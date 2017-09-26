Listen Live
Watch: Huge crocodile with police escort shuts down streets in South Florida
Photo Credit: Wild Horizon/UIG via Getty Images
A saltwater crocodile, also known as estuarine crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, is seen here. It’s  similar to one that appeared on the streets of Cutler Bay, Florida Tuesday morning and needed a police escort until it made it’s way back into the water. It’s considered an endangered species.

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

A huge crocodile got a police escort early Tuesday morning as it took a stroll through the streets of Cutler Bay, Florida in Miami-Dade County.

The reptile strutted its stuff through the rain, beginning around 3:30 a.m., as Cutler Bay police officers closed off nearby streets and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help, the Miami Herald reported.

Turns out the early-riser was an endangered species, a saltwater crocodile, so officials let it meander on until it found a comfy lake to slide into.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for crocodiles, or alligators, to find their way onto the steamy streets of Florida. 

Just a few weeks ago on Sept. 11, a driver in Geneva, northeast of Orlando, was shocked while watching an alligator cross the street.

