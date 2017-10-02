Listen Live
National
WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam
Close

WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam

WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Cars and traffic fill the A100 ring highway at dusk on November 3, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is heatedly debating the introduction of highway tolls (in German: Maut), which in the current form proposed by German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt would be levied solely on foreigners. Dobrindt's office argues that this is not discrimination, which would be illegal under European Union law, since Germans already pay an annual car tax. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam

By: Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

Picture it: you’re on the freeway. You’re trying to get to work, or home from work, or to dinner or to happy hour. Somebody cuts you off in traffic, or they refuse to use their blinker, or it’s raining and they don’t have their headlights on. You get to your destination and rant to your coworkers or your friends or your partner about how awful people are, and you wish you had the receipts to prove it.

This guy does.

>> Read more trending news

Derek Grippin, a 31-year-old delivery driver, works out of a warehouse in North Texas but spends his weeks driving all over the state, according to the Dallas Morning News. He bought a dash camera for his travels “more to save my butt,” he says, but he wasn’t expecting to catch so many wild driving incidents across Texas. He’s been posting them on his YouTube channel, catching a few seriously scary close calls and some drivers that are just plain crazy.

He’s made two compilation videos from the Dallas area as well as one from across Texas, featuring clips of swerving vehicles, sudden stops, ignored red lights, jaywalkers and zig-zagging that’ll make you clutch your pearls.

These videos aren’t for the faint of heart. They will, however, make you grateful for your desk job.

>> Related: Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car

There’s also a video called “Naked Guy SA” that’s exactly what it sounds like. We’ll let you seek that one out for yourself.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Senate confirms Trump choice to head FCC
    Senate confirms Trump choice to head FCC
    The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission despite Democratic complaints that Ajit Pai will undermine net neutrality. The vote was 52-41 on Monday for Pai, who has served as a commissioner at the FCC since 2012. The nomination turned into a proxy fight over Obama-era net neutrality rules established in 2015. Those rules mean service providers such as Verizon, AT&T and Comcast must treat all content the same and not favor their own websites and apps over others, such as a movie streaming service. Pai has tried to roll the rules back, drawing more than 22 million comments and ire from Democrats. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., warned that Pai 'will do an enormous amount of damage to one of the foundational principles of the internet — net neutrality.' ''Net neutrality' means that after you have paid your internet access fee, you get to go where you want, when you want, and how you want,' Wyden said. 'We are not going to have some kind of information aristocracy in our society whereby the affluent have access to some kind of technological treasure trove, and folks who do not have much are kind of stuck with what almost resembles dial-up.' The rules, opposed by Republicans and telecom companies and supported by left-leaning consumer advocacy groups in Washington and internet companies, were upheld by a federal appeals court in 2016. In defense of Pai, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said he is 'working to establish the light-touch regulatory framework that allowed the internet to become the marvel of the modern age, keeping it free and open for consumers, innovators and providers. Internet technology will continue to thrive if we keep the heavy hand of government away from the controls.' Democrats also are wary of Pai loosening media regulations that cap how many TV stations one company can own, especially as the agency evaluates conservative-leaning broadcaster Sinclair's proposed takeover of Tribune Media. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., praised Pai as an 'important partner in my quest to bring rural America in much of my state online.' ___ Associated Press writer Tali Arbel in New York contributed to this report.
  • Lawyers: Condemned Arkansas man is mentally ill, should live
    Lawyers: Condemned Arkansas man is mentally ill, should live
    Lawyers for an Arkansas man scheduled to be executed next month said Monday that his life should be spared because he suffered sexual abuse while institutionalized as a child and he is mentally ill. The Arkansas Parole Board will hold a hearing Wednesday for Jack Greene, who is scheduled to die Nov. 9 for the 1991 killing of Sidney Jethro Burnett after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson. In an appeal for clemency to the parole board, Greene's lawyers wrote that his execution would violate the U.S. Constitution, which bars cruel and unusual punishment. 'Jack is mentally diseased and his execution would not be just. It would only bring shame on the state of Arkansas,' they wrote. Lawyers for the state say Burnett's family deserves justice and that the execution should take place. Greene has said he has suffered torture for 13 years and that his central nervous system was destroyed. His lawyers contend that while he's suffering delusions, Greene stuffs tissues into his nose and ears. A lawyer who previously worked for Greene, Dale Adams, said in an affidavit: 'Based on my interactions with him, I concluded that Jack was crazy. I don't mean that he was a little off; he was completely nuts.' According to the lawyers, Greene comes from a family with a long history of mental illness. They wrote that his father committed suicide when Greene was 18 months old in the room where Greene was sleeping. At age 11, Greene's grandfather sent him to a notorious youth home in North Carolina. 'Still very much a child, he was forced to endure brutal physical and sexual abuse at the hands of older children and adult staff members,' they wrote. In an affidavit filed by the lawyers, a sister of Greene's, Mary Ellen Blankenship, said the family was so poor they once lived in a converted chicken coop and their mother wouldn't let others intervene. 'There were other people that wanted to take one of us kids,' she wrote. 'Momma wouldn't let any of us go; she used to say, 'I wouldn't give a plug nickel for any one of you, but I wouldn't take a nickel for you either.'' Authorities say Greene beat Burnett with a can of hominy before stabbing him and slitting his throat, three days after killing his own brother in North Carolina. The inmate's lawyers say Greene believed his brother contributed to their mother's death by sending an ambulance away after she overdosed on prescription medication. ___ Follow Kelly P. Kissel on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kisselAP
  • After Vegas massacre, Democrats quickly call for action on guns
    After Vegas massacre, Democrats quickly call for action on guns
    Declaring that ‘enough is enough,’ Democrats in Congress on Monday called for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders in the House and Senate to move forward on ways to cut down on gun violence, arguing that there is now a never-ending cycle of mass killings followed by inaction on the part of elected leaders in Washington. “Thoughts and prayers are good, but they are simply not enough,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on the Senate floor. “Let’s stop the violence, let’s do something about it,” implored Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “Americans are tired of living in fear that their community will be the next Newtown, Orlando, Aurora or Las Vegas,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), ticking off the sites of other mass shootings, which prompted a debate, but no change in federal gun laws. My heart breaks with sorrow for Las Vegas, but my stomach churns with anger. I am furious. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 2, 2017 At the White House, questions about gun policy on Monday were brushed aside, as premature. “A motive has yet to be determined,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Vegas shooter, adding that “today is a day for consoling the survivors.” On Capitol Hill, many Republicans echoed that assessment. “What we witnessed last night was a tragedy without precedent,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT). And Cornyn adds: 'Politicizing this terrible tragedy is, I think, beyond disgusting' https://t.co/AV9cyrmchE — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 2, 2017 “I feel very, very deeply sad and sorry,” said Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV). While Democrats don’t have the votes to do much of anything about new gun restrictions, a number of them in Congress have become more and more outspoken about the issue, not wanting to just stay silent. “I will not be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA). “When loved ones, friends or neighbors die of cancer, we vow to eradicate cancer,” said Rep. Ted Deustch (D-FL). “Today we must vow to eradicate gun violence. And mean it.” In the House, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi renewed a call – which she has made after other incidents of gun violence – for Congress to look at ways to stop gun violence. Pelosi urges Speaker Ryan to back expanded background checks on gun sales &amp; create a special panel on gun violence pic.twitter.com/Z8JOFKlVDV — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 2, 2017 “I urge you to create a Select Committee on Gun Violence to study and report back common sense legislation to help end this crisis,” Pelosi wrote. While that will certainly garner the support of many Democrats, there has been no expectation that Republican leaders in Congress would pick up on such a suggestion, leaving the matter in a familiar and frustrating position for Democrats. “We must act so that we do not become numb to this preventable carnage,” said Markey. But the numbers have not been in favor of gun control for some time in Congress, dating back to a 1994 vote to approve an assault weapons ban, which played a role in Democrats losing control of Congress in that mid-term election. Since then, the edge has been with those who support gun rights, no matter the party that has controlled Congress or the White House.
  • Flags ordered at half-staff for Las Vegas shooting victims
    Flags ordered at half-staff for Las Vegas shooting victims
    Flags are at half-staff outside Atlanta City Hall as metro Atlanta is reacting to the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted, “the City of Atlanta stands with Las Vegas.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of yet another cowardly and senseless act.” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal spoke to reporters Monday and offered his condolences to the people of Las Vegas. “Certainly, I don’t think there’s any logical way to explain events of this type,” Deal told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot. “It's certainly a tragedy and something that we will probably never truly understand the motivations for, we just hope it doesn't happen in our state.' Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas gathering information for the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News.  We've just landed here in Las Vegas to begin our coverage of the horrific mass shooting. Updates soon on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/b0LUIlF8xu — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 2, 2017 Security expert Brent Brown of Chesley Brown International said short of searching every guest’s bag as they enter the hotel, he wasn’t sure there was anything the staff at the Mandalay Bay hotel could have done to stop the shooting.   He said hotels and police are going to have to reexamine how they handle security at large outdoor events. “No one is looking above, expecting an active shooter,” Brown told Elliot.  “Maybe you’re looking for him in the crowd, but 32 stories in the air is a whole different thing to address.”
Jamie Dupree

