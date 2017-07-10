WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A bicyclist is recovering after he was struck Saturday by an SUV on Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera.
National Park Service officials said Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were riding on the parkway, which is a designated bike route on which cyclists are allowed to use the full lane of traffic if necessary, when a black Volvo plowed into Noe around 11 a.m., causing serious injuries.
"It was Tyler's first day to ride a bike since he was a kid," Goodman told The Tennessean. "He looks awful, but he is going to be OK."
Goodman was wearing a camera on his helmet at the time of the crash and provided the video to investigators.
“On the Natchez Trace, you’re allowed to ride in the lane,” Goodman told The Tennessean. “There’s signage we are allowed to ride in the lane, not just the shoulder."
Authorities arrested Marshall Grant Neely, 58, on charges including reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.
U.S. Park Rangers will meet next week with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine whether federal charges will be filed against Neely. The Natchez Trace Parkway is run by the National Park Service.
Neely is the former dean of students at University School of Nashville, according to a statement the school obtained by WZTV. He transitioned into a part-time role over the summer and is the parent of two alumni.
Neely has been put on a leave of absence as the school investigates the circumstances of the hit-and-run, according to the statement.
Natchez Trace Parkway Acting Chief Ranger Calvin Farmer reminded drivers in a statement that the parkway is a designated bicycle route that sees a spike in traffic on the weekends and holidays.
