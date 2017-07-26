WATCH: Usher teaches James Corden to dance in latest 'Carpool Karaoke'

While he was mowing lawns and handing out business cards, a black teen alleges that he was harassed by a Harris County Precinct 1 police officer. >> Read more trending news The teen, identified as 19-year-old Marvin Gibson, captured the incident on video. The video shows the officer asking Gibson for his identification and an explanation of why he is going door to door. The teen provides his business card and explains that he is giving out his cards to promote a lawn care service. The officer begins asking him for his name and date of birth. The young man provides this information, but then asks the officer why he is asking him about his personal information. The officer responds, “I’m investigating what you are doing.” Gibson is confused by that response since he has already explained that he is providing business cards for a lawn care service. Seemingly frustrated about being questioned, the officer tells the teen that regardless he is supposed to provide identification anytime an officer asks for it. Gibson then asks for the officer’s card. The officer responds by taking out his hand cuffs and indicating that he will just arrest the teen, who at this point is only being “investigated” for handing out business cards in an affluent neighborhood while being a black teenager. Gibson backs away, telling the officer that he is on video. A second teenager appears on the video, questioning why they are being stopped. As the camera pans around, it shows a lawnmower, care equipment, and the business cards that the teens are using. As the second teenager explains that they don’t understand why they are being questioned for mowing grass and putting out business cards, the officer says things like “put your hands down,” even though the video does not show either teen becoming aggressive. At this point, the teens point out that they are clearly doing lawn care, and tell the officer that they believe they have been profiled for being young black males. From behind the camera, Gibson explains that they are questioning his behavior because they are concerned about it happening again to someone else, potentially resulting in someone getting hurt. The teen returned home. However, officers soon came to his home and continued pressing him. The officers claim they need identification from Gibson, but clearly he had provided it or they would not have been able to find his place of residence. At the end of the video, the teens included snapshots of injuries they claim they received during a raid of their home that followed the incident.