Las Vegas Shooting:

At least 50 dead, 400 injured 

More Audio Replays
National
Who is Jason Aldean, country star on stage during Las Vegas mass shooting?
Close

Who is Jason Aldean, country star on stage during Las Vegas mass shooting?

Who is Jason Aldean, country star on stage during Las Vegas mass shooting?
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond
File photo. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Who is Jason Aldean, country star on stage during Las Vegas mass shooting?

By: Jill Vejnoska, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sunday night’s horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas seemed primed for maxium impact, coming near the conclusion of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The three day gathering had brought big name acts like Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Big & Rich and tens of thousands of fans to the outdoor location on the Vegas Strip.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

It all was to culminate in the final performance by country superstar Jason Aldean. The Georgia-born No. 1 artist was onstage when what’s reported to be a single shooter began firing from a location high up in the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel. Aldean was rushed away to safety, but at least 50 people died and as many as 200 people were injured in the shooting spree.

Here’s what you need to know about Aldean, 40, the Macon megastar whom so many people had come to see:

He’s Georgia born and raised: Aldean was born in Macon and he grew up there with his mother after his parents separated when he was young. He graduated from Windsor Academy in Madon. In August 2017, Aldean returned to his hometown to perform a special benefit concert for Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, the only dedicated pediatric facility in central Georgia.

His real name is Jason Williams. Wheh he started out trying to make it in the country music world, Aldean said he found out, "There was an artist named Jason D. Williams performing all over Nashville at the time.” He decided to go with his middle name -- Aldine -- with a slight spelling change. It worked out just fine.

He was “discovered,” sort of, in Smyrna. After getting his first guitar from his father, Aldean started performing and writing songs with some other Georgia musicians. In 1998, he did a showcase gig at The Buckboard, a legendary and now closed country music venue in Cobb County. A representative of the Warner-Chappell song-publishing company who was there signed Aldean to a deal and he moved to Nashville that same year.

He’s taken up permanent residence at No. 1 on the charts. A two-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, Aldean has had 17 songs hit No. 1 on the charts and has sold over 15 million albums. His seventh album, “They Don’t Know” was released a year ago and Aldean is currently touring. His next stop on his “They Don’t Know” tour is scheduled for this Friday at The Forum in Inglewood, California. 

He’s the subject of a museum exhibition right now. To many people, the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville is a museum, and that’s where you’ll find the current exhibition entitled “Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy.” Among the items on display there, according to the AJC’s music writer Melissa Ruggieri, are a wooden rocking horse from childhood; Aldean’s first guitar, given to him by his father; a Macon high school graduation photo; a poster for his tour appearance with Trisha Yearwood in the late-‘90s; and his contract cover letter for singing with Broken Bow Records in 2004. The exhibition runs through Nov. 5. 

He’s a fan of Chipper Jones and vice versa. When the Braves great played his final game, Aldean sent out an admiring tweet to his fellow Georgia buddy. 

And the two No. 1’s have taken in at least one game together, as seen in this tweeted out photo:

  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Making her first high-profile foray into the Southern black church, California Sen. Kamala Harris told a Georgia congregation founded by former freed slaves that the United States remains wracked by racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination that flout the nation's core values. But the rising Democratic Party star added that Americans aren't as split as 'forces of hate and division' suggest. 'I believe it is time we replace the divide-and-conquer,' she said from the pulpit of First Congregational Church in downtown Atlanta, adding that national unity comes from citizens' recognizing their share priorities while still honoring diversity. A 52-year-old, first-term senator widely mentioned as a potential national candidate, Harris did not mention President Donald Trump in her remarks. Yet her approach highlights a complex political task for Democrats as they try to counter Trump's economic appeals to working-class whites, while honoring their core supporters among nonwhites, to rebuild the electoral coalitions that twice elected President Barack Obama. And the choice of venue — a congregation that includes business, civic and political players in Atlanta's black community — also nods to a Democratic constituency that helped sway the party's last two presidential nominating battles. Harris's future prospects dominated her appearance as the invited keynote for the 150th anniversary of First Congregational Church's founding. Introducing Harris, church member and personal friend of the senator Eugene Duffy called the occasion 'a day of projection and reflection.' At the word 'projection,' Duffy pointed at the senator. Duffy also dispensed with Harris's avoidance of lambasting the Trump administration, praising her for her aggressive questioning of 'that white supremacist Jeff Sessions,' the nation's attorney general. He said Harris 'pulled (Sessions') sheet off' at hearings on Capitol Hill. Harris smiled but did not clap as did many congregants when Duffy blasted Sessions. From the pulpit, Harris criticized 'the attorney general,' without naming Sessions, for renewing the push for harsher sentences in nonviolent drug crimes and for rolling back some of policing overhauls from the Obama administration. A former local prosecutor and California attorney general who opposes the death penalty, Harris says she advocates a criminal justice system that honors 'the concept of redemption.' Separately, Harris called for a more effective U.S. response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico. She did not mention health care. She's recently signed on as a co-sponsor of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare-for-all' bill. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, does not publicly embrace speculation about her 2020 intentions. Her calendar is noticeably devoid of visits to the early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. But she's also met in recent months with key Democratic donors and hired aides who worked for 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And her path to the Democratic nomination would certainly run through voters like those she addressed Sunday in Atlanta. Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016 each lost the cumulative white vote in Democratic primary states, according to exit polls, but both of the eventual nominees won black voters overwhelmingly, propelling them to key victories in Southern states that gave them early delegate leads they never relinquished. ---- Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
  • The Latest: Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area
    The Latest: Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area
    The Latest on the release from a Nevada prison of former football legend O.J. Simpson (all times local): 6:45 p.m. A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future. State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press on Sunday that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant has one approved residential plan, and it doesn't currently include a move to Florida or any other state. Arruti says that could change in the future. Simpson previously said he wanted to live in Florida, where he used to live and where he has friends and two children. Arruti says the exact location of the house in Las Vegas isn't disclosed for security and privacy reasons. But he says that at least for now, the 70-year-old Simpson has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer. ____ 6:15 p.m. Officials at a remote Nevada prison where O.J. Simpson was set free early Sunday after nine years for armed robbery arranged the former football and Hollywood star's dead-of-night departure to avoid public scrutiny. It worked. Simpson signed release paperwork just before midnight and disappeared into the darkness minutes into the first day he was eligible for release. Through efforts by prison officials to keep the time and place secret, there were no journalists outside the prison gates to capture the moment. Though publicity-prone in the past, Simpson was neither heard from nor seen publicly as the day wore on — apparently taking the advice of people in his inner circle that he avoid the spotlight. Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she didn't know the name of the driver who met him and took him to an undisclosed location. ___ 1:50 p.m. Florida's attorney general says her state may have to oversee O.J. Simpson's parole if his prison record in Nevada is clean. Simpson has said he wants to move back to Florida. Though she doesn't control the Corrections Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday urged the department to reject any request to transfer Simpson's parole, citing factors including his history of violence and destructive behavior. Bondi acknowledged Sunday that Florida may have no choice but to accept Simpson. She says authorities would carefully vet the request and his prison records. Corrections officials would have 45 days, though Bondi said a decision likely would come much sooner. Bondi says potential sticking points include whether Simpson completed required alcohol counseling. Bondi says the Nevada prison system had told Florida officials Simpson would be released no sooner than Monday. She says Nevada officials as of Sunday afternoon they had not yet made any request for a parole transfer. ___ 10:40 a.m. The family of the man slain with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 knew that O.J. Simpson would be released on parole but says his actual release 'is still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again.' Fred and Kim Goldman released a statement Sunday through spokesman Michael Wright saying they respect the Nevada Parole Board's decision to release Simpson after nine years in prison for his conviction in a Las Vegas armed robbery case. They also say they'll continue to pursue payment of $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the death and will keep advocating for domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform. Simpson is now 70. He maintains the botched hotel-room confrontation that sent him to prison in Nevada was an effort to retrieve memorabilia stolen from him after he was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles. ____ 9:50 a.m. Florida's Corrections Department says it has not received a request to oversee O.J. Simpson's parole in Florida, where the former football star has said he wants to live. The department 'has not received any transfer paperwork from Nevada,' Corrections department spokeswoman Ashley Cook said Sunday after Simpson was released on parole from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for a robbery conviction. Simpson lawyer Attorney Malcolm LaVergne has said Simpson will go to Florida, where he previously has lived. The former football star's friend Tom Scotto from Naples, Florida said Sunday he was with Simpson following his release. Sotto did not say where they were. Florida's attorney general, Pam Bondi, has urged her state's Corrections Department to object to Simpson's return. Bondi cited what she called Simpson's history of violence and destructive behavior. The department previously has said it would have to accept a transfer from Nevada if that state's request met certain criteria under an interstate agreement. ____ 9:30 a.m. Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole. He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana. He can drink alcohol, but not beyond Nevada's limit for driving and not being arrested for drunk driving. Simpson also is prohibited from associating with felons or anyone that Nevada parole and probation officials prohibit him from being in contact with. The conditions apply no matter where Simpson ends up living. The state he chooses will set rules that he must follow to avoid the risk of being returned to prison. Simpson could be on parole until Sept. 29, 2022. That five-year period could be reduced if Simpson collects maximum credits for good behavior, pays fees and fines on time and shows 'diligence in labor or study.' ____ 4:50 a.m. Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom. State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. He had served nine years for a botched Las Vegas hotel room heist. Keast says she did not have any information about where Simpson was headed. She watched Simpson sign paperwork shortly before being freed. Photographs released by Keast showed Simpson seated at a table and signing documents as others watched. The brief video released on social media shows Simpson being told to 'come on out' by a prison staffer. He responded 'OK' as he left through an open door, wearing a ball cap, denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes. The footage then showed a nighttime scene of a darkened street apparently outside the prison. ____ 3 a.m. O.J. Simpson's friend from Naples, Florida, Tom Scotto, says he was with the former football great after he was freed from a remote Nevada prison. Scotto said in brief text messages early Sunday to The Associated Press that he was there but couldn't talk. Scotto didn't say where they were going or whether Simpson's sister, Shirley Baker of Sacramento, California, or his daughter, Arnelle Simpson of Fresno, California, were with him. The three attended Simpson's parole hearing in July at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. That's the same prison where Keast says Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT Sunday. Simpson's living arrangements outside prison have not been made public. He has said he wanted to move back to Florida, where he lived before his armed robbery conviction in Las Vegas in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers. But Florida prison officials said documents weren't filed, and the state attorney general says she doesn't want Simpson to live in the state. ____ 2 a.m. Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says she witnessed former football great O.J. Simpson being freed in a dead-of-night prison release, adding the hour was chosen to avoid media attention. Keast told The Associated Press early Sunday that she witnessed Simpson signing documents shortly before he gained freedom, adding the release was conducted minutes after midnight in Nevada. She says a driver met Simpson at the prison but she doesn't know who it was and had no information where he was headed. Neither Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne in Las Vegas, nor state Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti — who has been handling Simpson's case — immediately responded to messages for comment early Sunday. Lavergne said recently that Simpson was looking forward to reuniting with his family. The 70-year-old Simpson gains his freedom after being granted parole at a hearing in July. Unlike the last time he went free, 22 years ago, he will face restrictions — up to five years of parole supervision. ___ 1 a.m. Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man again Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal. Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press that Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. She says she didn't know who met Simpson and didn't have any information on where Simpson was headed. 'I don't have any information on where he's going,' Keast told AP by phone. Keast says the dead-of-night release from the prison about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Reno, Nevada, was conducted to avoid media attention. 'We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,' Keast said by phone. __ 12:40 a.m. A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years. Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released early Sunday. The 70-year-old Simpson told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida. The Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents. Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.
  • UGA’s once-in-a-generation beat down on Rocky Top
    UGA’s once-in-a-generation beat down on Rocky Top
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —  Raise your hand if you saw this one coming? Ok, all the liars put their hands down now. Anybody else? We can pretty much say now that there are three outcomes for the 2017 Georgia football team: It’s going to be a great season (winning the SEC East), it’s going to be a special season (playoffs) or there is going to be some soul crushing agony on the way (a catastrophic upset). There’s really no in between at this point. For those that were tired of Georgia being mediocre and those bored with 8-4 and 9-3 records, you will not have to worry about that this year. Unless, maybe eight defensive starters tear their ACLs in the next two weeks. If you’re trying to contain yourself, you can make the argument that Mississippi State was way overrated (and by proxy, LSU is going to need another coach) and that Tennessee is in deep trouble. But OMG this defense is so good. 41-0? In Knoxville? Are you serious? Roquan Smith (3) and J.R. Reed (20) were the top two tacklers today (AJC) “They are buying into the culture of toughness and effort,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on WSB. “Running to the ball and running the ball on offense.” That’s the formula and is it working. It might be the 1980s formula, but retro is chic right now. This was a win from the Dooley days. Georgia enjoyed its biggest victory over Tennessee since a 44-0 whoopin in 1981. That was also the last time UGA blanked UT. To make it even better, this is the first time anybody shutout the Vols since Steve Spurrier’s Gators in 1994. “To do that to an SEC team and a great team like Tennessee is an amazing feeling,” said safety J.R. Reed. “And to get that goose egg at their place is amazing.” Yes J.R. this was amazing, but points off for not finding another adjective. It’s about the only thing he or his defense did wrong this afternoon. Georgia’s defense was so dominant the Volunteers punted more times than the UT band played Rocky Top. And for this we are all grateful. This is – for my money – the loudest stadium in the SEC and for one quarter it was an issue.  But in the second half, the loudest sound you heard was Big Orange booing their coach and their team. Did I mention, it was a 41-0 shutout? “It wasn’t expected,” said running back Sony Michel. “But eventually I knew it was going to get out of control because our defense was so passionate about getting the offense the ball back.” UGA’s offense rushed for 294 and gave up 62 on the ground. What more do you need to know? Except maybe that it had seven rushing yards in the first quarter. There was a time when this thing was sort of teetering. Tennessee couldn’t do anything, but really neither could the Dawgs. They scored twice but had terrific field position to do it. This generation of Bulldogs might have something to truly celebrate (AJC) Enter Nick Chubb. The senior broke off three big runs in the second quarter to make it 17-0, the bus driver was looking for his keys. Chubb 20 th career 100 yard rushing game moves him into the top 10 in SEC history for career rushing yards. “They kept grinding,” said Smart. “It wasn’t there early but they kept grinding. It’s hard to run the ball in this league.” If you are picking nits, you could say that Jake Fromm played the role of freshman in Neyland Stadium to perfection. 7-for-15 for 84 yards and an interception isn’t exactly ideal, but he proved he is capable of running the football. And besides who cares. It’s 41-0 over Tennessee. All is quiet at Neyland Stadium. For once. “To see these kids have success after as hard as they work, it means so much,” said Kirby Smart. “For that 12 hour window you get to enjoy it a little bit.” None of these UGA players were alive when Tennessee got beat this bad, nor were they alive when Tennessee failed to score a point in a college football game. It’s a night few will forget. But if this keeps up, this generation of Bulldogs and their fans will have something to really remember.  
  • Georgia native Jason Aldean on stage during Vegas shooting (Video)
    Georgia native Jason Aldean on stage during Vegas shooting (Video)
  • Police: Marilou Danley not involved in Las Vegas shooting
    Police: Marilou Danley not involved in Las Vegas shooting
    Law enforcement authorities say Marilou Danley, a woman initially described as a “person of interest” in the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, is not believed to have been involved with the attack. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County told reporters Monday that Danley was out of the country when Stephen Paddock began shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.  'Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest,' the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. 'LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip.' Lombardo said his department has spoken with Danley. He said authorities believe Paddock used Danley’s identification during his stay at the hotel. According to one media source, Danley is believed to be Australian and was described as a roommate of girlfriend of Paddock’s. On Danley’s Facebook page, she describes herself as a “proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest”.
