'White trash' sticker found in toy vending machine at Family Dollar

OAK PARK, Mich. - A Michigan couple is upset after their 11-year-old daughter received an offensive sticker from a toy vending machine at Family Dollar.
Robert Dumas told WXYZ his daughter received the sticker after putting 50 cents into a toy vending machine at an Oak Park Family Dollar recently. The sticker featured a crude drawing of a white figure with arms raised, popping out of a trash can. "White trash" was printed at the bottom of the sticker.
Dumas said seeing the sticker blew his mind and the girl's mother expressed concern about such stickers making their way to schools.
Dumas expressed his concern to store management, which directed him to the corporate office. When Dumas didn't receive a response, WXYZ followed up and Family Dollar released a statement about the incident, saying the company was "contacting the supplier to request more careful selection of appropriate items for their vending machines in our stores."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself