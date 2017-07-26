President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity."

Trump, in a series of tweets, cited "tremendous medical costs and disruption” as the reason he plans to ban transgender people from service.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

What is a transgender person, the classification the president referenced, and what is the difference between transgender and transsexual?

What is transgender?

First, the difference between sex and gender is important to note. Gender is an internal sense of being male or female and is based on societal or cultural definitions of masculine or feminine. Sex refers to differences in chromosomes, hormones and external and internal sex organs.

A person whose sense of identity does not correspond with their birth sex – for instance, a man who, despite having male genitalia, feels he is a woman – is considered transgender. Often, transgender people say they feel they were born in the wrong body.

What is transsexual?

A transsexual is a person who feels he or she belongs to the opposide sex, and physically transitions from male to female or vice versa. The transsexual person may use hormones or other medications to suppress or enhance characteristics of the opposite sex – such as facial hair, or more developed breasts.

Some transsexuals choose to have gender reassignment surgery – or surgery where a person's physical sexual characteristics are changed by surgery or hormone treatment.

Gender reassignment surgery, presumably the cost Trump was referring to in the tweets, averages around $140,450 to transition from male to female, and $124,400 to transition from female to male, according to the Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery. Those prices include hospital stays, anesthesia and other costs associated with surgery.

Sources: American Psychological Association; The Associated Press; The Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery

Associated Press FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning. For most Americans, Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material. For transgender people, she has another dimension _ serving as a potent symbol of their struggles for acceptance. With the commutation of her prison sentence by President Barack Obama, now set for release in May 2017, she and will re-enter a society bitterly divided over many aspects of transgender rights. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, File)