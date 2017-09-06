Listen Live
National
WATCH: Woman escapes handcuffs, steals police SUV
Close

WATCH: Woman escapes handcuffs, steals police SUV

VIDEO: Woman Frees Herself From Handcuffs, Steals Police SUV

WATCH: Woman escapes handcuffs, steals police SUV

By: Ivy Brown, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 33-year-old Texas woman escaped her handcuffs and stole a police SUV, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

>> Read more trending news

Toscha Sponsler was placed under arrest after Lufkin Police responded to a call of a possible shoplifter at a Lufkin Ulta.

In a statement, authorities said, “As officers went through her bags of stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window partition to the driver’s seat.”

Sponsler then led police on a 23-minute, high-speed chase. Officials said during the pursuit, Sponsler was seen “reaching for the officer’s shotgun, which was mechanically locked to the vehicle.”

The chase ended when a Texas Department of Safety Trooper used a PIT maneuver, causing Sponsler to lose control of the SUV.

Sponsler is facing charges of escape causing serious bodily injury, threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $18,000 bond.

Lufkin Police Department

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Dems: Trump agrees to deal on spending, debt, Harvey aid
    Dems: Trump agrees to deal on spending, debt, Harvey aid
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to a plan to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three months as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement Wednesday after meeting with Trump at the White House. The deal promises to speed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill, which passed the House Wednesday, to Trump's desk before disaster accounts run out later this week. The move buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government's borrowing authority.
  • House approves initial $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    House approves initial $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    With the Governor of Texas estimating that his state might need over $100 billion in aid from the federal government, the U.S. House on Wednesday approved a first disaster relief plan for victims of Hurricane Harvey, approving a $7.85 billion plan that lawmakers want to send to the President’s desk by the end of the week. “Our message today is that help is on the way,” said Rep. John Culberson (R-TX). “We are acting decisively – there are no Democrats, there are no Republicans.” Describing some of the efforts by regular citizens to help – including the “Cajun Navy” from next door in Louisiana,” Culberson said, “I’ve never been prouder to be an American, never been prouder to be a Houstonian.” Three Republicans voted against the Harvey aid – Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). “Congress should provide disaster relief funding, and we should pay for it now instead of billing our children and grandchildren for it,” Amash said just before the vote. During debate on the House floor, some Texas lawmakers told of the heartache back in their home towns and districts. “The entire district was underway, a vast lake from Houston over to the Louisiana border,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) said, as labeled the devastation, “truly heartbreaking.” The quick action on Harvey aid was much different than how the House reacted after major damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 – this time Congress may approve funds in two weeks, while for Sandy, it took over two months. Several NY lawmakers using the Harvey debate to pointedly rebuke Texas Republicans over opposition to Sandy aid — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2017 “I want to say to my Republican friends from Texas, what you did to us, during Superstorm Sandy should not stand – should not be done to any other people, any other place in the country,” said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY). “I think it’s important that we have to point out the hypocrisy,” said Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), his voice rising on the House floor, as he and other Democrats vowed to support aid for Texas, while pointing out the strong opposition that Republicans had to Sandy aid. Back in early 2013, 67 House Republicans voted against the first installment of aid for Sandy victims, which was an almost $10 billion increase in borrowing authority for the Federal Flood Insurance program. A later aid bill for Sandy saw extra provisions added in terms of non-Sandy aid. The aid bill now goes to the Senate, where Senators may try to attach other provisions – like a temporary increase in the nation’s debt limit – to the House-passed plan.
  • Man running from officer hit, killed on interstate, police say
    Man running from officer hit, killed on interstate, police say
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who police say ran from one of their officers and on to the interstate early Wednesday morning. The College Park police chief told Channel 2’s Liz Artz the man was on the bridge on Old National Highway near Interstate 85 when an officer recognized him as a man with an outstanding warrant. TRENDING STORIES: Tiger shot dead after roaming metro Atlanta neighborhood Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Father, son arrested in fight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chief Keith Meadows said the man ran from his officer, who then chased him in his vehicle as the man ran onto the interstate. Authorities said the man climbed over three 5-foot barriers before being hit by at least one car. We're working to learn the identity of the man hit on the interstate for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 The investigation tied up traffic for hours in the area.  Channel 2 Action News spoke to a relative of one of the drivers involved.  'A man came from nowhere and she hit him and he flew in the air and other cars hit him. Everyone was hysterical,” said the driver’s aunt, Lunell Newson. 'She was crying and I told her, ‘It’s going to be all right. I'm coming. I'm coming as fast as I can.’”
  • This Life with Gracie: Mom opens up about postpartum depression
    This Life with Gracie: Mom opens up about postpartum depression
    The pregnancies were pretty easy except Amy Corn felt unusually anxious. About germs. About death. The dark moments first surfaced in 2008 when Corn was pregnant with her daughter and again in 2011 while pregnant with her son. “There were days when I felt completely hopeless, and nervous, and cried for no reason,” Corn said recently. >> Read more trending news For years, she accepted the dark mood as her new normal. Then in the summer of 2013, while vacationing in Florida, Corn stepped out on the balcony of their 19th-story hotel room and a thought so disturbing popped in her head, she rushed back inside. “If you jump, it probably won’t even hurt because there is sand down there,” a voice said to her. RELATED: Cumming mom’s blog one of Top 10 in nation As horrible as that was, it isn’t all that unusual. Corn was experiencing postpartum depression, considered the most common complication of childbirth. In the United States, 1 in 7 new mothers report suffering from some type of perinatal mood disorder, which, if not properly treated, can have a long-term negative impact on the health of the entire family. And according to the Mental Health America of Georgia website, more than 30,000 pregnant and postpartum women are likely to experience a perinatal mood disorder in this state alone. Think about that. Instead of enjoying one of the happiest times of your life, you’re feeling worthless, uninterested, depressed, suicidal or worse. Consequently, women often feel alone in their suffering, believing the myth that motherhood and maternity leave should be the best times of their lives. First-time parents often have no experience with which to compare their new roles, creating a distorted perception of parenthood. To read more about Corn’s story and postpartum depresssion, click here.
  • Post office painting of Native Americans called demeaning
    Post office painting of Native Americans called demeaning
    For decades, a colorful mural of New Hampshire's earliest settlers hauling logs, frolicking through the snow and walking through town has greeted visitors at a post office in the state. But one image on the 16-panel artwork of a Native American posing menacingly with a settler's house in the distance — and the words 'Cruel Adversity' below it — has sparked controversy in Durham, a mostly white and affluent town that is home to the University of New Hampshire. There are no other images of Native Americans on the mural. The town said the Native American panel is based on a 1694 massacre in which about 250 Wabanaki warriors attacked a settlement in what is now Durham and killed or imprisoned 100 settlers. But some residents have complained it's offensive, and the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs has written to the U.S. Postal Service asking that it be removed or covered up. 'We are concerned that the mural entitled 'Cruel Adversity' inaccurately portrays the local indigenous people, and the history, of the town of Durham,' said Kathleen Blake, the commission's vice chair. 'If one learned more about the history from this time period, one would understand that the portrayal of the Native people as 'cruel adversity' perpetuates an idea of history only from the European prospective.' The debate over the panel goes back decades and echoes fights across the country to replace sports mascots that some Native Americans consider offensive and remove names of historical figures from public buildings whose policies were seen as discriminatory against them. The Durham debate has intensified during the past year and taken on added urgency in recent weeks in light of unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia. A white nationalist rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville last month turned violent and left a counterprotester dead. Kitty Marple, chairwoman of the Durham Town Council and Durham Human Rights Commission, said people over the years wrote letters or came into town hall to complain that the Native American panel was 'really inappropriate.' The mural was donated to the post office in 1959 by the Women's Club of Durham. But it wasn't until a year ago that Town Administrator Todd Selig took a closer look at the issue after learning the Native American commission had come out against it and called for it either to be removed or covered. Marple proposed the town pay for removing the entire mural while Selig called for the creation of additional artwork to be installed at the post office 'that would provide a more complete perspective on the intersection between colonists and indigenous people in this area.' But when Selig contacted the postal service, an employee there told him the postal service no longer accepts artwork in its buildings and has a policy of prohibiting art from being altered or removed. A spokesman for the postal service, Steve Doherty, referred to a postal service regulation that concluded artwork in its lobbies 'forms a vital part of America's national heritage and every effort is made by the Postal Service to preserve and safeguard this collection for future generations.' Rather than remove image, the postal service has drafted several paragraphs of text that could be added to the mural, including details on Native American history in Durham and wording that 'these were difficult and cruel times, with atrocities committed by all sides.' Selig said the town is willing to accept the text as a reasonable compromise but is waiting for the postal service and the commission to come to an agreement on it. The commission has not decided whether to endorse the text. For now, the mural remains in place at the Durham post office, hanging above the lobby. Bryce Hartman, a UNH sophomore from Saranac Lake, New York, said the image captures 'the struggle that both sides had with whose right it was to the land that was here.' Another UNH student, Zach Borim, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, called for it to be taken down. 'It's not something that should be around anymore,' Borim said. 'It's kind of an antiquated bigotry that really should be gone by the wayside.
