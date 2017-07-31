Listen Live
White House confirms that email 'prankster' tricked Trump administration officials
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
By: Rare.us

Several Trump family members and administration officials fell victim to an anonymous email prankster who learned their email addresses and contacted them, assuming the identities of senior advisor Jared Kushner, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, Donald Trump Jr. and presumptive Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that the White House would be “looking into these incidents further … We take all cyber-related issues very seriously.”

The self-described prankster, who goes by the handle @SINON_REBORN on Twitter, used the access they gained to Trump administration officials to make mischief. The prankster told CNN they “try and keep it on the humorous side of things” and that they were “not trying to get the keys to the vault or anything like that.”

Pretending to be Eric Trump, the prankster sent a message of best wishes to Jon Huntsman Jr.

CNN also posted screenshots of an exchange between the prankster and Homeland Security Department adviser Tom Bossert, who is responsible for the Homeland Security’s response to counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

Posing as Jared Kushner, the unnamed prankster invited Bossert to a “soiree” in August, promising “food of at least comparible (sic) quality to that which we ate in Iraq.” Bossert responded with, “Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can’t refuse,” adding his personal email address “if you ever need it.”

The prankster also impersonated Reince Priebus and lobbed shots at then-Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, potentially exacerbating the feud between the two.

The day after Priebus resigned, the prankster sent an email to Scaramucci’s real email address, writing in part: “General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.”

Scaramucci, who was still the White House communications director, responded: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.”

The prankster responded with, “I have nothing to apologize for,” prompting Scaramucci to write back:

“Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me.”

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Watchdog: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
    Watchdog: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
    The U.S. watchdog tasked with overseeing the spending of billions of U.S. dollars in aid to Afghanistan said unprecedented restrictions on the movement of American government employees is sending a dangerous message to Afghan people and hinder the U.S. work in the country. He said the message the tight security sends is: 'The terrorists should be feared and may actually be winning.' The quarterly report released Tuesday by the special inspector general says American government employees rarely step outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy compound in central Kabul and when they do, they stay nearby, in the 'green zone' where most foreign embassies are located, protected by guards and fortifications that block streets, often frustrating residents. 'Hunkering down behind blast walls damages not only the U.S. civilian mission but also handicaps the U.S. military mission,' Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John F. Sopko said in his report. 'In the long run, such extreme risk aversion and avoidance may even contribute to greater insecurity, since it limits U.S. diplomatic reach to the very Afghans necessary to foster stability, rule of law, and economic growth, while sending an unintended, but dangerous message to friend and foe alike that the terrorists should be feared and may actually be winning.' Sopko said the restrictions affect everything from monitoring U.S. aid to interacting with ordinary Afghans, many of whom would have difficulty accessing the heavily fortified embassy. Afghanistan, and Kabul in particular, has seen a spike in violence in the last four months. May 31 saw the worst attack since the Taliban's ouster in December 2001 when a massive truck bomb devastated the center of Kabul, killing 150 people and wounding scores more. On Monday the so-called Islamic State group attacked the Iraqi Embassy in the center of Kabul laying siege for four hours before all the attackers were killed. The May 31 explosion generated outrage toward the government and its security forces and sparked widespread demonstrations by protesters frustrated with a deterioration in security in the capital. Quoting United Nations figures, Sopko said 'security incidents' were up 21 percent from March through June compared to the previous quarter. He did not define the nature of the incidents. While there is good reason to be cautious, said Sopko, the U. S. government has to strike a balance and right now it is weighted too heavily toward avoiding all risk. He called the precautions 'unduly' restrictive. He said risk is part of operating in conflict areas, but the U.S. government has to figure out how to protect its employees as best it can while still allowing them to do their job. Sopko said his office has the added job handed it by U.S. Congress of assessing the progress of the Afghan government's anti-corruption efforts, however security restrictions were making it hard for his investigators to do their job. That could mean corruption and fraud goes undetected at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. In more than 15 years, the United States has spent $714 billion in Afghanistan in both war fighting and reconstruction, according to Sopko's report. In just the last four months ending Monday, Sopko's inspection teams saved $5.5 million that would otherwise have been lost to fraud, and managed to collect $200,000 in restitution. Since being created by Congress in 2008, the special inspector general's office has saved the U.S. taxpayer about $2.1 billion, according to its report. Widespread corruption in both the Afghan government and its National Security Forces has been crippling. Transparency International has put Afghanistan among the world's most corrupt countries. Meanwhile, Sopko urged the U.S. government to make public a report his office prepared into allegations of sexual abuse of boys by some members of the Afghan military. Under U.S. law, it is illegal to provide training or equipment to any foreign military or individual suspected of committing 'gross human rights violations.' The report is classified but the special inspector general wants it de-classified and its recommendation made public. 'Child rape is always heinous and certainly could constitute a gross violation of human rights; however, each case requires a factual and legal review to determine whether it is a credible allegation,' U.S. Department of Defense spokesman Adam Stump told The AP in an email reply to queries. He did not say whether the report would be made public or what, if any, action was being taken. Tuesday's special inspector general report also says the value of the opiate trade in Afghanistan has doubled in just one year, increasing from $1.5 billion in 2015 to $3 billion last year. The rare positive note struck by the report was to congratulate the government for not ceding territory to its enemies in the last four months, saying the government still controls of 59.7 percent of Afghanistan's districts. The remaining area is under the sway of insurgents, Sopko says. But keeping its territory has taken a heavy toll on Afghan National Security Forces, according to the report, noting that in just the first five months of this year 2,531 Afghan service members were killed in action and another 4,238 were wounded. The report also said U.S. forces in Afghanistan identified more than 12,000 Afghan Ministry of Defense personnel that were 'unaccounted for,' fearing some could be so-called 'ghosts' or personnel who exist only on paper. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri dismissed the claim that the government controlled less than 60 percent of the country saying the Taliban held sway in only a handful of districts. ___ Associated Press writer Amir Shah contributed to this report.
  • Christie confronts Cubs fan because he said 'awful stuff'
    Christie confronts Cubs fan because he said 'awful stuff'
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he confronted a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said 'some really lousy, awful stuff' with a lot of children around. The Republican governor was caught on video nearly getting in the man's face at Miller Park. 'You're a big shot,' Christie says before walking down the stairs. Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday night that he ignored the man's comments the first time, but when the man yelled at him again he says he felt like he had to say something. Citing comments the Cubs fan made to a Milwaukee TV reporter, the Chicago Tribune reports the fan told Christie 'that he sucked.' Christie says public officials are 'not meant to be public punching bags.
  • After life without parole: 2 held for decades savor freedom
    After life without parole: 2 held for decades savor freedom
    It's just a few blocks from the house Earl Rice Jr. left behind as a teenager to the places he remembers. But after more than four decades in prison, he has ground to cover. Skirting Franklin Street's neatly trimmed lawns in long strides, and praising the glories of the afternoon heat, he reaches the park where he and his brothers used to go sledding. Across 18th, kids, laughing and shouting, bound down school steps. Rice slows, taking it all in. 'For 43 years I'm behind a wall or some kind of a fence with guard towers ... and then you come out here,' he says. 'I can imagine what Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong and them felt like going to the moon, because that's what it seems like. I'm on a different planet!' Rice, jailed at 17 for a purse-snatching that took a woman's life, is 61 now. He is one of dozens of inmates — sentenced to life in prison without parole for crimes committed as juveniles — who have been released since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such mandatory sentences amount to cruel and unusual punishment. Courts must recognize teens' incomplete brain development and their potential to change, the justices found. Rice walked out of a Pennsylvania prison in September to find his fiancee at the gate, a father waiting to take him in and a daughter who now calls each day to say, 'Good morning, Daddy.' Others, though, have confronted less welcoming realities. When John Hall was released from a Michigan prison in February after nearly 50 years behind bars, he had $1.37 in his pocket. At 67, he carried his life's possessions in a few boxes: a small TV and a photo album filled with faded newspaper clippings and pictures of himself in white satin boxing trunks, from his fighting days as 'Kid Hall.' With no family to greet him, he was met by his lawyer and volunteers who brought him to his first home — a Detroit rescue mission. 'I don't think you can find anyone who really can describe how it feels to be free ... but I'm always thinking about my future and sleeping in the streets and not having a chance to even get in the fight for the life that I want,' Hall said then. 'The world has moved past me.' In the weeks since, Hall has joined Rice in embracing a truth the Supreme Court justices never addressed. Juvenile offenders can take responsibility for their crimes. Judges and parole boards can assess how they have changed. But to make it at 60-something in a world that has tossed aside most of what you knew as a teenager, it takes something more. ___ By 17, Earl Rice had spent a year in a juvenile detention facility. The oldest son in a family of nine children, he was raised by a homemaker and a maintenance worker. His father's sideline as a jazz organist kept him away nights — an absence the elder Rice, 89, says he regrets. Rice Jr., by his own account, was 'ornery as hell,' known to police for stealing cars and break-ins. In September 1973, Rice went to a party in West Chester, Pennsylvania, his hometown before moving to Wilmington. When he left around 2 a.m. with another teen, they spotted a woman walking down the street. Ola Danenberg had just left the Moose Lodge, where she'd been listening to a country band with friends. She was 62 and the grandmother of three, cleaned dorms at the local college, and was looking forward to retiring to her hometown in eastern Tennessee. She didn't drive. So that night, like most, she set out for home on foot. Rice and his friend ran toward her, and Rice snatched her purse. As he took off down an alley, he says he looked back to see Danenberg fall to her knees. Two days later, hearing police were looking for him, Rice went to the police station and confessed to robbery. That's when detectives told him Danenberg had hit her head on the sidewalk and died. They charged him with murder. 'It was like being hit in the gut by a Joe Frazier left hook. ... I couldn't fathom the idea of being responsible for somebody's death,' Rice recalls. Danenberg's family still mourns. 'She loved us so much. We were her life,' says Charlene Peterson, who was 15 when Rice killed her grandmother. 'I want him to know how he hurt us, what he took away from us.' ___ Hall, too, was frequently in trouble as a teen, engaging in petty theft and skipping school. He worried his mother, Bessie, who worked seven days a week cooking and cleaning other people's homes. In January 1967, when he was 17, Hall and a friend saw Albert Hoffman at a bus stop in Detroit one night. They dragged him into an alley, then beat and robbed him of his watch and some money; his wife told police Hoffman had gone out to cash his Social Security and veteran's pension checks. Hoffman, a former Army sergeant who served in World War I, died of his injuries on his 73rd birthday. The friend was never arrested, but Hall was convicted of murder. A half-century later, he still cringes when he remembers the judge's words at sentencing: 'You're unfit, you're a throwaway, you're a predator and you should be put away for the rest of your life.' 'Everything was a blur and everything was moving so fast,' Hall says. 'But when I looked at my mother's face ... it was a look that I'd never seen before. It was a hurt look ... a helplessness.' In prison, he got into his first fight early. Two inmates pulled Hall into a bathroom and stabbed him in the neck, where he still has a scar. 'If they had let me go two weeks after I was there, I would have never ever done anything wrong again, because that's when you realize it's for real,' he says in his deep rasp. 'There ain't nothing worth your freedom. Nothing.' Years passed with few visitors. He wanted to do his time, he says, without leaning on family for help. His mother made eight trips to see him before her death in 1983. But her words helped him keep going. ''As long as there's life, there's hope,'' she'd told him. ''You've got a chance.'' And so he kept busy, taking college courses, earning an associate degree, deciding that even if he never got out, he could be a better man. Still, he dreamed of having a family of his own, a good job and a nice home. He befriended newly arrived inmates, savoring every detail they provided about life outside. But nothing could prepare him for the changes he'd encounter, starting with his first day of freedom in February. Hall, who'd grown up in the era of the transistor radio, was handed a cellphone so he could share a FaceTime call with his stepsister in Georgia. 'This is just like Star Trek,' he said with a wide grin as he stared at the face he hadn't seen in more than 30 years. But anxiety soon set in. Back home in Detroit, he puzzled over '10 for $10' signs at grocery stores that touted special deals. He was alarmed when he heard gunshots outside at 2 a.m. Seeing homeless people, he worried constantly about becoming one of them. Sometimes he'd shake and ask, 'What am I going to do?' says June Walker, who runs a prison ministry that provided clothes, housing — and friendship. Hall was determined and eager to work, but job prospects didn't pan out. Quickly, as Hall figured out small things — how to ride the bus, how to use a cellphone — his confidence steadied. After a month in the mission, Walker arranged for him to move into a halfway house. He set up his little prison TV in the bedroom corner. 'I have it as a reminder of where I came from,' he said. ___ On Rice's first day in prison, an inmate he knew from home warned: ''You're a young kid. You're in here with some dangerous dudes.'' 'Not two hours after that conversation,' Rice remembers, 'this guy came up to me and he said, 'Damn, fresh meat in the jail,' and I turned around and I hit him as hard as I could and I kept hitting him until he was down on the ground, and I made sure he stayed down.' Years later, another inmate came at him with a knife in the prison yard. That convinced Rice he might well die without changing himself. Even so, more than a decade passed in prison before he came to terms with his responsibility for Danenberg's death. When his legal appeals ran out, he blamed his lawyer for giving up on him. The attorney's letter back was a turning point. 'I'm sorry you feel that way,' the lawyer wrote, according to Rice. 'It's not that I'm quitting and throwing your life away. You did that when you grabbed Mrs. Danenberg's purse.' 'He was dead on,' Rice says. In 1992, Rice was one of three inmates who intervened when dozens of prisoners surrounded four guards and began throwing punches. He took classes in refrigeration. He cared for dying inmates in the prison hospice. He spoke regularly to at-risk teens and law students, in part to learn how to interact with people other than inmates and guards, in the hope that he'd one day live free. His siblings and parents, a daughter born to a former girlfriend and her children were all regular visitors, as was Doreen St. John, Rice's girlfriend in middle school. The couple married in a prison wedding, then divorced, and now plan to marry again. 'I fell back in love with him, just seeing him, being with him,' St. John says. When she picked him up last fall from the state prison in Graterford, Pennsylvania, Rice asked her to gun the engine. 'I didn't want to look back and see the walls at all,' he says. Juvenile lifers in Pennsylvania and Michigan get re-entry training before leaving prison, focused on subjects like budgeting and anger management. The Pennsylvania Prison Society has been pairing them with mentors, often former inmates, who assist as the lifers are released to halfway houses and beyond; Michigan's appellate defender's office provides similar help. Rice spent a month at a Philadelphia halfway house. He was granted 12-hour passes to walk around the city with other parolees. He tried his first cheesesteak, learned to use a touchscreen to place a food order at a convenience store. In October, he moved back to his father's house in Wilmington and settled in to a bedroom lined with his father's jazz tapes and records. Father and son often take to the porch, talking a shared loved of music. In the middle of many nights, Rice heads to the kitchen to make himself a sandwich — just because he can. He applied, without luck, for warehouse jobs and realized he needed computer skills even to fill out an application. So on Thursdays and Fridays, he takes free computer classes at the Department of Labor. 'You don't breathe and live and eat and sleep something for all them years that you want, that you crave, that you pray to happen, and then when it happens, be intimidated by it,' he says. His first weekend back, five generations of family — from great aunts to grandchildren — gathered in a grove along Brandywine Creek to throw him a cookout. It had been more than four decades since a judge allowed Rice a moment to hold his newborn daughter, Crystal, just after he was convicted. Now, as music floated over the grass, Crystal Twyman walked over to her father. 'I've never danced with my daddy before,' she said. Rice, who went by 'Big Earl' in prison, has arms thick with muscle from pumping weights in the yard, and a loud laugh. But talking about those closest to him, he often turns quiet. 'For years and years, I didn't have to worry about anybody but Earl Rice,' he recalls telling St. John. So 'when I do something bullheaded, keep talking to me. ... I am listening, but you got to keep on hammering.' ___ In April, Hall's prison ministry friend, June Walker, drove him to see his 81-year-old stepsister in Georgia. On the 13-hour drive from Michigan, he talked about making it a quick trip, not wanting to burden his family. But when Hall entered the house, he found his own picture on the wall. Generations of family he didn't even know embraced him, calling him 'Uncle John.' Relatives put together a photo album for him, and one tucked a $100 bill inside. His stepsister offered him a permanent room in her home. He thanked her but declined. Back in Detroit, they spoke regularly. 'You shouldn't have to feel you're a failure because you've been to prison,' she told him. Hall began acknowledging his limitations. 'I want to live like a grown man lives in a free society,' he says. 'But it got to be too much for me in a world that I'm already behind in.' He began to think maybe he didn't have to go it alone. Before dawn on a Saturday in May, Hall carried his few belongings to Walker's car, and they drove again to Georgia. This time, it was a one-way trip for him. When they arrived, about 35 members of Hall's extended family were waiting with a home-cooked meal. One of the youngest, a 2-year-old, told Walker, 'You're not taking away my Uncle John again.' Hall plans to take some classes in Georgia, do some fishing and get acquainted with the family he never knew. He'd like to counsel teens, too, hoping he can do some good. 'A man's life was lost. That's what I don't forget,' he says. 'That's why I want to contribute, so maybe I can prevent one of those youngsters from going out there and doing what I did — or even thinking about it.' ___ Read more in the series: https://apnews.com/tag/LockedUpForLife Contact the reporters at: scohen@ap.org or http://twitter.com@scohenAP and ageller@ap.org or https://twitter.com/adgeller ___ Geller reported from Wilmington, Delaware, and Cohen from Detroit. This is the second in a three-part series examining juvenile life without parole.
  • House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
    House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
    A conservative House Republican is calling on special counsel Robert Mueller to resign, citing what he says is a conflict of interest because of Mueller's 'close friendship' with fired FBI Director James Comey. The argument from Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, a member of the Judiciary Committee, echoes that of President Donald Trump in an effort to question Mueller's credentials for the job. Mueller, appointed after Trump abruptly fired Comey, is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump's campaign. Franks said in a statement that Mueller 'must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties.' A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment. Mueller and Comey, both known for their integrity and self-assuredness, served closely alongside each other in the Bush administration's Justice Department, and Comey has described Mueller as 'one of the finest people I've ever met.' But there's little evidence that they are close friends. David Kelley, who succeeded Comey as U.S. attorney in Manhattan and has known Comey and Mueller for years, told The Associated Press in June that the two men have had a handful of meals together but their relationship is professional. 'Jim has never been to Bob's house. Bob has never been to Jim's house,' Kelley said. As president, Trump could demand that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein fire Mueller by citing a conflict of interest, but Rosenstein has said he wouldn't follow any order that he didn't think was lawful or appropriate and that he had seen no legitimate basis to dismiss the special counsel. Rosenstein, who has also known both men for years, appointed Mueller after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe. Comey was selected by President Barack Obama in 2013 to succeed Mueller as FBI director. At a White House ceremony, Mueller praised Comey as a man of 'honesty, dedication and integrity,' and Comey repaid the favor minutes later by joking that he 'must be out of my mind to be following Bob Mueller.' Years earlier, Comey was acting attorney general and Mueller the FBI director when both were on the same side of a tense faceoff over the renewal of a sweeping domestic surveillance program. ___ Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
