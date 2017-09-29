Updated 4:50 p.m.: Tom Price offered to resign his position at Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Donald Trump accepted his resignation.
HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns from Trump Cabinet amid furor over private jet trips
The original story:
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Thursday agreed to pay the government more than $51,000 for travel expenses as questions continue over his use of private charter flights for official government business.
The flights, at least 26 of them to conferences and meetings across the country, cost American taxpayers an estimated $400,000.
Price, who has been known to rail against government waste and excess, will be writing a personal check for $51,887.31, according to HHS. That money covers the secretary’s seat on the private jets for the 26 flights.
Opensecrets.org estimated Price’s net worth at around $14 million, thanks to his earnings as an orthopedic surgeon, real estate investments and a healthy stock portfolio, which includes pharmaceutical and medical device companies' stock. He is ranked as the 50th richest member of Congress by Roll Call.
Price’s use of private jets for government business came to light after he traveled earlier this month to a resort in Maine, where he participated in a Q&A session with a healthcare industry CEO, according to a story in Politico. Price also flew this month by private jet to community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
Politico reported on Thursday that Price had also used military aircraft for international trips earlier this year. The use of military aircraft, along with the use of private planes for domestic travel, likely put his travel budget for the time he has been in office at around $1 million.
The White House approved the use of military aircraft for multi-national trips to Africa, Europe and Asia. Price’s wife accompanied him on those military flights. The cost to American taxpayers of the trips using military aircraft alone would be more than $500,000.
Some Democrats in Congress have called for an investigation into Price’s travel practices after current and former staffers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was not the first time Price took a private jet when commercial flights were available.
Reportedly, President Donald Trump is nearing a decision whether to fire Price over the travel issue.
