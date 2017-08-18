Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
What is the cool solar eclipse catchphrase everybody's talking about?
Close

What is the cool solar eclipse catchphrase everybody's talking about?

WATCH: Rare Total Solar Eclipse Coming in August 2017

What is the cool solar eclipse catchphrase everybody's talking about?

By: Larry Aydlette, Palm Beach Post

Keep your umbra, penumbra and antumbra, your shadow bands and Baily’s Beads, too.

When it comes to contagious catchphrases that have become part of the dialogue during this season of eclipse fever, the best has to be “The Path of Totality.”

>> Read more trending news

We just can’t shut up about it. It’s like we’ve become a nation of overnight astrophysicists.

For the eclipse-challenged, the path of totality is a miles-wide shadow line across earth’s face when the moon blots out the sun during a solar eclipse. Totality is that magic moment when the sun is completely obscured by the moon.

Sounds awesome, doesn’t it? The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” would be totally into totality, man. Or HAL in Kubrick’s “2001”: “I’m sorry, Dave, but I can’t open the pod bay doors until we’re on the path of totality.”

Story after story about Monday’s total solar eclipse can’t resist this juicy piece of insider lingo, with its knowing mix of nerdy science and Zen hipster cool.

Headlines scream: "Path of totality the place to be.” Others ponder “eclipse economics”: Will the path boost tourism and fill hotel rooms? Path music festivals are planned. A Midwest couple is getting married in the path. “Gas prices climb along path of totality.” Our favorite: “Weed activists in path of totality have big plans for eclipse.” We bet they do.

An article on Quartz Media reports on the worrisome trend of path addicts. It’s sort of like meth for moon-blocking-sun junkies. They suffer from “umbraphilia,” the need to chase the astral dragon across continents and experience full totality multiple times. They share their experiences online with fellow “umbraphiles,” or shadow lovers.

Google “path of totality” and more than 2.2 million mentions pop up. Did you know that Korn’s 10th album was called “The Path of Totality?” (Scary pause to consider that Korn made 10 albums.) There are craft beers called Path of Totality and path T-shirts for sale.

Back in 1918, newspaper stories mentioned “the track of totality.” But path is a much trendier-sounding upgrade for our journey-seeking age. Don’t we all want to be on the path of totality? Or one with it?

Living in the path — or doing a temporary hang there — is Monday’s ultimate American status symbol, a backstage pass and golden ticket good for a few hours only, complete with bragging rights.

For those outside the shadow line, it’s like being stuck behind a velvet rope at Earth’s coolest celestial disco.

Totally, uh, path-etic.

Related

Close

Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster
    Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster
    A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated could face an effort to remove her from office. Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, said on Friday that state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, who has continued to reject calls for her resignation. 'If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should,' Greitens said in a written statement. Numerous top Republican and Democratic officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she wrote 'I hope Trump is assassinated!' on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later deleted the post. She made the remark in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. Chappelle-Nadal, who is black, said she commented out of frustration with the Republican president's response to the recent white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which the president said 'both sides' shared some blame. Parson said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. Parson is the presiding officer of the Senate, though he can only vote to break ties and cannot sponsor legislation or make motions for votes. 'She is no longer fit to serve our state,' he said at a Capitol press conference Friday. The Missouri Constitution says a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber. But that hasn't occurred in recent decades, and it's unclear exactly how it would happen. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Majority Leader Mike Kehoe, both Republicans, issued statements later Friday saying they hoped Chappelle-Nadal would leave office voluntarily. But 'we are researching the detailed steps involved in the expulsion process and will be prepared to move forward as necessary,' Kehoe said. Chappelle-Nadal told The Associated Press on Friday that she had met the previous day with the U.S. Secret Service as part of its investigation into her remarks about Trump. 'I let them know that I had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all,' she said. She reiterated on Friday that her Facebook post 'was totally improper,' but said she will not resign. She said she now believes she is being 'targeted' by other officeholders, including the governor, because of political expediency or grudges. 'If the governor doesn't understand that what went on in Charlottesville is a triggering point for people who have been traumatized because of Ferguson, then he really doesn't have a close relationship with his residents,' she said Chappelle-Nadal was a prominent voice during the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the August 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown. The black 18-year-old resident was unarmed when he physically struggled with a white officer who shot him. A state grand jury declined to charge the officer, who also was cleared of wrongdoing by the U.S. Justice Department. Chappelle-Nadal has said she was among those hit by tear gas fired by police during the protests. ___ Follow David A. Lieb at: http://twitter.com/DavidALieb
  • Man pours coffee on controversial 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones
    Man pours coffee on controversial 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones
    Alex Jones, a radio host of “InfoWars” and conspiracy theorist who has alleged the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, took to the streets of Seattle this week. Videos on Facebook and Twitter show Jones walking around downtown and talking to people on the sidewalk about recent events surrounding President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news Some people ignored Jones’ provocative questions while others engaged, many condemning his program and website that’s considered as fake news. But one encounter -- streamed on Periscope Friday morning -- ended with coffee thrown onto Jones. Some people on Twitter have questioned whether the incident was staged.  The video shows, while in downtown, Jones was walking along sidewalks on Third Avenue near Pine Street talking about the terrorist attacks in Spain. Jones became irritated when a man near the Macy’s building started giving him obscene hand gestures. Jones chased the man, called him a coward, and then turned the other way.  A few minutes later -- just after Jones had mumbled “trendy cowards” -- a man yelled, “You’re trash.” Jones and the man got into each other’s faces and exchanged heated words. As Jones turned to the camera and said, “This is what they’ve turned people into. A literal slave of system,” the man unscrewed his mug and threw coffee on him. The man then held his coffee mug out as if he was going to hit Jones, but then he turned and walked away toward South Lake Union. “I have to get back to work, where they’ll have more coffee,” the man said. KIRO 7 News learned Jones is possibly in Seattle for a family getaway and that his wife went to school in the area. Recently, Jones was repeatedly asked by reporter Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Kelly was criticized intensely for giving a platform to Jones, who has also called the Sept. 11 attacks an inside job and promoted the false story that a pizza place in Washington, D.C., was the site of a child sex ring. She has defended her decision by noting that his influence has grown with the rise of Trump, who has praised Jones and appeared on his radio program. There’s been some grumblings on social media about whether Jones would talk about the renewed calls to take down the Vladimir Lenin statue in Fremont. On Thursday, Mayor Ed Murray said he wants the statue removed, and also wants a Confederate monument removed from grave sites at Lake View Cemetery; even though both are on private property.
  • Boy, 2, chokes to death on grape at grocery store
    Boy, 2, chokes to death on grape at grocery store
    A toddler choked to death on a grape at a grocery store after his mother was unable to perform CPR. >> Read more trending news Mother Emma Carver did not notice her son Ayyan Umar, 2, had eaten some grapes until she heard him making choking sounds last week. “I started banging on him,” mother Emma Carver told WXYZ. “But it wasn't getting it out, so it had to be lodged.” One shopper called 911 while another tried CPR. Emergency responders were on scene about five to seven minutes later and were able to remove one grape. Another grape was removed at the hospital. Carver and the father, Mohammad Umar, have signed up for a first aid class. They encourage other parents to learn the life-saving skills, too. “I was feeling like maybe it was a bad dream, maybe somebody gonna wake me up,” Umar said. “He sleeps on my chest. I see him everywhere.”
  • Animal shelter adopts out free pets for 'Total Eclipse of Your Heart'
    Animal shelter adopts out free pets for 'Total Eclipse of Your Heart'
    The Atlanta Humane Society is waiving the adoption fees for all cats and dogs older than 1 -- for those who adopt before 2:36 p.m. on Monday. The free Humane Society adoptions are for their 'Total Eclipse of Your Heart' promotion running in honor of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. The animal shelter hopes to unite hundreds of pets with their new forever homes before the solar eclipse is over.  Hurry and find your free feline or puppy love before the eclipse ends!  Visit the Atlanta Humane Society website for location and contact information.  View Channel 2's Total Eclipse of Your Heart animal gallery HERE.  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.