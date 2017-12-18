Which restaurants are open on Christmas, Christmas Eve 2017?

Sometimes the rush of the season leaves little time to get a holiday meal together.
If you are not finding the hours in your schedule to shop, chop, cook and serve, or, if you just want to go stress-free and enjoy a meal someone else cooks, you may want to go out to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas.
Here is a list of a few restaurants scheduled to be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas.
Special note: Whether a restaurant is open or not varies depending on individual location or franchise. You should call your local restaurant to verify the hours they will be open, or if they will be open at all.
Below are links to the restaurants’ location pages. You can find the phone number for your local restaurants on these pages. Before you go, check to see if the location near you will be participating in the chain’s holiday hours of operation.
- Bakers Square – Most locations are open Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Benihana – Restaurants will be open Christmas.
- Bob Evans – Open for Christmas Eve, most closed on Christmas Day.
- Boston Market – Select locations will be open to serving a traditional Christmas meal.
- Buca di Beppo – Open at 11 a.m. on Christmas.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Most locations will be open for Christmas. Check with your local location for hours.
- Chart House – Chart House will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise – Some locations will be open Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Chuck E Cheese – Some locations will be open for Christmas from noon to 6 p.m. Check your local franchise for its hours.
- Country Buffet – Locations will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.
- Denny’s – Denny’s is open 24 hours, including Christmas.
- Fogo de Chao – Open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Hard Rock Cafe – Open limited hours on Christmas. Check local restaurant for hours.
- HomeTown Buffet – Restaurants will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.
- Huddle House – Huddle House is open 24 hours, including Christmas.
- IHOP – IHOP 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas.
- Legal Sea Foods – Some locations open Christmas; hours vary.
- Luby’s – Luby’s will be open for Christmas at some locations. Most participating locations will close at 5 p.m. Christmas.
- McDonald’s – Participating locations are open Christmas, but hours vary by franchise.
- Macaroni Grill – Participating locations will be open noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas.
- McCormick & Schmick’s – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Old Country Buffet – Old Country Buffet will be open on Christmas Eve until 3 p.m. Locations will open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.
- Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will open on Christmas, depending on the franchise.
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – Many Perkins will be open on Christmas, depending on the franchise.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Participating Ruth’s Chris will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Ryan’s – Open Christmas Eve until 3 p.m. and Christmas from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shoney’s – Shoney’s is open on Christmas.
- Sizzler: Some Sizzler locations will be open on Christmas.
- Starbucks – Participating Starbucks will be open for Christmas.
- Village Inn – Some locations open on Christmas; hours will vary by location, but many are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself