Why is North Korea threatening Guam? 
Close

Why is North Korea threatening Guam? 

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
5 things to Know about North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

Why is North Korea threatening Guam? 

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Following a warning Tuesday by President Donald Trump to stop threatening the United States, North Korean officials said early Wednesday they were considering using intermediate-range ballistic missiles near Guam, home to strategic U.S. military installations.
North Korea’s military officials said they were “carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12,” according to a statement read by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Why did the North Koreans say they would target Guam, a small island in the South Pacific?
In part, because on Monday night two US B-1 bombers flew from Guam over the Korean peninsula in joint exercises with Japan and South Korea, angering North Korean leaders.

Here’s a look at Guam and the U.S. military installations there.

Why is Guam strategic to the United States?
Guam is a U.S. territory. Everyone born on the island is an American citizen.

How did it become a U.S. territory?
The United States took control of Guam following the Spanish-American War of 1898. The U.S. kept the island until the Japanese attack on December 1941. Japan occupied the island until 1944 when the U.S. took it back. Since then, it has been a U.S. territory.

Where is Guam?
Guam is an island in the western Pacific Ocean. It is about 4,000 miles from Hawaii, and 2,100 miles from Pyongyang, North Korea.

Why is it important as far as the U.S. military is concerned? 
The Joint Region Marianas – the U.S. military command on the island – is made up of two major military installations – Anderson Air Force Base (36th Wing, Air Mobility Command) and Naval Base Guam.
From the Department of Defense:
Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), is located on the north end of Guam, approximately 15 miles from the capital, Agana (or Ha-gan-ya). Andersen AFB is in the village of Yigo (pronounced "Jeego). … The bulk of Andersen's duties since WWII have been as a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, supporting activities in Korea and Vietnam.
Assignment tours are 24 months for unaccompanied or single service members and 36 months for accompanied service members.
There are 2,334 active duty service members on the base. Four hundred civilians work on the base along with 572 contractors.
Anderson Air Force Base hosts B-52 bombers, B-1B bombers and B-2 bombers in addition to fighter jets.
Naval Base Guam has approximately 6,300 active duty Navy members, and, according to the base’s website:
Naval Base Guam is the home of Commander Naval Forces Marianas, Commander Submarine Squadron 15, Coast Guard Sector Guam and Naval Special Warfare Unit One and supports 28 other tenant commands. It is the home base of three Los Angeles class submarines and to dozens of units operating in support of US Pacific Command, US Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet and 5th Fleet.

How big is Guam?
The island of Guam is 30 miles long and 4 to 12 miles wide. It is the largest of the Mariana Islands and the largest island in Micronesia

Who lives there?
The indigenous people of the island are the Chamorro. About 40 percent of the population of Guam is Chamorro.

In light of the threat from North Korea, what type of protection does the island have?
In addition to fighter planes, bombers, ships, and submarines, Guam has a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. THAAD is a defense system capable of shooting down an incoming ballistic missile.
 

  • Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
    Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
    Residents of the U.S. territory Guam say they're afraid after being caught in the middle of rising tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korea, but Gov. Eddie Calvo reassured his constituents that there is no threat to the island. The North Korean army said Wednesday it's examining operational plans for attacking the island, a military hub about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean. 'An attack or threat to Guam is a threat or attack on the United States,' said Calvo, who said he spoke with White House officials Monday morning. 'They have said that America will be defended.' North Korea said it mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile. In response, Trump threatened the communist country 'with fire and fury.' 'I'm a little worried, a little panicked. Is this really going to happen?' said Cecil Chugrad, a 37-year-old bus driver for a tour bus company in Guam. 'If it's just me, I don't mind, but I have to worry about my son. I feel like moving (out of Guam) now.' Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said defenses are in place for such threats. Guam is armed with the U.S. Army's missile defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, the same system recently installed in South Korea. Todd and Mitch Thompson, two brothers who are both lawyers on Guam, said they haven't seen anyone panicking or stocking up on supplies. 'I think people are just stunned and really don't know what to think,' Todd Thompson said. North Korea made a similar threat a few years ago. 'I sort of laughed it off because I figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat,' he said. 'But I have to say, I'm not laughing now. My concern is that things have changed in Washington, and who knows what's going to happen?' Mitch Thompson added he believes 'a lot of people have no confidence that the White House will do the right thing under the circumstances.' Both brothers plan to be off-island in the coming weeks. A travel agent on Guam said they haven't had a surge of customers seeking to book flights off the island. 'It's not bad at all, no chaos,' said Mariah Sablan, who works for Golden Dragon Travel Inc. 'It's just like a regular business day.' ___ Bussewitz reported from Honolulu. Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Alaska contributed to this report. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the North Korean announcement came Wednesday in Guam due to the international date line.
  • Abandoned house that's stood for 15 years could finally be demolished
    Abandoned house that's stood for 15 years could finally be demolished
    Neighbors say they want the city of Atlanta to do something about a blighted house they say is a haven for squatters and a magnet for crime. Channel 2's Carl Willis spoke to residents who say they are fed up with the constant vandalism and dumping but the city says there is progress happening. Eric Saxon has the misfortune of living right next door to the dilapidated property in southwest Atlanta.  'It's become a refuge for vermin, homeless, and everybody else who would take a chance to go into it,' he said. With the exception of vagrants, the home on Stafford Street has been unoccupied for at least 15 years. About 3 years ago, a tree collapsed on the roof leaving the structure open to the elements. 'When you see a space like that, that's abandoned that no one cares about, you know what's going to happen,' Saxon said. Willis reached out to the city of Atlanta for answers on why this has sat stagnant for years. The chief code enforcement officer says the home is moving along through the process. She says within days a bid should be awarded to a contractor to demolish it. Still - that could take 60 to 90 days from now.  Atlanta police tell us their code enforcement process is actually up 13-percent in inspections; 89-percent in pro-active inspections this year. But residents like Saxon, who have waited years, say that progress is hard to feel when you're this close to blight. 'Let's get rid of the overgrowth. Maybe that can be expedited,' Saxon said.  
  • Mother says she wants out after unknowingly moving into rat-infested apartment
    Mother says she wants out after unknowingly moving into rat-infested apartment
    A rat infestation at a DeKalb County apartment building has a family desperate to move. Ishaniek Mays, a mother of two, told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that she has caught a dozen rats in her apartment since April. Code enforcement went to the apartment building Tuesday and said it is out of compliance, due to rats and roaches. “It’s disgusting, and it’s horrifying,” Mays said. Mays said rats and mice are terrorizing her family in their Decatur apartment on Line Circle. She shared several photos with Klaus showing the rodents, including one picture that showed four mice caught on one trap. “There was nothing in the lease saying that there was going to be rats here,” Mays said. Mays moved into the apartment in March. Klaus contacted the DeKalb County Board of Health. A representative told her a different tenant complained of rats in October. The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Preventions said rats can carry more than 35 diseases. TRENDING STORIES: These suspects were arrested in an illegal street racing bust Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home Mays told Klaus that the rodents crawled into her refrigerator and she ended up in the hospital unexpectedly. “They ate over $200 worth of food. It’s just unsanitary for me and my children,” Mays said. Her boys are 5 and 7 years old. DHC Property Management told Klaus it inherited the rat problem and is trying to fix it. Real estate records show a California-based owner bought the quad-style apartment building in September. Records also show the building has changed hands 14 times in 35 years. Curtis Leslie is a groundskeeper at the complex. “They’re doing everything they can. I know they got two pest control companies come out,” Leslie told Klaus. Mays said the animals are living and dying in the walls. A Cook’s Pest Control writeup said “holes in wall too big for tech to repair. Whole area needs to be sheet rocked all over.” Mays told Klaus she wants out of the apartment and wants her money back. “I can’t do it anymore,” Mays said. Code enforcement said the owner of the property has two weeks to come into compliance and eradicate the rat issue. If not, the owner risks a court date. Health officials also plan to investigate the building.
  • Tiger Woods’ DUI: Lawyer expected to plead not guilty for him
    Tiger Woods’ DUI: Lawyer expected to plead not guilty for him
    Lawyers for Tiger Woods are expected to plead not guilty to DUI charges on his behalf Wednesday, marking what will be the first court hearing in his case since Jupiter police found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes on Memorial Day after he took a mix of prescribed medications. >> Read more trending news Records filed Tuesday in Palm Beach County Court show prosecutors appear to have deemed the 42-year-old golfereligible for a diversion program for first-time DUI offenders. Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, declined to discuss any details of the case late Tuesday, except to confirm that Woods will not attend Wednesday’s hearing. Attorneys not involved with the case but who specialize in DUI defenses say a deal could be in the works but that it is more likely that Duncan will enter a not guilty plea and ask Palm Beach County Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo for a future hearing date in the case. Woods told police at the time of his arrest that he was taking the painkiller Vicodin after a recent back surgery and also had a prescription for Xanax. A pair of Breathalyzer tests at the Palm Beach County jail showed he had no alcohol in his system, but video from his time at the station showed he appeared drowsy and had trouble staying alert. Woods was initially charged with DUI, but prosecutors on Tuesday filed charging documents for one count each of DUI and reckless driving — a move that could allow him to enter a program that would allow him to serve 12 months’ probation and have prosecutors drop the DUI in exchange for a guilty plea on the driving charge. “That’s standard,” defense attorney Barry Paul said of the court filings. “I see that all the time in cases with my clients whether they’re planning to take the diversion or not.” Paul said there is a possibility that Duncan could have a deal in the works. Although the diversion program normally requires defendants to accept the deal at the time of arraignment, Duncan could work out a similar deal later. Even if Woods enters the program, Paul said, the fact that he had no alcohol in his system means that Duncan would likely get prosecutors to skip the requirement that Woods have his car outfitted with an interlock device requiring him to blow into a breath-test machine before starting his car. Woods would also likely be allowed to travel while on probation and could even qualify to report to probation officials by mail. On the night of his arrest, Woods agreed to give authorities a urine sample, but the results of those tests have not been entered into court records and likely won’t be available for several weeks. While Duncan and others work on his case, Woods appears to be treating his arrest as a temporary setback to his ultimate plan to return to professional golf. Woods, in a tweet Tuesday, applauded the joint announcement by the PGA and PGA Tour that the PGA and Players championship tournaments will be played two months apart starting in 2019. Just five days before his encounter with police, Woods in a blog post, discussed his April back surgery and said he unequivocally wanted to play professional golf again. He compared himself to golfers Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart — all of whom have had spinal fusions or disc replacement surgeries and returned to the PGA Tour. Woods said he explored multiple nonsurgical remedies before he had the surgery but grew tired of living with constant back pain. “Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope,” Woods said, later adding of the surgery results: “There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words cannot convey how good it feels to be pain-free.” Shortly after his arrest, Woods tweeted a statement to his fans letting them know he was getting professional help to manage his use of prescription drugs to manage his pain from the surgery as well as a sleep disorder. More recent photos have surfaced showing him in the Bahamas working out at a gym and diving for lobsters with his children.
  • Herrera's 2-run HR helps Eflin, Phillies top Braves 5-2
    Herrera's 2-run HR helps Eflin, Phillies top Braves 5-2
    Don't ask the Atlanta Braves to explain how the Philadelphia Phillies have the worst record in the National League. Against Atlanta, the Phillies look like a powerhouse. Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings following his recall from the minors, and the Phillies beat Atlanta 5-2 on Tuesday night to continue their season-long mastery of the Braves. Of the Phillies' 41 wins, 10 have come against the Braves. The Phillies are 10-2 against Atlanta, including a sweep of a four-game series against the Braves in Philadelphia on July 28-31. 'Sometimes you get a team that you get ahead of and just kind of beat and hopefully that will continue,' Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. After Maikel Franco drove in Freddie Galvis with a line-drive single to right field in the fifth inning, Herrera reached down to pull a low pitch from Julio Teheran into the restaurant behind the right-field wall. 'It was a pitch I wanted to throw,' Teheran said. 'I don't know how he hit that ball. He's pretty good, but it was a pretty good pitch, too.' Herrera had three hits, including a double. Freddie Freeman hit a first-inning homer off Eflin , the right-hander who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game and earned his first win of the season. Eflin (1-3) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk as he lowered his ERA from 6.13 to 5.67. 'I've pitched very good and I've pitched very bad,' Eflin said. 'I worked on some mechanical stuff in Triple-A and I feel like I'm back to my old self. I feel comfortable back on the mound.' Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances. Teheran (7-10) allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings. He has allowed a career-high 28 homers, the most in the National League. Teheran fell to 1-8 in 12 home starts at new SunTrust Park. He is 6-2 on the road. Nick Williams had a run-scoring double and scored on Eflin's bloop single up the middle in the fourth. Left-hander Max Fried threw two scoreless innings in his major league debut for the Braves. TRAINER'S ROOM Phillies: C Andrew Knapp, placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, has a fractured bone in his right hand. The injury initially was described as a bruised hand. Mackanin said Knapp will miss 'at least a couple weeks.' ... Mackanin said OF Aaron Altherr (right hamstring strain) could miss two to three weeks in his second DL stint with the injury. Braves: LF Matt Kemp, on the DL since July 29 with a right hamstring strain, is ready to start running and hitting. There is still no timetable on Kemp's return from his second DL stint of the season with the injury. STRANGE INJURY Braves rookie shortstop Johan Camargo suffered a bone bruise in his right knee while jogging onto the field before the first inning. His knee appeared to lock near the first base line as he reached down to touch the dirt or chalk. The initial diagnosis of a hyperextended knee was changed following an MRI. Camargo will be placed on the DL, but he was grateful the injury was not more serious. Dansby Swanson likely will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to reclaim the starting job at shortstop he held the first half of the season. Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup. MOMENT OF SILENCE There was a moment of silence before the game following the deaths of former Phillies catcher Darren Daulton and former AL MVP and manager Don Baylor, who was Atlanta's hitting coach in 1999. STREAKING Ender Inciarte's first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games. UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56) is 2-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves. He allowed three earned runs in five innings in a 14-1 loss in Atlanta on June 7. Braves: Rookie LHP Sean Newcomb (1-6, 4.61), who is 0-4 in his last six starts, will make his second start against the Phillies. He allowed only two hits and one run in five innings and did not receive a decision in the Braves' 4-3 loss at Philadelphia on July 29. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
