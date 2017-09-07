White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio - White Castle is offering special deals for grandparents this weekend.
The fast-food restaurant chain will celebrate National Grandparents Day on Sunday by offering a buy one, get one free coupon for Castle Combos or My Size Meals throughout the weekend.
“Grandparents hold a very special place in our hearts and we value the unique bond that they share with their grandchildren,” Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle said in an emailed news release Thurday. “White Castle was founded in 1921 by my great-grandfather, Billy Ingram, whose dedication to family and community guides our company to this very day. Following his example, we take every opportunity to celebrate grandparents and the impact they make each day, in ways seen and unseen.”
The coupons for National Grandparents Day will be available on White Castle’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself