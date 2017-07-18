Listen Live
National
18-wheeler and SUV caught on camera in road-rage incident
Close

18-wheeler and SUV caught on camera in road-rage incident

18-wheeler and SUV caught on camera in road-rage incident
Photo Credit: MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/Getty Images/iStockphoto
(Getty File Photo)

18-wheeler and SUV caught on camera in road-rage incident

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WEST TEXAS -  A West Texas driver saw an 18-wheeler and an SUV weaving on Interstate 20 last week and captured the event on video.

>> Read more trending news 

According to KOSA-TV, there was no indication of what started the two-minute incident.

>> RELATED: Road rage quiz: Are you a ‘punishing’ driver?

Are you a ‘punishing’ driver? Take this road rage quiz developed by the AAA Foundation.

Read More
There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • 8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    An eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on his father’s then-rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, has been identified, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, 52, was asked to attend the meeting by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Azerbaijani construction magnate. >> Related: Donald Trump Jr. releases email exchange with Russian intermediary An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, told the Times that Kaveladze was asked to attend the Trump Tower meeting 'purely to … make sure it happened.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Arson dogs search Honolulu high-rise for ignitable liquids
    Arson dogs search Honolulu high-rise for ignitable liquids
    Fire investigators from Hawaii's Big Island have arrived in Honolulu with an arson dog to search for ignitable liquids in the apartment where a deadly high-rise blaze broke out last week. Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins said Tuesday the dog is searching unit 2602 where the fire began. He said the search does not necessarily mean there is a criminal element to their investigation. The blaze killed three people in nearby apartments and injured a dozen others. Jenkins said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also helping to determine the cause of the fire. Honolulu police said Monday the damaged apartments are not considered a crime scene. The fire department released the building around 1 a.m. Saturday, just hours after battling the flames Friday night.
  • This vintage train will take you to all these quirky and cool Georgia sites
    This vintage train will take you to all these quirky and cool Georgia sites
    Watch 'Georgia's Hidden Treasures,' Wednesday night at 8 on Ch. 2Many of us have traveled all across Georgia, exploring all of its attractions and charm. But chances are you haven't discovered the SAM train.The Historic SAM Shortline Railroad runs along an old rail corridor that originally connected Savannah, Georgia and Montgomery, Alabama. SAM stands for Savannah, Americus and Montgomery, the three biggest stops along the original route. These days, the train has been restored and is bringing back a piece of the magical Old South: A vintage engine from 1949 now chugs back and forth between Cordele and Archery (Jimmy Carter's hometown) in southwest Georgia.Depending on the theme of that day's ride, guests can stop off at some of the state's quirkiest and coolest attractions. The old saying 'the journey is the destination' is another big reason to hop on board. The SAM train is sort of like a rolling national park where guests can take in the lush west Georgia countryside on one of three nifty vintage train cars (each with its own decor and theme).Here are some places to stop along the way: A 'haunted' theater, Americus: The Ryland Theatre in Americus dates back to 1921 and was once the local hotspot for Vaudeville and silent films.Of course, no 96-year-old venue of any sort is complete without a resident ghost.The mischievous spirit at the Rylander is named Frank. Workers say he is the spirit of a former caretaker and likes to break dishes when no one is looking. Georgia Rural Telephone Museum, Leslie: Yes this is a thing. And it's actually really, really cool: The 2,000-square-foot museum is home to the largest and oldest collection of antique telephone memorabilia in the world. It also showcases other cool vintage things like cars, telephone booths and clothes.Considering how fast the landline telephone is disappearing from our lives, a dedicated space for housing old phones feels appropriate. A hotel where Al Capone and Teddy Roosevelt stayed, Americus: The gorgeous, Victorian-style Windsor Hotel was built in 1892 and hearkens back to a period when Americus was the one of the richest towns in Georgia. Notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone stayed at the Windsor as did Franklin D. Roosevelt and famed aviator Charles Lindbergh. Habitat for Humanity's Global Village, Americus: Maybe you've never considered what a traditional family home looks like in Ghana or Papua New Guinea, but it's pretty eye-opening. Habitat for Humanity's Global Village features recreated homes from impoverished parts of the world and simulations of what the nonprofit home-builder has to do fix them. The village is a fascinating, but at times heartbreaking, stroll through how people live in third-world nations. Georgia Veterans State Park & Resort, Cordele: This is only site in Georgia to honor veterans from all wars. The site has everything military from the Revolutionary War through the Gulf War including a bunch of vintage planes, a helicopter and armored tanks. Titan I Missile, Cordele: Speaking of cool military things in Cordele, a massive, real-life missile towers over the streets smack-dab in the middle of town. Don't worry, it isn't live, but the town of Cordele wants you to know it definitely isn't a replica. A 13-foot-tall smiling Peanut, Plains: It's nearly impossible to separate peanuts from peanut-farmer-turned-president, Georgia's own Jimmy Carter. So someone decided to combine the two, natch. The huge statue was created for a parade in Indiana while Carter was visiting there and later moved to where it now grins at drivers from in front of an E-Z shop. The boyhood home of a president, Archery: OK, so if you're a good Georgian you know President Jimmy Carter grew up here. It's still worth the trip to see the quaint farm where he lived from the time he was 4 to when he went to college. At the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Archery, you can see the president's childhood home, his family's country store and a tenant house -- all carefully frozen in time. The place that launched the only presidential win for a Georgian, Plains: It seems almost impossible that a bid for president would start at such a tiny crossroads of a place, but that's exactly what happened. Jimmy Carter's original campaign headquarters were in a train depot in nearby Plains. Plains is also home to Carter's high school (now a museum dedicated to Carter) and the Carters current home.Though their home is closed to the public, the Carters are beloved members of the Plains community and often spotted around town.
  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over the post amid ongoing investigations into contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush. He then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month.
