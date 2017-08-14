Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Widower, 94, digs pool for neighborhood kids
Close

Widower, 94, digs pool for neighborhood kids

Widower, 94, digs pool for neighborhood kids
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
File photo

Widower, 94, digs pool for neighborhood kids

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MORRIS, Minn. -   A Minnesota widower couldn’t take the quiet anymore after his wife of 66 years died of cancer in 2016. Instead of retreating into his home, he decided to take a plunge.

No he didn’t get remarried. He decided to fill the void that was in his neighborhood -- to build an in-ground pool in his backyard to break the silence and loneliness, KARE reported.

>> Read more trending news

Keith Davison, 94, then opened the doors, so to speak, to the kids who live near him.

The pool, which is 32 feet long and 9 feet deep at its deepest, opened in July.

Davison has three grown children, but they don’t have any kids of their own to make him a grandfather, KARE reported, so Davison is now the grandpa to the neighborhood and he watches his unofficially adopted extended family from his chair in the shade.

He has set some rules for the pool, mainly, that a parent or grandparent be there with the kids as they are enjoying the water.

Davison doesn’t stay dry either. He jumps in after the kids have all gone home, KARE reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Car crashes into woods behind DeKalb County school
    Car crashes into woods behind DeKalb County school
  • Fishing boat catches spectacular video of shark breaching off Cape Cod
    Fishing boat catches spectacular video of shark breaching off Cape Cod
    A Cape Cod charter fishing captain caught some exciting shark footage over the weekend.  Hap Farrell shared footage of a Great White Shark breaching the water behind his boat to steal a passenger's catch.  >> Read more trending news The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed the video shows a white shark breaching. Experts told Boston 25 it's unclear whether white shark breaches are rare in the Cape Cod area or just rarely witnessed. Farrell said he saw at least two sharks snag stripers from people fishing on his boat on the 12th, but this one was the more spectacular.  'We were fishing out of Rock Harbor in Orleans, Mass. on Cape Cod,' Farrell told Boston 25 News 'The area we were fishing is called Billingsgate Shoals. In the video, you can see the shark leap out of the water as it attacks the fish. 
  • The Latest: White nationalist website losing domain host
    The Latest: White nationalist website losing domain host
    The Latest on violent protesting in Virginia and related developments around the nation (all times local): 7:40 a.m. A prominent white nationalist website that promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence Saturday is losing its internet domain host. GoDaddy tweeted late Sunday night that it has given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site has violated GoDaddy's terms of service. GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race tells the New York Daily News that the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labeling a woman killed in an attack at the event in Charlottesville 'fat' and 'childless.' Heather Heyer was killed Saturday when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally. Shortly after GoDaddy tweeted its decision, the site posted an article claiming it had been hacked and would be shut down. ___ 7:25 a.m. Protesters spray-painted and broke a chunk off a statue depicting a Confederate soldier at an Atlanta park after they marched through the city to protest the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a lone policeman at Piedmont Park on Sunday night was surrounded by black-clad protesters shouting 'pig' as demonstrators used chains to try and destroy the Peace Monument. The statue depicts a winged angel standing over a Confederate soldier. Video from local news outlets showed red spray paint covering much of the monument following the demonstration. The Atlanta protest was among several around the nation over the weekend that were organized after a chaotic white supremacist rally in Virginia ended with deadly violence. ___ 7:25 a.m. The German government is condemning the white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned violent Saturday, expressing solidarity with peaceful counter-protesters. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters Monday that it was an 'absolutely repulsive scene at this extreme-right march.' He said 'there was outrageous racism, anti-Semitism and hate in its most despicable form to be seen, and whenever it comes to such speech or such images it is repugnant.' He added that it's 'completely contrary to what the chancellor and the German government works for politically, and we are in solidarity with those who stand peacefully against such aggressive extreme-right opinions.' Seibert says Merkel also regrets the death of a counter-protester and sent her sympathies to those injured. ___ 3 a.m. An Ohio man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to make his first court appearance. Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, says 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. has a bond hearing Monday morning. Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others. Fields has been in custody since Saturday. Jail officials told The Associated Press they don't know if he's obtained an attorney. A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his 'deeply held, radical' convictions on race.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.