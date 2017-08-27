Aug. 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and although she was beloved by so many, others may be too young to remember her life and legacy.

>> PHOTOS: Princess Diana through the years

Here’s everything you need to know:

Alastair Grant/AP FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Close Diana Photo Credit: Alastair Grant/AP FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Who was Princess Diana, and how did she die?

Princess Diana was the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother to Prince Harry and Prince William. She died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in Paris, France.

>> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

Diana was traveling in a Mercedes S-280 with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, from the Ritz in Paris when the vehicle crashed inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. She later died of her injuries at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Her driver and boyfriend also died as a result of her collision but her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived.

In 2008, an inquest into her death concluded that Diana was unlawfully killed due to the negligent driving by Paul, who was said to be drunk and on antidepressants at the time of the accident, and his attempts to lose paparazzi who were chasing the vehicle.

Jerome Delay/AP FILE- In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Close Diana crash Photo Credit: Jerome Delay/AP FILE- In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

When and where was Princess Diana’s funeral?

A public televised funeral was held on Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey. Tens of thousands of people tuned in to the broadcast and many mourners left tributes at Kensington Palace. She was later buried in a private service on the island in Althorp Estate, the Spencer family home.

John Gaps III/AP FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.” (AP Photo/John Gaps III, Pool, File)

Close Diana funeral Photo Credit: John Gaps III/AP FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.” (AP Photo/John Gaps III, Pool, File)

What was Princess Diana’s life like?

Diana Frances Spencer was born July 1, 1961, to Edward John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. She inherited her father’s title in 1975 and became Lady Diana Spencer.

The Spencer family served members of the royal family for generations before she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Her father was equerry to George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, and four of Diana’s aunts served as members of the Queen Mother’s household.

>> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

On July 29, 1981, Charles and Diana wed in a lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She was then given the title of Princess of Wales as well as Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester.

In 1982, she gave birth to Prince William, and Prince Harry followed just two years later in 1984. In 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated and were later granted a divorce by Queen Elizabeth II in 1996. Princess Diana died just one year later.

AP FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. Thirty-six years after Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, The Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding and is making it available to the public on YouTube. The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016. (AP Photo, File)

Close Princess Diana Photo Credit: AP FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. Thirty-six years after Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, The Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding and is making it available to the public on YouTube. The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016. (AP Photo, File)

How will people honor her memory on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death?

In the years since she died, Diana’s memory has been honored with parks, gardens and foundations named in her honor. There is a Diana Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens and a Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park. Her sons announced earlier this year that they will erect a statue of their mother at the Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace.

>> Read more trending news



A number of events will take place across London, including an exhibit of Diana’s personal possessions at Buckingham Palace and several charity events held by The Diana Award charity for children. A national day of kindness has also been declared in memory of all of the charity work she did in her lifetime.