach any determination about why the child was left in the car. Mason police will deal with that and other issues, he said, including whether there are surveillance cameras in the parking lot or whether P&G security officers make routine checks of vehicles.  “On appearances, certainly the child left in the car, even though it wasn’t sweltering hot today, it’s obviously going to be hotter in the car,” Burke said. “Certainly, a 15-month-old is more susceptible to something like this than an adult. So, that’s the theory we're working under.” According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the temperature in the Warren County region was near 80 degrees. Burke said he could not recall working a case in Warren County involving the death of a child in a hot car.  “It’s preventable,” he said. 'It’s just tragic.”
