Watch: Video shows jogger push woman in front of bus

LONDON - Security cameras on London’s Putney Bridge captured a horrifying sight: a jogger pausing in his run to push a female pedestrian in front of an oncoming bus.
The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday released the footage in an effort to identify the man who pushed the 33-year-old woman on the morning of May 5. The victim was walking to the nearby tube station when she was assaulted.
The video shows the woman walking in the pedestrian area of the bridge when the man, who is jogging in the opposite direction, reaches out and shoves her without stopping. The victim falls onto an embankment separating the pedestrian walkway from the bus lane, her momentum causing her head to jut out in front of the oncoming bus.
The bus swerves at the last moment, avoiding the woman.
See the CCTV video below.
Police officials said in a statement that the bus driver stopped the bus and several passengers ran to help the victim, who had minor injuries.
The jogger ran back across the bridge about 15 minutes later, according to police. The victim tried to confront him about the incident, but he did not acknowledge her.
“The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road,” Metro Police Sgt. Mat Knowles said in the statement. “It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”
Knowles said that investigators were “keen” to talk to the jogger about the incident.
“We would urge him or anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” Knowles said.
