Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 75
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Showers
H 75° L 55°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • rain-day
    75°
    Today
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 77° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 
Close

Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 

What are the Differences Between Hurricane Categories?

Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 

By: Josh Miranda, News965.com

The latest questionable news explores the possibility of Hurricane Irma becoming a Category 6 -- but it’s fake news.

>> Read more trending news

As Dennis Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center puts it, “The Cat 6 is a nice title for a movie, but operationally, it doesn’t make any sense.” 

The National Hurricane Center only ranks hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5. But why is that? 

“At 5, which is 157 miles per hour or higher, you already have catastrophic damage,” Feltgen explains. “It’s done.” 

The NHC uses what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure tropical cyclones that become stronger than a tropical depression or tropical storm. According to the Associated Press, Robert Simpson designed the scale to mirror the Richter scale that measures earthquakes. 

In an interview, Simpson said there is no reason for a Category 6 on his scale because it was created to measure damage to man-made structures.

“When you get up into winds in excess of 155 mph, you have enough damage if that extreme wind sustains itself for as much as six seconds on a building it's going to cause rupturing damages that are serious no matter how well it's engineered.”

Related

This satellite image taken on Sept. 5, 2017, shows Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.
Close

Hurricane Irma: What is a Category 5 hurricane and what does it do?

This satellite image taken on Sept. 5, 2017, shows Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma unleashes fury on Caribbean, eyes US
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma unleashes fury on Caribbean, eyes US
    Hurricane Irma shook homes and flooded buildings in small Caribbean islands as it marched toward Cuba and perhaps the U.S. The storm unleased record-setting winds of 185 mph (300 kph) as it began a path of destruction. ___ WHERE IS IRMA HEADED? Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm on Tuesday and showed no signs of losing strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma was a 'potentially catastrophic' storm with winds that extend 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the center. The center of the storm is expected to cross near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and possibly Florida. It could arrive in South Florida this weekend as a Category 4 or 5 storm. The last major hurricane to hit Florida was in 2005. ___ POWERFUL IRMA Irma had the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Four other storms have had winds that strong in the overall Atlantic region but they were in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico, which are usually home to warmer waters that fuel cyclones. Irma was fueled by the unusually warm waters in the Atlantic. ___ WHY RISK IT? With Irma's potentially catastrophic wind and rain set to crash through the low-lying Florida Keys this weekend, many storm-hardened residents don't seem willing to ride this one out. From Key Largo to Key West , residents and officials said Irma is a storm to be reckoned with. Keys officials expected to announce a mandatory evacuation Wednesday for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day. Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who plans to fly to the Keys on Wednesday, said a hospital in the island chain would have its patients evacuated by air. ___ ARE RESOURCES STRAINED AFTER HARVEY? President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser said the government can handle Hurricane Irma relief because the life-saving phase for Hurricane Harvey is over. Tom Bossert told The Associated Press that Harvey victims will not be forgotten. He said the government is working on longer-term assistance for those people, such as Small Business Administration loans, unemployment wages and reconstruction. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox .
  • Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm?
    Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm?
    As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward the United States, emergency management officials are urging residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to be alert and finish preparations in advance of a likely landfall on the U.S. mainland. Officials are calling on residents along the coast and inland to keep a close watch on the shifting track of the Category 5 storm and to do what is necessary to stay safe if you are in the storm’s path. Here are some safety tips emergency management and FEMA officials are offering:Evacuation 1. If you are ordered to evacuate, you need to evacuate. The best way to stay safe is to be away from the storm's landfall.The orders to evacuate are issued based on historical flood maps and the strength of the storm. As of Wednesday, Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane – the highest category the National Hurricane Center assigns to storms. 2. A Category 5 hurricane will bring “catastrophic damage,” officials with the National Hurricane Center warn, adding “a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.” 3.  If you are in a mobile home, leave. Mobile homes will not survive a Category 5 hurricane. 4. Do not leave your pets at home, especially if they are outside. If you stay If you choose not to, or cannot leave, here are a few things you should do: 1. Get in a more secure room in your home – a closet or a bathroom without a window. 2. Stay on the bottom floor of your home unless water is rising. 3.  Do not go into your attic to escape rising water, you could get trapped. If you absolutely have to get in the attic to survive rising water, make sure you take an ax with you so you can cut a hole in the roof to escape. 4. If you are in an area that will flood, turn off electricity at the main breaker before water gets in your home to reduce the risk of electrocution. 5. Of course, do not try to go outside during the storm. Pieces of buildings, roofs, trees and other objects will be flying through the air. 6. Do not use candles as a light source – flashlights are what you need to use. 7. When you lose power, click here to see how you can use the internet when you don't have access to the internet. During or after the storm 1. Do not use a generator during a storm. 2.  Never use portable generators inside a home, in your garage, in your basement, or in a crawl space. 3. Generators produce carbon monoxide and if they are inside your house, your home can fill up with carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide will kill you if you breathe too much of it. If you are using a portable generator to power appliances in your home following the storm, make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm. Appliances should be plugged directly into a generator. Do not hook the generator to your household electrical system. You can hurt yourself and kill utility workers when they begin to reconnect electricity to homes. 4. Do not get anywhere near standing water. It could contain live electric wires. If you come in contact with it, you could be electrocuted. If you see wires on the ground after the storm, assume they are live. Here are some other tips from the Twitter feed of FloridaDisaster.org if you are evacuating or if you are staying home. Gas buddy tracker  The 5 ‘p’s of evacuation  Don’t’ go farther than you have to Don’t be scared, be prepared
  • Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 
    Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 
    The latest questionable news explores the possibility of Hurricane Irma becoming a Category 6 -- but it’s fake news. >> Read more trending news As Dennis Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center puts it, “The Cat 6 is a nice title for a movie, but operationally, it doesn’t make any sense.”  The National Hurricane Center only ranks hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5. But why is that?  “At 5, which is 157 miles per hour or higher, you already have catastrophic damage,” Feltgen explains. “It’s done.”  The NHC uses what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure tropical cyclones that become stronger than a tropical depression or tropical storm. According to the Associated Press, Robert Simpson designed the scale to mirror the Richter scale that measures earthquakes.  In an interview, Simpson said there is no reason for a Category 6 on his scale because it was created to measure damage to man-made structures. “When you get up into winds in excess of 155 mph, you have enough damage if that extreme wind sustains itself for as much as six seconds on a building it's going to cause rupturing damages that are serious no matter how well it's engineered.”
  • List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
    List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
  • NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    The Dolphins-Buccaneers season opener won’t be an opener after all. The NFL decided Wednesday morning to move the game at Hard Rock Stadium to Nov. 19, the bye week for both teams, because of Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news  The decision was reached after the league, in consultation with officials from both teams and government agencies, had deliberated since Monday on the best course of action. The Dolphins canceled practice Wednesday. The Dolphins’ new season-opener will be at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs game originally was scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Irma would be too close to South Florida for anyone to be outside. The league finally admitted as much Tuesday afternoon, when it issued a statement saying the game would not be played in South Florida this week. “In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the league said in a statement. Among the options considered were moving to a neutral site or playing it later in the season. Both teams had a bye Nov. 19, but this now means the Dolphins will play 16 consecutive weeks, something Dolphins players were reluctant to do. But there were no options that would please everybody. Scheduling it upstate this weekend, perhaps Orlando or Jacksonville, was risky because Irma could affect those cities, too. Moving it out of state would mean taking the players away from their families when some may be experiencing a hurricane for the first time. “I’m definitely concerned about the community in South Florida, really the whole state, especially with our State of Emergency,” defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “Luckily my family doesn’t like me, so they’re up in Portland, Ore., and Detroit and up north. They’re safe for the most part. Myself, we’ll figure something out.” Quaterback Jay Cutler, who arrived a month ago from Nashville, said, “I’m in a different situation than most of these guys because my family’s not here. A lot of these guys have a lot on their plate, moving their families and your house and your cars. “I’m one of the few lucky ones that I’ve got a car here and a bag full of clothes, and that’s kind of it. You’ve got a lot of guys in that locker room that are going through a lot of things in their head, and we’ve got to be mindful of that and kind of help them in any way possible.” Moving the Bucs game out of Hard Rock would have meant only six true home games this season, since the game against New Orleans will be in London. This is the second time in recent history that weather affected a Dolphins opener. In September 2004, the opener vs. Tennessee was shifted from Sunday to Saturday because of concerns about Hurricane Ivan.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.