Who is Clark County, Nevada Sheriff Joseph Lombardo?

Clark County, Nevada Sheriff Joseph Lombardo is the top law enforcement officer in Las Vegas and the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

>> Read more trending news

Lombardo is a Republican, who was elected to office in 2014 and took over as sheriff on January 5, 2015.

He spent almost 30 years as a Las Vegas police officer in various positions and ranks before running for Clark County sheriff, according to his biography on the department’s website.

Lombardo started his law enforcement career in 1988 as a Las Vegas police officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 1996, then to lieutenant in 2001. His bio also said he became assistant sheriff in 2011.

>> Related: Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 dead, live updates

Joseph Michael Lombardo, the son of an Air Force veteran, was born in Japan on Nov. 8, 1962, before moving to Las Vegas in 1976.

He graduated from Rancho High School and earned his B.S. in civil engineering and a master’s degree in crisis management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Lombardo joined the U.S. Army and served in the National Guard and the Army Reserve.

Campaign information on Lombardo published in the Las Vegas Sun in 2014 said he was divorced with a 16-year-old daughter, a fianceé and a 10-year-old dog named Jasper.

>>Related: We’re dumbstruck,' brother of suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock speaks out

Lombardo currently makes $161,000 a year, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and plans to run for re-election next year.