Who has Disney cast to be Aladdin? No one yet

The search still on for who will be flying Aladdin’s magic carpet in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake.

Guy Ritchie started trying to find his Aladdin in a global casting call in March. So far 2,000 actors and actresses have read for the hero and his love interest Jasmine, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

They’re having a hard time finding a man who is in his 20s who can act and sing who is also either Middle Eastern or Indian, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production was scheduled for July.

One star has apparently already signed on for the role of Genie, originally made famous by Robin Williams. Will Smith was in talks on to play the magic man, Deadline reported in April. Ritchie did not confirm or deny the rumor when he was asked in May about Smith’s alleged role, E! News reported. Those in the know at the studio said they’re looking for someone known to play Jafar, the villain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Jasmine, studio sources say two actresses are in the running: Naomi Scott from the recent “Power Rangers” movie and Tara Sutaria. But the final decision won’t happen until the studio gets its Aladdin, according to The Hollywood Reporter..

Disney is eyeing more live-action remakes of its hit movies. This year, “Mary Poppins: Returns” is scheduled to hit the big screen this December. It is being touted as a sequel to the original film. They’re also working on live-action versions of “Mulan,” “The Lion King” and “Dumbo”

