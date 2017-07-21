The White House announced Friday that Anthony Scaramucci, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, has been named White House communications director.
Soon after the announcement was made, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation.
Who is Scaramucci? Here’s a look at the new communications director.
Scaramucci, 53, is a Wall Street financier.
He has degrees from Tufts University and Harvard.
He was a Trump donor and member of his transition team.
Last month, he was named a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
He began his career at Goldman Sachs.
He, along with Andrew Boszhardt, founded the investment firm Oscar Capital Management. They eventually sold the firm.
He funded another investment firm, SkyBridge Capital.
He hosted a show on “Wall Street Week,” and was a contributor to the Fox News Channel.
Scaramucci was to be appointed director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but the appointment was held up by a review of his finances by the Office of Government Ethics. His appointment fell through.
He was the subject of a story by CNN that ended up costing the three journalists who worked on it their jobs. The story connected Scaramucci to an executive from a Kremlin-linked investment fun. The network apologized to Scaramucci. He accepted the apology.
He served as a fundraiser for President Barack Obama.
Scaramucci endorsed Scott Walker and then Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential election before joining Trump’s campaign.
Scaramucci will replace Mike Dubke. Dubke resigned as communications director in May.
Sources: Politico; New York Times; Associated Press
