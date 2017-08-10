Police have released video footage that captured the moment a car fell seven stories from a parking garage in downtown Austin, Texas, on July 13.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to the parking garage at 508 Brazos Street around 8:30 a.m., after the car broke through a barrier and plunged into an alley.

Medics took the driver to Dell Seton Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, police said at the time.

The incident marked the second time in less than a year that a car broke through the barriers of the same parking garage.

Last September, 23-year-old William O’Connor's Toyota 4Runner fell from the garage’s top level while O’Connor was on his way to nearby Gold’s Gym.

O’Connor was uninjured but his vehicle dangled from the garage for several hours.