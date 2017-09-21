Who won 'America's Got Talent'?

Listen Live
By: Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ventriloquist singer Darci Lynne, 12, took the season 12 crown on “America’s Got Talent.”

Ten-year-old Johns Creek, Georgia, singing phenom Angelica Hale couldn’t fend off Lynne’s combination of humor, ventriloquism skills and charm. But Hale’s exceptional sweetness and vocal prowess helped her finish second.

Based on polls, Lynne was the consensus favorite to win. Only Hale had a remote shot at upsetting her. Bottom line: America loves a good ventriloquist. Season 2 winner and fellow ventriloquist/singer Terry Fator is considered the most successful Vegas act to come out of the show. They even got to perform together during the finale.

Earlier in the finale, Angelica and Kechi did a trio with Kelly Clarkson on her hit song “Stronger.” Clarkson noted that the finalists all get the same amount of airtime on the show as the winner. 

Fifth place was the dog act Sara and Hero, which is a bit of a shocker but proof that Simon Cowell’s push for the act early on was worthwhile. Fourth place was deaf singer Mandy Harvey. In third? Dance/light act Light Balance.

Evie Clair didn’t finish in the Top 5. There were too many good singers splitting votes.

