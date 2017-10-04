Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 80
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Mostly Clear
H 80° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 82° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Why is Lake Erie covered in 700 square miles of green slime?
Close

Why is Lake Erie covered in 700 square miles of green slime?

Why is Lake Erie covered in 700 square miles of green slime?
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
This algae bloom in western Lake Erie in August of 2014 forced the city of Toldeo, Ohio to declare a state of emergency after a toxin from the algae polluted the city water supply contaminating the water supply of about 400,000 people. 

Why is Lake Erie covered in 700 square miles of green slime?

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hundreds of square miles of western Lake Erie are covered in a shockingly green, slimy algae bloom that’s hurting tourism and causing anxiety for lake-area residents.

>> Read more trending news

These massive algae blooms are becoming an annual occurrence in the lake mainly because of farmland fertilizer run-off, according to the New York Times.

Jeremy Wadsworth/AP
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, an algae bloom from Lake Erie appears in the boat basin at International Park in Toledo, Ohio. Health officials in Ohio are telling children, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak. Algae blooms can produce toxins. 
Close

Why is Lake Erie covered in 700 square miles of green slime?

Photo Credit: Jeremy Wadsworth/AP
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, an algae bloom from Lake Erie appears in the boat basin at International Park in Toledo, Ohio. Health officials in Ohio are telling children, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak. Algae blooms can produce toxins. 

Last week’s huge bloom occurred in an area of the lake bordering Michigan and Ohio. Although the algae can produce a toxin, like it did in 2014 when the city of Toledo, Ohio declared a state of emergency over contaminated drinking water, the bloom this year did not produce high levels of toxins, scientists told the Times.

“Excess nutrients,” in the fertilizers used by Ohio farmers, the newspaper reported, runs into rivers that feed in to Lake Erie, causing the massive blooms.

Millions of people rely on Lake Erie for their drinking water.

The Times said officials are testing the waters to make sure it’s still safe for human consumption.

The Toledo City Council delayed a vote on Tuesday to declare the western basin of Lake Erie impaired, according to the Toledo Blade. Such a declaration would help fund  clean-up and research on the algae blooms.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump nominee defends move to void gay worker protections
    Trump nominee defends move to void gay worker protections
    A presidential nominee is defending his decision as Kansas governor to scrap an order that barred discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Sam Brownback is in line to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The Republican was testifying on Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A 2007 executive order applied to hiring and employment decisions by agencies under the Kansas governor's direct control. Brownback says the Democratic governor at that time, Kathleen Sebelius, acted unilaterally on an issue that state lawmakers should have resolved. LGBT-rights groups have decried Brownback's nomination because of his conservative views on issues such as same-sex marriage. The former senator has made Kansas an economic laboratory for the nation by aggressively cutting taxes.
  • Olympian John Carlos, who raised fist at ’68 Games, would ‘take a knee’
    Olympian John Carlos, who raised fist at ’68 Games, would ‘take a knee’
    Nearly 50 years ago, it wasn’t a bent knee but a raised fist that shocked the nation. >> Read more trending news John Carlos, then a bronze medalist in the 200 meters during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, joined fellow American Olympian Tommie Smith in protesting the way blacks and others who were disenfranchised were treated in the United States. They did so by raising their fists skyward in the Black Power salute. It’s not unlike today’s controversy surrounding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other professional athletes who have taken a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick was protesting police killings of African-Americans. President Donald Trump has blasted those National Football League players who take a knee. During a recent rally in Alabama for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange, the president said NFL owners should respond by saying: “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump and others say the players are showing disrespect for the flag, the country and the military. Carlos said the gesture was for all human rights. “We were tired of being second-class citizens,” said Carlos, 72. “We were tired of the living conditions, tired of drugs running through the neighborhood — they weren’t going through Beverly Hills and Malibu. They were going through Harlem and the South Side of Chicago. We were tired of the housing situation in terms of blacks getting decent housing, and we were tired of the police harassing black people.” Smith could not be reached for comment. Peter Norman, of Australia, who won the silver, wanted to show his solidarity. He wore an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge. Norman faced scorn when he returned to Australia, which was also dealing with criticism for its treatment of Aboriginals. He died in 2006. It was a turbulent time in the United States. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been gunned down that April as he stood on the balcony of a Memphis hotel. His assassination was followed by riots and protests across the country. Opposition to the Vietnam War was growing. Carlos, who now lives in Clayton County, Georgia, remembers that moment vividly and the firestorm that followed. He said he and Smith had talked about a way to protest what was happening at home. That moment came while on the podium. Carlos said people in the stadium had started to applaud. That stopped when he and Smith bowed their heads and raised their fists. “There was a deafening silence,” he said. “Everybody was stunned. Then they started screaming. They were going to shove it down our throats.” International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage criticized the athletes’ actions, which he called “outrageous.” According to an article in The New York Times, the two athletes were told “that they must leave the Olympic Village. Their credentials were also taken away, which made it mandatory for them to leave Mexico within 48 hours.” It wasn’t any better when Carlos returned to the states, where he said he and his family went through hell. There were threats. He was investigated by authorities. His children were targeted by faculty members once it became known Carlos was their father. “Let me tell you something, when you make a statement for humanity, you become this sacrificial lamb,” said Carlos, who later played professional football. “Your life is already secondary to the image you want to leave. They could take my life, but they could never erase that image. Once it’s done, it’s done and you’ve got to live with it.” The Rev. Timothy McDonald III, the senior pastor of First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta, remembers that day well. He was a 14-year-old student and member of the Youth Black Panther Party in Brunswick, Georgia. “It was the talk of the town,” McDonald said. “Did you see? Did you see? Yes, I saw.” That moment “symbolized the kind of pride that was different than anything else,” he said. “The intersection of athletics and politics goes back a long way. That point in history sent a loud message to America — not just black America — but to all America that we’re here, we matter and we make a difference.” Gold medalist Mel Pender Jr. was also on the U.S. team in 1968. Pender, 79, who lives in Kennesaw, Georgia, roomed with Carlos. He was in the military at the time, and while he didn’t participate in that protest, he understood the aim. “Here we are representing our country, winning gold medals for America, and when we go home we don’t have the same privileges and opportunities as whites and it’s still that way,” he said. He considers the United States “one of the greatest countries in the world,” but he is bothered by the reaction to Kaepernick, who was trying to make a statement with a peaceful protest. “This is America, but we have police brutality in this country and we have discrimination in this country,” said Pender, who co-authored a book, “Expression of Hope: The Mel Pender Story,” with his wife, Debbie. “I still want to see everybody live in harmony, but I have to wonder, will it ever happen?” Today, Carlos is a staunch defender of those other athletes who are taking a knee during the anthem. He also has spoken out in support of Black Lives Matter. He said he would “definitely” take a knee today. It’s not about a “piece of cloth, it’s about the social injustices in society and the inequities of black people in this country.” He criticized Trump’s comments about those who are taking a knee. He said Trump ran a divisive campaign and has done little since he’s been in office to build unity. “Donald Trump is playing with people’s lives,” he said. “It’s the same rhetoric he used during the campaign. As a black man, my kids can go out to play and not come home. A black woman can drive through Texas and not come home. White people don’t have to worry about that. Everything changes in time, but the oppression hasn’t changed.” He said before Trump questions anyone’s patriotism, he wants to see his discharge papers from the military. “I demand to see his son’s discharge papers from the military,” Carlos said. “I demand his daddy’s discharge papers.” Carlos added: “People need to find their moral compass. You can’t be neutral anymore. You have to step up.” Once you do, though, he said “The haters will come out to discredit you and lambaste you.”
  • Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public Schools employees
    Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public Schools employees
    Channel 2 Action News is learning new details about a cyber phishing scam aimed at some Atlanta Public Schools employees. We’re working to learn if even more employees were possibly affected by this breach, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.  APS officials told Channel 2's Audrey Washington the thieves were able to steal thousands from the employees. Washington learned both the Secret Service and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are involved. APS broke down just how this cyber attack happened. TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Officer shoots at actor portraying robber in movie scene, police say At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail In a statement, they said: “They learned of the phishing attack last Friday. Officials stated the internet thieves lured unsuspecting employees into clicking on a fake link through a phishing scam that gave the unauthorized individuals access to what was originally believed to be less than 40 employees payroll login information.”  APS officials went on to state that: “The result was the employees direct deposit was re-routed to accounts set up by the thieves.”  Officials confirmed with Washington that more than $50,000 was stolen. The district reimbursed the affected employees. Washington spoke with the president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers who says she has no confidence in the district. “It shouldn't’ have ever happened, who’s running Atlanta Public Schools?” Verdaillia Turner asked. “Where are the safeguards? Crooks are getting a lot smarter, but as much money as we spend in the school district, the district needs to get a lot smarter.” 
  • Woman arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash with two children in backseat
    Woman arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash with two children in backseat
    A 32-year-old Florida woman is accused of crashing her car into another vehicle and then fleeing the scene with two children in the back seat while driving under the influence west of Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and State Road 7. There, they spoke to a driver who said his car was rear-ended and that the other driver headed south on State Road 7. Eventually, a deputy found a red Nissan Altima stopped on the side of the road with front-end damage and Handan Kabba behind the wheel, according to the report. In the backseat were a 11-year-old and 7-year-old. >> Related: Lamborghini driver accused in fatal DUI crash out of jail The relationship between the boys and Kabba is not clear from the report. While speaking with Kabba, the deputy noted a smell of alcohol on her breath and that her words were slurred and her eyes were glassy. She tried to explain that someone was coming to pick her and the boys up. Later, Kabba would take Breathalyzer tests showing her blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal intoxication limit of 0.08. Her first test was 0.150 and the second was 0.146, according to the report. The report did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the crash. >> Related: No plea deal in DUI crash that maimed Florida principal The suburban Boca Raton woman faces charges, including DUI, child neglect and hit and run. She was released Saturday from the Palm Beach County Jail on $6,000 bond.
  • Newly-formed tropical depression expected to impact Georgia
    Newly-formed tropical depression expected to impact Georgia
    A new tropical depression that’s formed in the Caribbean is expected to impact Georgia late this weekend and early next week. [DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 App] Tropical Depression 16 is forecast to become Hurricane Nate. TD 16 is expected to become hurricane Nate. Local impacts from rain and wind are likely. Yellow is main threat area. pic.twitter.com/RvL0DgX3jM — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 4, 2017 The newest tracks show the storm headed toward the Gulf Coast. It is likely to bring rain and wind to North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking the storm and will have a look at its potential impact on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Security guard charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old outside nightclub Masked gunmen ambush pair changing tire in Midtown Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public School employees
  • Security guard charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old outside Gwinnett nightclub
    Security guard charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old outside Gwinnett nightclub
    Gwinnett County police said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting outside a nightclub over the weekend.  Police said Wednesday they arrested Christopher Parker, 42, of Lithonia in connection with the shooting outside Midnight Blu on Jimmy Carter Boulevard Sunday night. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Officer shoots at actor portraying robber in movie scene, police say At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail Detectives are looking for additional suspects and anticipate more arrests. Channel 2 Action News was there as investigators combed a large scene in the shopping center where the club is located.  They said they received a call of shots fired at the location at 1 a.m. A man was located at a nearby Shell gas station a short time later, who police said had been shot. He died inside a car at the gas station. The victim was identified as Domiquo Riley, 19 of Snellville. Police are asking that anyone who was at the nightclub when the shooting happened to come forward with information about what they saw.  Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers or directly to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.