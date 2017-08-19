Listen Live
Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims

Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
Noor Salman appeared in federal court Wednesday in California. (Photo: Courtesy Vicki Behringer)

Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims

By: Samantha Manning, Mark Boxley, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Noor Salman is accused of helping her husband plan and carry out the June 12, 2016, attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and a document filed by prosecutors this week is shedding new light on the case.

>> Read more trending news

The document filed Thursday lists specific instances that prosecutors intend to pursue during trial, and alludes to a text message allegedly sent by Salman to her husband about his alibi for the attack.
Read: Who is Noor (Salman) Mateen, wife of Orlando mass shooter?

That text message “informing him of the cover story she had devised” was deleted from Salman’s phone, along with others, the night of the attack on Pulse, the prosecution filing claimed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 49 people and injured dozens of others.
Photos: A look back at vigils held around the world after Pulse shooting in Orlando

The filing did not say what proof prosecutors had to support the claim, but indicated it would be among the main aspects of their case against Salman.

Other instances of false statements allegedly made by Salman that prosecutors plan to pursue during trial include:

  • Stating to officers of the Fort Pierce Police Department that her husband, Omar Mateen, would not have engaged in violence unless he was protecting himself.
  • Stating to special agents of the FBI that Mateen left their apartment on June 11, 2016, to have dinner with a friend.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen had one firearm.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen was not radical or extreme in his beliefs.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that she did not see Mateen with a gun when he left their residence.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen did not access the internet at their residence and had deleted his Facebook account a long time ago.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that she was unaware that Mateen was planning to conduct a violent terrorist attack.
Read More
News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens for season ticket holders ahead of first game
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens for season ticket holders ahead of first game
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened for season ticket holders Saturday ahead of the first Falcons game next week.  Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United season ticket holders got their first look inside.  Team owner Arthur Blank, Gov. Nathan Deal and Mayor Kasim Reed held a news conference to mark the opening of the new stadium. 'We think we built the finest sports entertainment complex in the United States,' Blank said.  TRENDING STORIES: Chick-fil-A CEO writes heartfelt letter about tragic loss of family members If you've gotten a robocall about a free cruise, you could get up to $900 Georgia Tech kicks star running back off team Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to fans who said the new stadium did not disappoint.  'You don't have a bad seat. All the seats are good,' Priscilla Jones said.  Officials said they are expect a million people to walk through the doors over the next two months.  As for the state-of-the-art retractable roof, it is not yet ready to open and close during a game.  'We picked out the most complicated roof design that's been built in the United States, if not the world,' Blank said. Reed said what he hoped would happen to the neighborhoods around the stadium is already becoming a reality.  'Vine City and English Avenue crime is down 35 percent. We've opened an at choice promise center for young people that I don't think would have been opened before,' he said. The Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals Aug. 26 for the first public event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mercedes Benz Stadium open today for season ticket holders, a week ahead of the first Falcons preseason game here. pic.twitter.com/8XCsXQgxOx — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) August 19, 2017   “The roof works!” Arthur Blank says of Mercedes Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ln43FI8AOU — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) August 19, 2017  
  • 6 arrested in Memphis at rally at Nathan Bedford Forest statue 
    6 arrested in Memphis at rally at Nathan Bedford Forest statue 
    A peaceful rally was supposed to occur at the Nathan Bedford Forest Statue on Saturday, but it turned into multiple arrests. >> Read more trending news This rally came one day after it was announced that the Memphis City Council would have a session on Tuesday to discuss “the immediate removal and or sale” of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park and the Jefferson Davis statue in downtown Memphis. >> PHOTOS Rally at Nathan Bedford Forest Statue turns into multiple arrests, march  At one point activists tried to cover the Nathan Bedford Forest Statue, but police removed them. According to MPD, six at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue protesters have been arrested.  The march is still happening now and the activists are headed to bail out the people who were arrested.  This is a developing story. Check back with Fox13Memphis.com.
  • Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
    Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
    Noor Salman is accused of helping her husband plan and carry out the June 12, 2016, attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and a document filed by prosecutors this week is shedding new light on the case. >> Read more trending news The document filed Thursday lists specific instances that prosecutors intend to pursue during trial, and alludes to a text message allegedly sent by Salman to her husband about his alibi for the attack.Read: Who is Noor (Salman) Mateen, wife of Orlando mass shooter? That text message “informing him of the cover story she had devised” was deleted from Salman’s phone, along with others, the night of the attack on Pulse, the prosecution filing claimed. The attack resulted in the deaths of 49 people and injured dozens of others.Photos: A look back at vigils held around the world after Pulse shooting in Orlando The filing did not say what proof prosecutors had to support the claim, but indicated it would be among the main aspects of their case against Salman. Other instances of false statements allegedly made by Salman that prosecutors plan to pursue during trial include: Stating to officers of the Fort Pierce Police Department that her husband, Omar Mateen, would not have engaged in violence unless he was protecting himself. Stating to special agents of the FBI that Mateen left their apartment on June 11, 2016, to have dinner with a friend. Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen had one firearm. Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen was not radical or extreme in his beliefs. Stating to FBI special agents that she did not see Mateen with a gun when he left their residence. Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen did not access the internet at their residence and had deleted his Facebook account a long time ago. Stating to FBI special agents that she was unaware that Mateen was planning to conduct a violent terrorist attack.
  • Evacuation orders affect hundreds in California, Oregon
    Evacuation orders affect hundreds in California, Oregon
    Evacuation orders affecting hundreds of people were issued in California and Oregon as wildfires neared small towns, including one that's a prime location for viewing the eclipse. About 600 residents were told to leave the tourist town of Sisters, Oregon, and authorities said Saturday another 1,000 people had been told to be ready to leave if necessary. Sisters is located on the edge of a 70-mile swath of the state where the moon will completely blot out the sun. No structures had been lost and no injuries have been reported since the fire began last week. The cause is under investigation. Crews were expecting a tough day Saturday with winds gusting to more than 20 mph. On Monday, they will have to contend with the solar eclipse that fire officials say will ground all firefighting helicopters and most fixed-wing aircraft for about 35 minutes as the moon's shadow passes over the area. Shopkeepers were hoping the fire would not inhibit business as tourists arrive to watch the eclipse. 'If you look up at the sky it's not an orange cloud anymore,' said Andrew Bourgerie, co-owner of Sisters Bakery. 'So it's simmering down a little bit.' Some campsites and recreational areas were shut down due to the 12-square-mile (31-square kilometer) wildfire in Deschutes National Forest that jumped fire lines Friday. Officials say the blaze is producing heavy smoke while burning in forests at higher elevations and sagebrush in lower areas. 'We have a few days before the eclipse to see if the smoke is in the area,' fire spokeswoman Lisa Clark said. Officials said only aircraft with instruments allowing them to fly at night can fight the fire during the eclipse. Clark said that eliminates the bulk of the firefighting fleet, though large air tankers will be able to fly. In California, authorities issued an evacuation order for the small town of Wawona as a week-old fire in Yosemite National Park grew and air quality reached a hazardous level. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire grew to more than 4 square miles (more than 10.36 sq. kilometers) overnight due to winds from thunderstorms. Authorities ordered people to leave as air quality was expected to worsen. Wawona, with a population of 1,000 to 2,000 people at any given time, is less than 2 miles (less than 3.22 kilometers) from the fire. The evacuation order included the historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel. The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the national park since it began a week ago. It was 10 percent contained. In Montana, 155 National Guard troops arrived to monitor about three dozen security checkpoints in an area south of Missoula that was evacuated due to a fire that flared up after burning since at least July 15. The fire destroyed two homes and several outbuildings Thursday. It burned an additional 14 square miles Friday and has charred an estimated 44 square miles (113.96 sq. kilometers) of wooded, mountainous terrain west of Lolo. The troops will relieve law enforcement officers so they can return to other duties. The Missoulian reported that heavy smoke has settled into valleys and officials warned of poor air quality. Idaho's two largest wildfires were burning mostly in wilderness areas. One fire burned 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) in Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, and another in Gospel Hump Wilderness had burned 21 square miles (54 square kilometers). In Arizona, officials say charges have been dismissed against Gene Carpenter, 54, who was arrested on suspicion of operating his drone in restricted airspace over a fire in June. Deputy Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said new evidence was being investigated.
More

