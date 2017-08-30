Listen Live
'White trash' sticker found in toy vending machine at Family Dollar

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OAK PARK, Mich. -  A Michigan couple is upset after their 11-year-old daughter received an offensive sticker from a toy vending machine at Family Dollar.

Robert Dumas told WXYZ his daughter received the sticker after putting 50 cents into a toy vending machine at an Oak Park Family Dollar recently. The sticker featured a crude drawing of a white figure with arms raised, popping out of a trash can. "White trash" was printed at the bottom of the sticker.

Dumas said seeing the sticker blew his mind and the girl's mother expressed concern about such stickers making their way to schools.

Dumas expressed his concern to store management, which directed him to the corporate office. When Dumas didn't receive a response, WXYZ followed up and Family Dollar released a statement about the incident, saying the company was "contacting the supplier to request more careful selection of appropriate items for their vending machines in our stores."

  • Cultural exchange programs fear visa cuts from Trump order
    Cultural exchange programs fear visa cuts from Trump order
    Officials who run a popular language and cultural immersion program in the north woods of Minnesota are warning that potential changes in visa rules could make it hard for them to hire enough instructors. Christine Schulze, executive director of Concordia Language Villages, is urging supporters to contact congressional representatives to help ensure international exchange programs are excluded from President Donald Trump's 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration is considering major reductions in visas for cultural exchange programs under his April executive order. Concordia Language Villages draws more than 10,000 people from all 50 states and more than 40 countries to Minnesota annually.
  • 16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine
    16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine
    Sixteen different U.S. Postal Service employees working in locations across metro Atlanta have been charged in connection with an investigation in cocaine distribution. According to three separate federal indictments unsealed Tuesday, the employees allegedly took bribes in exchange for delivering packages of kilogram-quantities of cocaine in a wide-reaching state operation. “The defendants in this case allegedly sold that trust out to someone they knew to be a drug dealer, and simply for cash in their pockets they were willing to endanger themselves and the residents on their routes and bring harmful drugs into the community,' U.S. Attorney John Horn said. We’re learning more about the detailed operation and how exactly more than a dozen people were busted. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE report.
  • Trump breaks with previous presidents in response to natural disasters
    Trump breaks with previous presidents in response to natural disasters
    Every president, going back to George H. W. Bush, has had to handle a natural disaster during his term. For the aforementioned Bush, it was Hurricane Andrew. For his son, President George W. Bush, it was Hurricane Katrina. Bill Clinton faced the devastation of deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma, and Barack Obama experienced Superstorm Sandy. >> Read more trending news One thing all these leaders had in common was their response to the victims — from reassuring messages of hope to comforting hugs. Focus on the victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to the Washington Post, was missing from President Donald Trump’s visit to Texas on Tuesday.  “He made virtually no mention of the storm's victims, and there was no indication he met with any. He didn't call for donations or volunteers. He didn't mourn the dead,” the Post reported.  >> Related: 8 tips when donating to Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts Read the full story on how past presidents responded to natural disasters here.
  • Officers find van believed to contain family of 6 drowned in Harvey floodwaters
    Officers find van believed to contain family of 6 drowned in Harvey floodwaters
    Update Aug. 30: Authorities have found a white van believed to contain the bodies of six family members after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters. Update 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that it was not immediately able to confirm a report that a family of six was swept away by floodwaters and killed on Sunday. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo earlier told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. ﻿Original report: Family members told a Texas news station that six of their family members drowned Sunday afternoon as they tried to escape from floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news Three members of the unidentified family told KHOU that four children were in a van with their great-grandparents and great-uncle Sunday when it was swept up by the current of flood waters as the van crossed a bridge in Greens Bayou. The news station reported that the van’s driver, the children’s great-uncle, was able to escape and cling onto a tree branch. He told the trapped children to escape from the van’s back door, but they were not able to, according to KHOU. The news station said the victims were an 81-year-old woman, her 84-year-old husband, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately verify the report, and no bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. On Monday alone, authorities said they rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters in the Houston area. Southeast Texas was battered by strong winds and torrential rains starting on Friday, when then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but continued to dump rain over the area.
    'White trash' sticker found in toy vending machine at Family Dollar
    A Michigan couple is upset after their 11-year-old daughter received an offensive sticker from a toy vending machine at Family Dollar. Robert Dumas told WXYZ his daughter received the sticker after putting 50 cents into a toy vending machine at an Oak Park Family Dollar recently. The sticker featured a crude drawing of a white figure with arms raised, popping out of a trash can. 'White trash' was printed at the bottom of the sticker. >> Read more trending news Dumas said seeing the sticker blew his mind and the girl's mother expressed concern about such stickers making their way to schools. Dumas expressed his concern to store management, which directed him to the corporate office. When Dumas didn't receive a response, WXYZ followed up and Family Dollar released a statement about the incident, saying the company was 'contacting the supplier to request more careful selection of appropriate items for their vending machines in our stores.
  • Groups sue to protect Yellowstone bears as hunts anticipated
    Groups sue to protect Yellowstone bears as hunts anticipated
    Wildlife advocates and a Montana Indian tribe have asked a U.S. court to restore protections for grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park so that trophy hunting of the fearsome animals would not be allowed. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Humane Society and several conservation groups filed three lawsuits Tuesday and Wednesday in federal court in Montana, challenging the government's recent move to lift protections. Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are planning limited public hunting of the region's roughly 700 bears, although no hunts are expected this year. Critics say there is already too much pressure on the bear population as climate change affects what they eat and as conflicts with humans result in dozens being killed every year. A separate challenge of the government's decision was filed in July by Native Americans from seven states and Canada. They say hunting for the bruins goes against their religious and spiritual beliefs. A Department of Interior spokeswoman referred questions on the lawsuits to the Department of Justice, where officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This is the second time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has lifted protections for grizzlies in the Yellowstone region — 19,000 square miles (49,210 square kilometers) of forested mountains, remote valleys and numerous small towns. The bears lost their threatened status in 2007, only to have it restored two years later by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy. Molloy said federal officials had failed to demonstrate that bears could adapt to the loss of a key food source, the nuts of the whitebark pine tree, which scientists say has been decimated by climate change. Since that ruling, government biologists have done further research to show bears can shift to eating more meat, such as elk. But an attorney for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Sierra Club and other conservation groups said the biologists' finding ignored the increased likelihood that bears seeking elk will come into conflict with hunters and other people. 'The result is we're finding more dead bears,' attorney Tim Preso said. 'Things have worsened (since 2009) in that the mortality of the population has really dramatically increased.' Government biologists from the U.S. Geological Survey say the region's grizzly population has stabilized after several decades of steep growth. They were first placed under Endangered Species Act protections in 1975. ___ Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at www.twitter.com/matthewbrownap .
