National
WATCH: Trump's 'awkward' handshake with first lady Melania has internet buzzing
Close

WATCH: Trump's 'awkward' handshake with first lady Melania has internet buzzing

5 Fast Facts about Melania Trump

WATCH: Trump's 'awkward' handshake with first lady Melania has internet buzzing

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -  First lady Melania Trump shared an awkward moment with her husband, President Donald Trump, on Friday during an appearance at a military base near Washington, D.C.

>> Watch the moment here

The president and first lady were at Joint Base Andrews where the president gave a speech to a group of service members. He was introduced by his wife, and, in an awkward moment, shook Melania's hand then ushered her off stage.

>> Read more trending news

The encounter wasn't lost on the internet.

British tabloid Daily Mirror called the handshake "awkward" and was joined by a number of other outlets making similar remarks.

Social media users also had something to say about the unusual exchange:

This isn't the first time that the Trumps' interactions have been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, the first lady seemed to pull away from her husband during their trip to the Middle East, which also caused a stir on the internet.

Read more at Rare.us.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with US First Lady Melania Trump after she spoke to members of the military at Joint Andrews Airforce base, Maryland on September 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Close

Trumps shake hands

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with US First Lady Melania Trump after she spoke to members of the military at Joint Andrews Airforce base, Maryland on September 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
