Nicole Kidman has caused a stir on social media for omitting her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise during her Emmy acceptance speech.
Kidman won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in “Big Little Lies,” and the Australian actress tearfully thanked her husband -- fellow Australian Keith Urban -- and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6.
“I am also a mother and a wife, I have two little daughters, Sunday, and Faith,” Kidman, 50. “This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mommy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”
But people were shocked that the Oscar winner didn’t mention her two oldest children, Isabella, 24 and Connor, 22.
Business Insider pointed to a passage in Leah Remini’s candid book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” in which Remini, a former Scientologist who was once friends with Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, was riding in a car with Isabella and Connor after Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. Remini asked the children if they’d seen their mother recently, to which Isabella replied, “Our mom is a (expletive) SP.”
In Scientology-lingo, an “SP” is a “suppressive person,” who does not support Scientology and who the church demands followers distance themselves from.
