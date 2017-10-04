Listen Live
National
Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?
Close

Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?

Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
File photo

Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A simple mistake may have been just what everyone needed Monday night.

NPR’s swing editor Christopher Dean Hopkins started posting on NPR’s official Facebook account about the exploits of Ramona.

>> Read more trending news

The posts, which were quickly removed, described what Ramona was doing:

“Ramona is given new toy: Smiles, examines for 20 seconds, discards.”

“Ramona gets a hug: Acquiesces momentarily, squirms to be put down.”

“Ramona sees three cats 30 feet away: Immediately possessed by shrieking, spasmodic joy that continues after cats flee for their lives.”

As soon as Hopkins realized he was posting on NPR’s account instead of his own, he deleted the posts and added another one:

Turns out Ramona is Hopkins’s daughter, who isn’t even a year old yet, Babble reported.

But Ramona’s adventure was maybe just what readers of the NPR account needed after the terror of the Las Vegas massacre.

And readers responded to Ramona, asking for regular updates from the girl’s family.

News

  • Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history. Hundreds more were injured. >> Read more trending news  The gunman, ﻿identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock﻿, 64, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say they believe he killed himself. Related: Las Vegas shooting: Live updates Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night:
  • Paris turns lights off at Eiffel Tower to remember victims of Vegas massacre
    Paris turns lights off at Eiffel Tower to remember victims of Vegas massacre
    Two years ago, a landmark on the Vegas Strip went dark to honor those killed and wounded in a terrorist attack in Paris. This week, the city of lights returned the favor. Paris Las Vegas Resort turned off the lights on its version of the Eiffel Tower in 2015.  >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings  After the deadly massacre Sunday night, the real Eiffel Tower went dark to honor the 58 people who were killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The darkened landmark also honored two women who were killed at a Marseilles train station during a knife attack, Buzzfeed reported. >> Read more trending news 
  • National Taco Day 2017: Get free, discounted tacos on Wednesday
    National Taco Day 2017: Get free, discounted tacos on Wednesday
    Wednesday is National Taco Day, according to the folks who make up these “national” food day celebrations.  But it is all good, because several restaurant chains around the country are joining in on the fun by offering deals and discounts on the tasty treats. Here are a few offers. Remember to check with the location to make sure they are participating in the special offers. Some may not be.  California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one free Wednesday.   Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get $1 tacos all day Wednesday. Exclusions apply.  Hot Head Burritos: Buy two tacos, get one free Wednesday.  Taco Bueno: Get a free taco with any purchase Wednesday.  California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one free.  El Fenix: Get a Taco Plate for just $4.99 on Wednesday. On the Border: Get 50-cent mini tacos all day long.   Jimboy’s Tacos: Buy one taco, get one free on National Taco Day. 
  • Stephen Paddock wired $100K to Philippines ahead of Las Vegas shooting, reports say
    Stephen Paddock wired $100K to Philippines ahead of Las Vegas shooting, reports say
    Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock made a $100,000 wire transfer to an account in the Philippines in the days before the deadly shooting, NBC, CNN and other news outlets are reporting, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings Paddock’s live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, reportedly has family in the Philippines and was overseas during his shooting spree. Officials said Danley had traveled to the Philippines on Sept. 15, left Sept. 22, then returned to the Philippines from Hong Kong on Sept. 25, The Associated Press reported. She returned to the U.S. late Tuesday for questioning. >> Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, returns to U.S. Police have not released any motive for the shooting. Paddock's brother said that as far as he knew, the shooter had no religious or political affiliation, the Washington Post reported.  >> Read more trending news Paddock also was quite wealthy; he earned millions through real estate deals and spent most of his time gambling, his brother said. He had multiple homes, and he and Danley lived in at least three retirement communities. He had no history of mental illness. Paddock reportedly used some of Danley’s identification when he checked into Mandalay Bay. – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Obama veterans launch health insurance sign-up campaign
    Obama veterans launch health insurance sign-up campaign
    Former Obama administration officials say they're launching a private campaign to encourage people to sign up for coverage next year under the Affordable Care Act. With the start of open enrollment just weeks away on Nov. 1, the Trump administration has slashed 'Obamacare's' ad budget, as well as grants to outside organizations that are supposed to help consumers sign up. Republican attempts to repeal Barack Obama's law have proven futile so far, but President Donald Trump hasn't changed his view that the program is a 'disaster.' The former Obama officials say their campaign — called Get America Covered — will offer a positive alternative to the Trump administration's negative approach. They'll focus on young adults, encouraging consumers to sign up for government-backed private health insurance because of the subsidies available.
  • AP-NORC Poll: Low marks for Trump's Puerto Rico response
    AP-NORC Poll: Low marks for Trump's Puerto Rico response
    Americans are more likely to approve than disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling hurricane relief in Florida and Texas, but it's a different story when it comes to Puerto Rico. According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48 percent of Americans approve and just 27 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the recoveries in U.S. states including Texas and Florida that were hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But just 32 percent approve of how Trump is handling disaster relief in Puerto Rico, while 49 percent disapprove. 'It took him how long to get to Puerto Rico?' said Bree Harris, a 25-year-old chef and Democrat from Los Angeles. She suspects Trump 'didn't even know that Puerto Rico was an island that was part of America. It's embarrassing.' The poll was conducted before Trump on Tuesday made his first trip to the U.S. territory 1,000 miles from the mainland after Hurricane Maria roared ashore Sept. 20 and knocked out all power. The federal response has drawn criticism and the administration has aggressively pushed back. After lavishing attention and time on Texas and Florida, Trump tweeted his wish for Puerto Ricans to 'be careful' just before the storm hit, but then didn't talk publicly about the island's post-hurricane struggles for days as he chose instead to fight with the NFL over some of its players kneeling for the National Anthem. Critics said the president had failed to grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction as quickly as he had the twin wallops of Harvey and Irma. A week later, Trump publicly tuned in to Maria's aftermath. He sent multiple administration officials out to defend his response. He called briefings and meetings and insisted that helping Puerto Ricans was a top priority. But Trump also suggested their suffering was partly the fault of officials who had allowed the island's infrastructure and economy to degrade before the hurricanes and said local people should be doing more to help the recovery. In an interview with Fox News Tuesday, Trump said that 'we're going to have to wipe out' Puerto Rico's debt. 'We're going to work something out,' he said in the interview. 'We have to look at their whole debt structure. You know, they owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street. And we're going to have to wipe that out.' Widespread disasters offer presidents much to gain — or lose — politically as they try to play the role of comforter while competently leading the government's response to life-and-death issues for masses of Americans. 'He didn't do a tremendous job in the states, but it's not quite as disturbing and horrific as his response in Puerto Rico,' said Tara Blesh-Boren, 34, a registered Independent from Lincoln, Nebraska. 'He is so busy getting his ego involved in these ridiculous back-and-forth arguments about things that don't matter to anyone but him that he is really not managing our country.' The AP-NORC poll includes responses from people living in all U.S. states, but not those living in Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. While some Puerto Ricans expressed appreciation for Trump's visit on Tuesday, others said they were frustrated with the pace of the recovery — and the tone of some of the president's remarks. In the capital San Juan, where several neighborhoods remain without power, pastry chef Rose Cisneros said her family is faring well but she worries about communities in the island's mountainous interior that are still struggling to access food and clean water. 'I am grateful the military is helping. I wish it could be even more,' Cisneros said, adding that she's been frustrated to hear Trump bring up Puerto Rico's debt and the cost to the federal government for the recovery effort. Water service has been restored to about half of customers across the island, according to the governor, who has said he hopes 25 percent of electricity customers will have power by the end of October. Officials have said power would be restored to the entire island before March. Many stores have opened, including half of the island's grocery stores, but many have run out of basic supplies and lines are still long. The poll shows partisan divisions on Trump's handling of disaster relief, but Republicans and Democrats alike are more likely to approve of Trump's handling of the situation in Texas and Florida than in Puerto Rico. Among Republicans, 76 percent approve of Trump's disaster response stateside while 62 percent approve of how he's handling the situation in Puerto Rico. Among Democrats, 30 percent approve of how Trump is handling the situations in Florida and Texas while just 11 percent approve of how he's handling the situation in Puerto Rico. Two in 10 whites, 4 in 10 Hispanics and nearly 6 in 10 African Americans disapprove of the president's response in U.S. states. But 4 in 10 whites, 6 in 10 Hispanics and nearly 8 in 10 blacks disapprove of the response in Puerto Rico. Nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and 7 in 10 Republicans say the U.S. government has a major responsibility to help disaster victims in U.S. territories. According to the survey, more than 4 in 10 Americans say they or their friends or family were seriously impacted by this year's hurricanes, including 8 percent who say they were personally impacted and another 34 percent who say that friends or family members were seriously impacted. Many say they've taken part in charitable activities in response to the recent storms, including 55 percent who gave money, clothing or other items to charity, 11 percent who did extra volunteer work and 9 percent who donated blood or tried to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Mike Melia in San Juan contributed to this report. ___ Follow Kellman and Swanson on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/APLaurieKellman and http://www.Twitter.com/EL_Swan ___ The AP-NORC poll of 1,150 adults was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone. Online: AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/
