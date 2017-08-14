Widower, 94, digs pool for neighborhood kids

A Minnesota widower couldn’t take the quiet anymore after his wife of 66 years died of cancer in 2016. Instead of retreating into his home, he decided to take a plunge.

No he didn’t get remarried. He decided to fill the void that was in his neighborhood -- to build an in-ground pool in his backyard to break the silence and loneliness, KARE reported.

Keith Davison, 94, then opened the doors, so to speak, to the kids who live near him.

The pool, which is 32 feet long and 9 feet deep at its deepest, opened in July.

Davison has three grown children, but they don’t have any kids of their own to make him a grandfather, KARE reported, so Davison is now the grandpa to the neighborhood and he watches his unofficially adopted extended family from his chair in the shade.

He has set some rules for the pool, mainly, that a parent or grandparent be there with the kids as they are enjoying the water.

Davison doesn’t stay dry either. He jumps in after the kids have all gone home, KARE reported.