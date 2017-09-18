Watch: Man injured freeing young boys from malfunctioning Ferris wheel

Watch: Man injured helping young boys on malfunctioning Ferris wheel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A mother says she will never again visit the fair after her 5-year-old son and his 7-year-old friend became stuck in a malfunctioning Ferris wheel car at the Central Carolina Fair Friday, according to multiple reports.

Dramatic video posted on social media showed fair workers climbing the Ferris wheel to get to the car that held the children, which had become horizontal, rather than vertical, with the ground. One fair worker was injured when he fell after the car abruptly swung back into position, while screams erupted from the crowd gathered below. (Warning: The video contains explicit language that may be offensive to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Posted by Brittney Smith on Friday, September 15, 2017

The fair employee suffered a broken finger, WGHP reported. No other injuries were reported.

The mother of one of the children who became trapped on the Ferris wheel told WGHP that she thinks fair workers need additional training.

“I will never go back to another fair,” the woman, identified only as Angela, told the news station. “I will never put him on another ride like that.”

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday, WHAS reported. The ride’s operator was able to safely unload all passengers from the Ferris wheel after one of the cars “began to tilt out of its normal position,” officials with the Central Carolina Fair said in a statement obtained by WHAS.

Greensboro police said a state inspector is investigating the incident.

The fair ended Sunday.