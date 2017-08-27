Listen Live
Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy
By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LONDON -  Aug. 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and although she was beloved by so many, others may be too young to remember her life and legacy.

>> PHOTOS: Princess Diana through the years

Here’s everything you need to know:

Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.”  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Diana

Photo Credit: Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.”  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Who was Princess Diana, and how did she die?

Princess Diana was the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother to Prince Harry and Prince William. She died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in Paris, France.

>> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

Diana was traveling in a Mercedes S-280 with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, from the Ritz in Paris when the vehicle crashed inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. She later died of her injuries at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Her driver and boyfriend also died as a result of her collision but her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived.

In 2008, an inquest into her death concluded that Diana was unlawfully killed due to the negligent driving by Paul, who was said to be drunk and on antidepressants at the time of the accident, and his attempts to lose paparazzi who were chasing the vehicle.

Jerome Delay/AP
FILE- In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Diana crash

Photo Credit: Jerome Delay/AP
FILE- In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

When and where was Princess Diana’s funeral?

A public televised funeral was held on Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey. Tens of thousands of people tuned in to the broadcast and many mourners left tributes at Kensington Palace. She was later buried in a private service on the island in Althorp Estate, the Spencer family home.

John Gaps III/AP
FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.”  (AP Photo/John Gaps III, Pool, File)
Diana funeral

Photo Credit: John Gaps III/AP
FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people’s princess.”  (AP Photo/John Gaps III, Pool, File)

What was Princess Diana’s life like?

Diana Frances Spencer was born July 1, 1961, to Edward John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. She inherited her father’s title in 1975 and became Lady Diana Spencer.

The Spencer family served members of the royal family for generations before she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Her father was equerry to George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, and four of Diana’s aunts served as members of the Queen Mother’s household.

>> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

On July 29, 1981, Charles and Diana wed in a lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She was then given the title of Princess of Wales as well as Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester.

In 1982, she gave birth to Prince William, and Prince Harry followed just two years later in 1984. In 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated and were later granted a divorce by Queen Elizabeth II in 1996. Princess Diana died just one year later.

AP
FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. Thirty-six years after Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, The Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding and is making it available to the public on YouTube. The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016. (AP Photo, File)
Princess Diana

Photo Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. Thirty-six years after Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, The Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding and is making it available to the public on YouTube. The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016. (AP Photo, File)

How will people honor her memory on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death?

In the years since she died, Diana’s memory has been honored with parks, gardens and foundations named in her honor. There is a Diana Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens and a Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park. Her sons announced earlier this year that they will erect a statue of their mother at the Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace.

>> Read more trending news

A number of events will take place across London, including an exhibit of Diana’s personal possessions at Buckingham Palace and several charity events held by The Diana Award charity for children. A national day of kindness has also been declared in memory of all of the charity work she did in her lifetime.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)
Princess Diana

Photo Credit: Herman Knippertz/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess." (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy
    Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy
    Aug. 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and although she was beloved by so many, others may be too young to remember her life and legacy. >> PHOTOS: Princess Diana through the years Here’s everything you need to know: Who was Princess Diana, and how did she die? Princess Diana was the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother to Prince Harry and Prince William. She died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in Paris, France. >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death Diana was traveling in a Mercedes S-280 with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, from the Ritz in Paris when the vehicle crashed inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. She later died of her injuries at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Her driver and boyfriend also died as a result of her collision but her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived. In 2008, an inquest into her death concluded that Diana was unlawfully killed due to the negligent driving by Paul, who was said to be drunk and on antidepressants at the time of the accident, and his attempts to lose paparazzi who were chasing the vehicle. When and where was Princess Diana’s funeral? A public televised funeral was held on Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey. Tens of thousands of people tuned in to the broadcast and many mourners left tributes at Kensington Palace. She was later buried in a private service on the island in Althorp Estate, the Spencer family home. What was Princess Diana’s life like? Diana Frances Spencer was born July 1, 1961, to Edward John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. She inherited her father’s title in 1975 and became Lady Diana Spencer. The Spencer family served members of the royal family for generations before she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Her father was equerry to George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, and four of Diana’s aunts served as members of the Queen Mother’s household. >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket On July 29, 1981, Charles and Diana wed in a lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She was then given the title of Princess of Wales as well as Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester. In 1982, she gave birth to Prince William, and Prince Harry followed just two years later in 1984. In 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated and were later granted a divorce by Queen Elizabeth II in 1996. Princess Diana died just one year later. How will people honor her memory on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death? In the years since she died, Diana’s memory has been honored with parks, gardens and foundations named in her honor. There is a Diana Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens and a Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park. Her sons announced earlier this year that they will erect a statue of their mother at the Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace. >> Read more trending news A number of events will take place across London, including an exhibit of Diana’s personal possessions at Buckingham Palace and several charity events held by The Diana Award charity for children. A national day of kindness has also been declared in memory of all of the charity work she did in her lifetime.
  • Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William and Prince Harry open up about the moment they first found out about Princess Diana’s death and defend their father and grandmother’s handling of the tragedy in the new BBC documentary, “Diana, 7 Days.” >> Watch the promo here “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know,” Prince Harry says of the pain Prince Charles must have felt while breaking the horrible news to his sons. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process, as well.” >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket While Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris, he remembers feeling “disbelief, refused to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what that actually means, going forward.” >> PHOTOS: Prince William through the years Prince William, who was 15 at the time, adds, “I remember feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy — and you feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ the whole time. Why? What have I done, why has this happened to us?” Following Princess Diana’s death, the royal family stayed at Balmoral in order to stay out of the public eye in London. The decision was viewed negatively by the public, who wanted to see signs of the family sharing in their grief. In the documentary, the princes defend their grandmother’s decision. >> Read more trending news “At the time, my grandmother wanted to protect her two grandsons and my father as well,” Prince William says. “[She] felt very torn between being the grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role, and I think everyone was taken aback of what happened and the speed it happened … All of us were in new territory. My grandmother and my father believed we were better served in Balmoral, having the walks and space and the peace to be with the family and not be immersed or having to deal with serious decision or worries straightaway.”
  • Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    President Donald Trump is reportedly likely to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to ABC News, NBC News and other news outlets. >> Read more trending news Passed by former President Barack Obama's administration, DACA provides illegal immigrants who entered the country as children, or “Dreamers,” access to work and study permits and protections from deportation. The change would come after 10 Republican state attorney generals wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June asking the administration to phase out the program. >> On Rare.us: John McCain slams President Trump for his decision to pardon former Sheriff Arpaio “Immigrant youth fought to create the DACA program, and we will fight like hell to defend it,” promised Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director and DACA-beneficiary of United We Dream, in a statement, according to Reuters. The legislation currently covers anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people in the country, Axios reported.
  • Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    A New Jersey waitress couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized customers whose bill totaled $20 left her a $1,200 tip. >> Watch the news report here According to News 12, Brianna Siegel, 21, who works at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, said she “almost collapsed” when she saw the massive tip left by a couple she had struck up a rapport with while serving them. The tip, though, wasn’t apparent at first glance at the completed bill. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news The couple handed Siegel an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. When she opened the envelope, she found a note personally written to her. It read: “Bri, God cares for you. This is not a coincidence. ... Whenever it gets hard, KNOW God got you.” And there was also this: “I looked, and I saw a check written out in my name for $1,200,” she told News 12. “I just keep asking myself, ‘Why me?'” Siegel told NJ.com: “I’m still in shock, to be honest. I never thought I would ever get something like that in my lifetime.” She added: “I nearly fell to the floor. This shows that they’re still nice people out in this world.” >> On Rare.us: The note customers left their waitress in lieu of tipping will make your jaw drop Siegel said she’ll use the money to pay for nursing school and to put toward a new car. Her boss at Bar Louie, Brent Ruhkamp, told News 12 that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. >> Read more trending news “She’s always willing to come in, always willing to help out,” Ruhkamp said. “She’s a great worker for us.” >> Watch more here
  • Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Texans dealing with the storm that started out as Hurricane Harvey have more important things to worry about than TV. Then again, Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale isn’t just any old TV. >> Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates >> Read more trending news The city of Austin, showing a sense of humor amid all the rain falling Saturday, took to the Austin section of Reddit to answer some storm-related questions and also offer a glimmer of hope for hardcore “Thrones” fans: >> On Statesman.com: Complete Harvey coverage >> See the thread here
