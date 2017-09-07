Listen Live
White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day
White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day

White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images
White Castle is offering special deals for National Grandparents Day.

White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day

By: Kara Driscoll, daytondailynews.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio -  White Castle is offering special deals for grandparents this weekend.

The fast-food restaurant chain will celebrate National Grandparents Day on Sunday by offering a buy one, get one free coupon for Castle Combos or My Size Meals throughout the weekend.

>> Read more trending news

“Grandparents hold a very special place in our hearts and we value the unique bond that they share with their grandchildren,” Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle said in an emailed news release Thurday. “White Castle was founded in 1921 by my great-grandfather, Billy Ingram, whose dedication to family and community guides our company to this very day. Following his example, we take every opportunity to celebrate grandparents and the impact they make each day, in ways seen and unseen.”

The coupons for National Grandparents Day will be available on White Castle’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn. Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons.. The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse for only four hours a day. We're talking to the mother about her desperate search for help, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   A Marietta woman her disabled son face homelessness. The cuts in state programs that have them needing help, at 11. pic.twitter.com/1PWbGceODi — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 8, 2017  
  • Home Depot working overtime to make sure hurricane-hit areas set for supplies
    Home Depot working overtime to make sure hurricane-hit areas set for supplies
    The demand for supplies to rebuild hurricane-damaged neighborhoods in Texas isn't slowing Atlanta-based Home Depot's response to Florida. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt got access to Home Depot's war room Thursday and found out how they're juggling both storms. Officials for the home improvement supply company told Cavitt it was all hands on deck as they prepared for yet another storm. [SPECIAL SECTION:  Hurricane Irma heads toward Georgia ] “History tells us you don’t see this happening especially this close together. But we’re here. We’re working hard to make sure we’re there for the community,” Home Depot southern region president Hector Padilla told Cavitt. The war room at Home Depot has spilled into multiple room as the home improvement giant now deals with stores in the Harvey recovery zone and stores in the line of fire of approaching Hurricane Irma. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: LIVE updates FEMA, residents bracing for powerful Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick Even as hundreds of thousands evacuate south Florida, Home Depot’s southern region president told Cavitt crews are still moving in. “We’re moving a lot or products in to Irma. We want to be there for our customers. There’s a lot of demand, as you can imagine. We have hundreds of trucks on the way,” Padilla said. This happens as Home Depot works to re-open and re-supply stores in Texas, and assess damage to stores in the Caribbean where Irma has already hit. Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 Weather App This is not Home Depot’s first rodeo, saying the company is already planning for what happens when Irma passes by. “We have a lot of history with what products are needed in the community so we’re getting ready for that, talking to our suppliers making sure the product is available,” Padilla told Cavitt. With that history comes an almost mathematical prediction on when they’ll have to finally close stores and get their employees out. “We also use a lot of local knowledge from our leaders in the field to make sure we understand the situation well enough to make the right decisions. We try to be the last ones to close and the first one to reopen. But again, our safety and the safety of our associates is No.1,” Padilla said.
  • White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day
    White Castle offering special deals for National Grandparents Day
    White Castle is offering special deals for grandparents this weekend. The fast-food restaurant chain will celebrate National Grandparents Day on Sunday by offering a buy one, get one free coupon for Castle Combos or My Size Meals throughout the weekend. >> Read more trending news “Grandparents hold a very special place in our hearts and we value the unique bond that they share with their grandchildren,” Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle said in an emailed news release Thurday. “White Castle was founded in 1921 by my great-grandfather, Billy Ingram, whose dedication to family and community guides our company to this very day. Following his example, we take every opportunity to celebrate grandparents and the impact they make each day, in ways seen and unseen.” The coupons for National Grandparents Day will be available on White Castle’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
  • The Latest: 3 Equifax execs sold stock before hack revealed
    The Latest: 3 Equifax execs sold stock before hack revealed
    The Latest on the massive breach at credit monitoring company Equifax (all times local): ___ 5:05 p.m. Three Equifax executives sold a combined $1.8 million in stock to insulate themselves from news that the credit monitoring company had been hacked. The cyberattack between mid-May and July was disclosed by Equifax on Thursday. The attack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans. The stock sales were executed on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 by Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and two other executives, Rodolfo Ploder and Joseph Loughran. Bloomberg News first reported the divestitures. The sales insulated the executives from the downturn in Equifax's stock. The stock dropped 13 percent in extended trading after the announcement of the breach. ___ 1:40 p.m. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday that 'criminals' exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. It said consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers were exposed. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also accessed. The company said hackers also accessed some 'limited personal information' from British and Canadian residents. Equifax said it doesn't believe that any consumers from other countries were affected.
