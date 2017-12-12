Listen Live
clear-night
44°
H 49
L 27

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
44°
Partly Cloudy
H 49° L 27°
  • clear-night
    44°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • clear-day
    46°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 46° L 34°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
Close

What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program

What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: A children's doctor injects a vaccine against measles, rubella, mumps and chicken pox to an infant on February 26, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The city of Berlin is facing an outbreak of measles that in recent weeks has led to over 700 cases and one confirmed death of a little boy who had not been vaccinated. Vaccination in Germany is not compulsory by law though the vast majority of parents have their children vaccinated. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Amid efforts to unsuccessfully repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the fall, lawmakers let the Children’s Health Insurance Program (or CHIP) to expire on Sept. 30.

>> Read more trending news

And now, doctors and patients are worried that money for the program, which provides 9 million kids across the country with low-cost health insurance, will run out.

In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 16 states expect to run out of CHIP reserve funds by the end of January, and three-quarters of the states expect to run out by March.

In a tearful monologue Monday with his infant son, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel blasted Congress for failing to reauthorize the program.

“This is literally a life-and-death program for American kids,” Kimmel said. “It’s always had bipartisan support, but this year, they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their billionaire and millionaire donors.”

Several lawmakers, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy spoke out following Kimmel’s speech.

>> Related: Your guide to health care changes in Georgia

>> Related: Consumed by Obamacare repeal, Congress lets several beloved health programs expire

Here are 7 things to know about CHIP:

What is CHIP?

According to HealthCare.gov, CHIP is a no-cost or low-cost health insurance program that provides coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but who can’t afford private coverage.

The program is funded by both states and the federal government, but it is state-administered, meaning each state sets their own guidelines on eligibility and services.

In Georgia, the CHIP program is PeachCare for Kids.

CHIP’s history

In 1997, Congress passed Title XXI of the Social Security Act, which enabled states to create programs for the growing number of uninsured children in the country.

The program was created during the Clinton administration by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. At the time, 10 million children were without health insurance and many of those children were part of working families with incomes slightly above states’ Medicaid eligibility levels, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.

>> Related: 5 ways to get the most out of your health insurance plan

The Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act (CHIPRA) reauthorized CHIP in April 2009.

The next year, the Affordable Care Act contained provisions to strengthen the program and later extended CHIP funding until September 30, 2015. It also required states to maintain eligibility standards through 2019. 

By 2015, 18 years after its enactment, 3.3 million children in the U.S. were without health insurance.

In October 2017, however, Congress missed a deadline to reauthorize CHIP, which expired on Sept. 30.

>> Related: How well is Georgia caring for its children?

“Lawmakers and staffers in Congress say CHIP funding will likely be included in an end-of-year spending bill,” NPR reported Tuesday. “But as of now, there is no CHIP funding bill scheduled for consideration.”

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • DNA evidence expected in just days in deadly shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar
    DNA evidence expected in just days in deadly shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar
    Police say they expect DNA test results within days from one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at a popular Atlanta restaurant.  Atlanta police told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant that they will be the first ones to admit this case has investigators really frustrated. Investigators said they've got a ton of solid evidence, but so far, they have no suspects in the robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar in west midtown. Police announced Wednesday that they had increased the reward in the case , but they also say that reward hasn’t gotten them much information.  TRENDING STORIES: Shooter said 'good morning' before gunning down co-worker inside business, police say Officer shoots armed man trying to get into Atlanta school Man accused of emptying R. Kelly's homes turns himself in “We still want their family to know that we’re still working hard to try to solve this case,” said Maj. Adam Lee, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. It’s been three weeks since robbers went into the restaurant and shot manager Chelsea Bellera . She later died at the hospital from her injuries.  The incident was caught on clear surveillance video .  “Any time you have that kind of situation happen, it tugs at your heartstrings,” Lee told Diamant.  Lee said he now expects the results of DNA tests to provide critical evidence within days from the masks the suspects wore, off a distinctive sweatshirt found near where investigators discovered the hijacked getaway car, plus blood evidence. “It might not give us a name, but it should give us, we’re hoping, a profile of a person,” Lee said.  The Crime Stoppers reward stands at $33,000 , but with few calls so far, Lee believes the people they’re looking for might live outside metro Atlanta. “No one watching the news may know that person,” Lee said.  Or even more concerning… “Oftentimes, the people that are in the community with that person may just be so deathly afraid that they’re not even willing to call to get reward money for fear of what might happen to them,” Lee said. Which is why Lee wants the word out: if you might know who these people are, all the tips to that go into Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. “We have a computer that doesn’t record, it doesn’t have caller ID attached to it. The person’s name is never part of the file,” Lee said. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 .
  • Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade is sitting out Tuesday night's game against the Hawks because of a sore left knee.Coach Tyronn Lue says Wade has been experiencing knee soreness during the last few games and underwent tests following Tuesday's shootaround. The decision was then made to sit him.Wade, who plays point guard on Cleveland's second unit, is missing his second game of the season. He is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 46 percent.Lue says center Kevin Love will return after sitting out Saturday because of a strained left hip. Center Tristan Thompson will come off the bench and play for the first time since Nov. 1. The Cavaliers went 16-3 without Thompson, who was out with a strained left calf.Cleveland has won 14 of 15 going into the game against Atlanta, which is tied with Chicago for the worst record in the league.___For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
  • Woman says she wrestled with purse snatcher, refused to let go
    Woman says she wrestled with purse snatcher, refused to let go
    A woman who said she was targeted by a purse snatcher inside a Roswell post office said she wasn’t going to let the thief get away. The victim, who spoke to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik on the condition of anonymity, said she was putting stamps on envelopes at the Eaves Road branch on Nov. 21 when she put her purse on the counter next to her. “All of a sudden, this hand reaches over, which is all I saw,” she said. “I realized he’s stealing my purse.” The victim, who is 74, told Petchenik she’d had a purse stolen from her a few years ago, so she wasn’t going to let it happen again. She said she grabbed onto the man’s hoodie and trailed him outside to a car. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter said 'good morning' before gunning down co-worker inside business, police say Officer shoots armed man trying to get into Atlanta school Man accused of emptying R. Kelly's homes turns himself in “He’s getting in the car and tried to close the door on me, and I don’t know how I did it, I grabbed a hold of the handle and just would not let go,” she said. “Then, I did a very foolish thing because the car was running -- I went into the car on top of him.” The victim told Petchenik two people in the front seat were yelling at the man to let her purse go. “I went in and laid on him. I had my hand on it. He was hitting at me. He must have hit me once, because later, I did have a bruise up on my chest,” she said. Eventually, she said the man let go and she was able to escape from the car before it took off. “I don’t advise anyone to do what I did, but I think we all need to be more conscious,” she said. “You’re angry that someone would take stuff that doesn’t belong to them.” The victim said several witnesses took down the getaway car’s license plate, but the tag number did not match the getaway car.   The victim said the suspect was at the branch to pick up a package in his name, Police told Petchenik they are currently working on another lead in the case.
  • What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
    What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
    Amid efforts to unsuccessfully repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the fall, lawmakers let the Children’s Health Insurance Program (or CHIP) to expire on Sept. 30. >> Read more trending news And now, doctors and patients are worried that money for the program, which provides 9 million kids across the country with low-cost health insurance, will run out. In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 16 states expect to run out of CHIP reserve funds by the end of January, and three-quarters of the states expect to run out by March. In a tearful monologue Monday with his infant son, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel blasted Congress for failing to reauthorize the program. “This is literally a life-and-death program for American kids,” Kimmel said. “It’s always had bipartisan support, but this year, they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their billionaire and millionaire donors.” Several lawmakers, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy spoke out following Kimmel’s speech. >> Related: Your guide to health care changes in Georgia >> Related: Consumed by Obamacare repeal, Congress lets several beloved health programs expire Here are 7 things to know about CHIP: What is CHIP? According to HealthCare.gov, CHIP is a no-cost or low-cost health insurance program that provides coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but who can’t afford private coverage. The program is funded by both states and the federal government, but it is state-administered, meaning each state sets their own guidelines on eligibility and services. In Georgia, the CHIP program is PeachCare for Kids. CHIP’s history In 1997, Congress passed Title XXI of the Social Security Act, which enabled states to create programs for the growing number of uninsured children in the country. The program was created during the Clinton administration by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. At the time, 10 million children were without health insurance and many of those children were part of working families with incomes slightly above states’ Medicaid eligibility levels, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. >> Related: 5 ways to get the most out of your health insurance plan The Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act (CHIPRA) reauthorized CHIP in April 2009. The next year, the Affordable Care Act contained provisions to strengthen the program and later extended CHIP funding until September 30, 2015. It also required states to maintain eligibility standards through 2019.  By 2015, 18 years after its enactment, 3.3 million children in the U.S. were without health insurance. In October 2017, however, Congress missed a deadline to reauthorize CHIP, which expired on Sept. 30. >> Related: How well is Georgia caring for its children? “Lawmakers and staffers in Congress say CHIP funding will likely be included in an end-of-year spending bill,” NPR reported Tuesday. “But as of now, there is no CHIP funding bill scheduled for consideration.” Read more here.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.