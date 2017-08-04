Listen Live
Watch: Firefighters rescue kitten trapped in wall
Watch: Firefighters rescue kitten trapped in wall

By: WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -  A Titusville, Florida, family is getting a new pet after firefighters were able to rescue a kitten from the wall of their home.

The family called firefighters Friday saying they could hear a kitten meowing through the walls.

One of the firefighters found a small hole in the back of the home where he believed the animal was trapped.

Using a mirror and a flashlight, the firefighter was able to see the kitten nearly 3 feet down.

After about 45 minutes, and while being very careful not to allow too many pieces of the wall to fall, the firefighter was able to reach down and grab the animal.

The family took the kitten to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the SPCA, for an evaluation. The family plans to adopt the kitten.  

News

