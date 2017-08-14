Listen Live
National
WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference
Close

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference
Photo Credit: Andrew Shurtleff/AP
A woman tackles Jason Kessler after his press conference was disrupted by protestors Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, outside City Hall in Charlottesville, Va. The previous day, a woman was killed and several others injured after the Unite the Right rally, organized by Kessler. (Andrew Shurtleff /The Daily Progress via AP)

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  Jason Kessler, organizer of “Unite the Right,” a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was unable to complete a press conference one day after the death of a counter-protester.

>> Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack

According to WVIR and other media outlets, Kessler’s statement was immediately drowned out by the sound of protesters screaming “shame."

>> Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

Officers standing nearby escorted Kessler away after a few moments when a few protesters sought to confront him face-to-face:

>> Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

>> PHOTOS: Violence erupts at ‘Unite the Right’ rally

Violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters escalated on Saturday when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio, allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesterskilling Heather Heyer, 32.

>> Read more trending news

Two Virginia state troopers also were killed when their helicopter crashed on a golf course as they were going to assess the situation in Charlottesville.

Close

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

