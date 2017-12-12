Listen Live
Who is Doug Jones, Democrat facing Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race?
Photo Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks at a news conference, in Dolomite, Ala. In Alabamaâs special Senate election, underdog Jones and his fellow Democrats are intent on not sinking his upset bid against Republican Roy Moore. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's special election in Alabama, critics began lining up behind Democrat Doug Jones in the closely watched race.

Here's what we know about Jones, a 63-year-old former federal prosecutor from Birmingham:

1. He became the U.S. attorney for Alabama's Northern District in 1997. President Bill Clinton appointed him to the post, which Jones held until 2001, according to NBC News.

2. Jones prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members behind the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four black girls in Alabama. In the early 2000s, Bobby Frank Cherry and Thomas Blanton were sentenced to life in prison in the case, according to NBC News.

3. He was involved in prosecuting Eric Rudolph, who bombed a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998. That attack killed an off-duty officer. Rudolph also was behind the deadly 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta.

4. He has spoken in support of Moore's accusers. “Those brave women are entirely credible; they’re telling the truth,” Jones said, according to Newsweek. “Moore will be an embarrassment to the people and businesses of Alabama, and if he makes it to Senate, he’ll continue to divide our country.”

5. He is against repealing the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Jones also told AL.com that he supports a woman's right to choose to have an abortion but added: "The law for decades has been that late-term procedures are generally restricted except in the case of medical necessity. That's what I support." Read more here.

  • Storm post-mortem
    Storm post-mortem
    The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years. Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs. I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6. Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning: Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am: “This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”. This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S. TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far! There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!! The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”. The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact. This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike. From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am: You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’. It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark. Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks. It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target). Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models. For those who like to learn and understand… Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened: That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above. Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time. Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue. Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred! The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday: On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday: This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north. Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching: In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night. But early that evening they saw this: It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia: The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter: Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals. Wikapedia: I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.                
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'
    Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'
    The wife of embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore fought back against accusations that her husband doesn't support blacks or Jews, saying at one point that one of their attorneys 'is a Jew.'Speaking at a campaign rally Monday night in Midland City, Alabama, Kayla Moore pointed out that her husband appointed the first black marshal to the state Supreme Court. She said they also have many friends who are black.But she raised the most eyebrows in her defense against claims that her husband, who's a Republican, is anti-Semitic.'Well, one of our attorneys is a Jew,' Kayla Moore said. 'We have very close friends who are Jewish and rabbis.'Roy Moore's campaign has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He's running against Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's special election.
    Who is Doug Jones, Democrat facing Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race?
    After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's special election in Alabama, critics began lining up behind Democrat Doug Jones in the closely watched race. Here's what we know about Jones, a 63-year-old former federal prosecutor from Birmingham: 1. He became the U.S. attorney for Alabama's Northern District in 1997. President Bill Clinton appointed him to the post, which Jones held until 2001, according to NBC News. 2. Jones prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members behind the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four black girls in Alabama. In the early 2000s, Bobby Frank Cherry and Thomas Blanton were sentenced to life in prison in the case, according to NBC News. 3. He was involved in prosecuting Eric Rudolph, who bombed a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998. That attack killed an off-duty officer. Rudolph also was behind the deadly 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. 4. He has spoken in support of Moore's accusers. "Those brave women are entirely credible; they're telling the truth," Jones said, according to Newsweek. "Moore will be an embarrassment to the people and businesses of Alabama, and if he makes it to Senate, he'll continue to divide our country." 5. He is against repealing the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Jones also told AL.com that he supports a woman's right to choose to have an abortion but added: 'The law for decades has been that late-term procedures are generally restricted except in the case of medical necessity. That's what I support.'
  • Turbulent Senate race now in hands of Alabama voters
    Turbulent Senate race now in hands of Alabama voters
    Depending on who is making the case, Alabama's special Senate election Tuesday is about either continuing the 'Trump miracle' in Washington or allowing 'decency' to prevail back home.At the center is Roy Moore — 'Judge Moore,' to his supporters. The 70-year-old Republican was twice ousted as state Supreme Court chief justice after flouting federal law, and now he's attempting a political resurrection amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.In Moore's path is Democrat Doug Jones, 63, a former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing.The winner will take the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Republicans hold a narrow 52-48 Senate majority. A routine election in Republican-dominated Alabama wouldn't be expected to alter that balance, because Alabamians haven't sent a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress since 1992. President Donald Trump notched a 28-point win here in 2016 and remains popular in the state.But Moore's baggage leaves the outcome enough in doubt that both Trump and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, have weighed in with last-minute robocalls trying to sway voters.The intensity also has spawned a steady stream of fake news stories that fill social media feeds of interested people in Alabama and beyond. An Associated Press analysis, in cooperation with Facebook, counted as many as 200 false or misleading reports heading into the weekend. One website claimed one of the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct had recanted. She did not. Meanwhile, Moore's detractors took to social media to claim he had written in a 2011 textbook that women shouldn't hold elected office. He didn't.In his final pitch before polls open, Jones called the choice a 'crossroads' and asked that 'decency' prevail.'We've had this history in the past, going down the road that ... has not been productive,' Jones said. 'We've lagged behind in industry. We've lagged behind in education. We've lagged behind in health care. It's time we take the road that's going to get us on the path to progress.'At his own election eve rally, Moore again denied all the allegations, calling them 'disgusting' and offering voters a clear measure: 'If you don't believe in my character, don't vote for me.' Earlier in the day, Moore cast himself as the victim. 'It's just been hard, a hard campaign,' he said.For Alabama, the outcome could be defining.Democrats and moderate Republicans see an opportunity to reject a politician who is already regular fodder for late-night television and enough of a curiosity that Chinese leader Xi Jinping paused a presidential meeting in Beijing recently to ask Trump through an interpreter, 'Who is Roy Moore?'Alabama's senior senator, Richard Shelby, confirmed publicly that he wrote in a 'distinguished Alabama Republican' rather than vote for Moore.Many Republicans, however, see an opportunity to defend the state's conservative, evangelical bent in the face of unfair liberal criticism while delivering another victory for Trump and sending an anti-establishment senator into a federal government that has been reflexively unpopular among Alabama majorities for generations.Trump's campaign architect and former White House adviser Steve Bannon told Moore supporters Monday evening that the race is a 'national election' that will determine whether the 'Trump miracle' continues. Moore says he is aligned with the president and he makes similar arguments to Trump, blasting 'the elite' in the 'swamp' of Washington, D.C.For Jones to win, he must build an atypical coalition, maximizing turnout among African-American voters and white liberals who often don't combine for more than 40 percent of the electorate, while coaxing votes from enough white Republicans who can't pull the lever for Moore.One of Jones' celebrity backers framed the choice as being much less complicated.'I love Alabama,' said Leeds native and former NBA basketball star Charles Barkley, 'but at some point we've got to draw a line in the sand and say, 'We're not a bunch of damn idiots.''Polls open at 7 a.m. CST.___Chandler reported from Midland City, Alabama. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and Chandler at https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim .
  • Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military
    Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military
    Transgender recruits will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, the Pentagon said, as President Donald Trump's ordered ban suffered more legal setbacks.The new policy divulged Monday reflects the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump's demand earlier this year to bar transgender individuals from the military.Three federal courts have ruled against the ban, including one Monday in Washington state.In October, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly barred the Trump administration from proceeding with its plan to exclude transgender people from military service. Part of the effect of the ruling was that the military would be required to allow transgender people to enlist beginning Jan. 1.The government had asked Kollar-Kotelly to put the Jan. 1 date on hold while it appealed her full ruling but she declined Monday, reaffirming the Jan. 1 start date. The Department of Justice is now asking a federal appeals court to intervene and put the Jan. 1 requirement on hold.Potential transgender recruits will have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that could make it difficult for them to join the armed services.Maj. David Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, said the enlistment of transgender recruits will begin next month and proceed amid legal battles. The Defense Department also is doing a review, which is expected to carry into 2018.Eastburn told The Associated Press on Monday that the new guidelines mean the Pentagon can disqualify potential recruits with gender dysphoria, a history of medical treatments associated with gender transition and those who underwent reconstruction. But such recruits are allowed in if a medical provider certifies they've been clinically stable in the preferred sex for 18 months and are free of significant distress or impairment in social, occupational or other important areas.Transgender individuals receiving hormone therapy must be stable on their medication for 18 months.The requirements make it challenging for a transgender recruit to pass. But they mirror concerns President Barack Obama's administration laid out when the Pentagon initially lifted its ban on transgender service last year.'Due to the complexity of this new medical standard, trained medical officers will perform a medical prescreen of transgender applicants for military service who otherwise meet all applicable applicant standards,' Eastburn said.Aaron Belkin, director of the California-based Palm Center, an independent institute that has conducted research on sexual minorities in the military, said the 18-month timeline is fair.'It's a good standard because the Pentagon is treating gender dysphoria according to the same standards that are applied to all medical conditions,' he said.However, Elaine Donnelly, president for the Center For Military readiness, said Trump 'has every right to review, revise, or repeal his predecessor's military transgender policies, which would detract from mission readiness and combat lethality.' Court judges, she said, are not qualified to run the military.The Pentagon move Monday signals the growing sense within the government that authorities are likely to lose the legal fight.'The controversy will not be about whether you allow transgender enlistees, it's going to be on what terms,' said Brad Carson, who was deeply involved in the last administration's decisions. 'That's really where the controversy will lie.'Carson worried, however, that the Defense Department could opt to comply with a deadline on allowing transgender recruits, but 'under such onerous terms that practically there will be none.' Carson, who worked for Ash Carter as the acting undersecretary of defense for personnel, said requiring 18 months of stability in the preferred sex is a reasonable time.'It doesn't have any basis in science,' he said, noting that experts have suggested six months is enough. 'But as a compromise among competing interests and perhaps to err on the side of caution, 18 months was what people came around to. And that's a reasonable position and defensible.'Sarah McBride, spokeswoman for Human Rights Campaign, praised the court's ruling, saying that it affirms 'there is simply no legitimate reason to forbid willing and able transgender Americans from serving their country.'___Associated Press Writer Jessica Gresko in Washington contributed to this report.
