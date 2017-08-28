Listen Live
WATCH: Drone video shows devastating floods in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath
Rains From Hurricane Harvey Continue, Cause Flooding

By: Fox13Memphis.com

PEARLAND, Texas -  Drone video sent to WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, shows the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. 

>> Watch the video here

A resident in Pearland, Texas, shared the video Sunday afternoon.

>> Catastrophic flooding inundating parts of Texas after Hurricane Harvey: Live Updates

Laura Malone lives in the Stonebridge neighborhood in Pearland. Pearland is just over 17 miles from downtown Houston. Her neighborhood has seen over 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, and more rain is expected over the next four to five days.

>> Read more trending news

WHBQ has a crew in Houston and will continue providing updates from the area when more info becomes available. 

A house is flooded in east Pearland, on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)
Harvey floods

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
A house is flooded in east Pearland, on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)
News

  • Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Cobb County police are looking for a local man with militia ties wanted in connection to a brutal beating that occurred during the recent racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.  Alex Michael Ramos, 33, was charged Saturday with malicious wounding by Charlottesville authorities. His last known address is in north Marietta, just outside the city limits.  IN-DEPTH: Marietta man linked to beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville Cobb police had been aware of Ramos' alleged role in the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris for more than a week, but spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they could not arrest him since a warrant had not been issued in Virginia.  Pierce said the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but the calls went unreturned. His current whereabouts are unknown.  In a statement released through his attorneys, Harris expressed disappointment that only one of his alleged attackers, 18-year-old Daniel Borden of Cincinnati, had been arrested. Borden, also facing a malicious wounding charge, surrendered to Ohio authorities on Friday. Law enforcement, according to Harris’ statement, “has failed to identify any suspect not independently identified by journalist Shaun King two weeks prior. “With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” the statement continued.  Harris’ attorneys say they plan to file a civil rights suit against all responsible parties.  “I am not ... a NAZI racist”  Ramos contacted The AJC on Aug. 17 through a fake Facebook account saying he wanted to meet in person to tell his side of the story.   'I will contact you shortly, and we will organize an interview, I will have Security with me at all times,' he said. Ramos deactivated the account shortly thereafter, but not before claiming he was misunderstood.  'For the record at the moment, I am not! Absolutely not, a NAZI racist,' he said. Ramos was identified by internet sleuths within days of the Aug. 12 assault that left Harris with a broken wrist and a deep head wound that required eight staples to close.  In video posted online, Ramos can be seen taking swings at Harris, who was pummeled to the ground by several white supermacists who had participated in the “Unite the Right” rally that culminated in the death of a Charlottesville woman. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.  Ramos was among the first suspects identified in the attack on Harris, thanks largely to a rambling, expletive-laden Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos insisted he was no racist but said he had joined with them to fight the “common f***ing enemy … the radical, f***ing leftists.”   “That is why I went there and marched with those a**holes,” he said. “They might be a**holes. I might not like them. I marched with them for one common f***ing goal.” In Georgia, Ramos was associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. “Michael Ramos is basically an idiot,” said Chris Hill, the leader of that group. Hill said Ramos had severed ties with the milita due to his involvement with a California-based group known as the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, an alleged “defensive arm” of another extreme right group called the Proud Boys.  Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280. 
  • 8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  • The Latest: Harvey continues slow trek back toward Gulf
    The Latest: Harvey continues slow trek back toward Gulf
    The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 4:25 a.m. Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace. The National Hurricane Center says in its 4 a.m. CDT update that the tropical storm which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain in the Houston area still has sustained winds of up to 40 mph (65 kmh) and is centered 20 miles east of Victoria, Texas, about 120 miles (193 km) southwest of Houston. It continues to creep to the southeast at 3 mph (6 kmh). That means it remains virtually stalled near the coast and continues to drop heavy rain on the Houston and Galveston areas. In the past 48 hours, numerous spots in the region have measured more than 25 inches of rainfall. The hurricane center says Harvey's center was expected to drift off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander offshore through Tuesday before beginning 'a slow northeastward motion.' The center says those in the upper Texas coast and in southwestern Louisiana should continue to monitor Harvey's progress. ___ 3:38 a.m. Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city. Public Information Officer Keith Smith also says Sunday that rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building. Smith says the city's 911 emergency response system has been challenged by sharply increased call volumes since the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. He says during a typical 24-hour period, the emergency response system receives about 8,000 calls. But during a 17-hour period following Harvey's landfall, more than 56,000 911 calls were received. ___ 2:11 a.m. As the nation's fourth-largest city braced for more rain and rescues, officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes. The strategic engineering move began early Monday. Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help. Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, says residents affected by the release should pack what's needed and leave when the sun comes up.
  • Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants
    Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants
    After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. Advocates on both sides of the issue are bracing for the possibility that Trump will halt the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a move that would effectively phase out a program that gave hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand. The White House, however, insisted Sunday that it had no announcement on an issue the president has openly wrestled with for months. The deliberations come as Trump has been under fire for his response to a white supremacists' protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump further fanned the flames of racial tension Friday when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County, who had been found guilty of defying a judge's order to stop racially profiling Latinos. The decision drew fury from Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, but was hailed by Trump's most fervent base. Trump has wavered back and forth on his plans for DACA, which he slammed during his campaign as 'illegal amnesty.' Since taking office, however, Trump has softened his stance on the issue, at one point telling The Associated Press that the affected young immigrants could 'rest easy.' His administration, Trump said back in April, was 'not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals.' All the while, the Department of Homeland Security has continued to grant two-year, renewable DACA work permits, to the dismay of immigration hard-liners. But now, Trump is under pressure to make a final call: His administration is facing a September 5 deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The group, which successfully halted an Obama-era program that would have protected certain parents living in the country illegally, threatened to take on DACA if the administration does not rescind the order and stop issuing work permits by their deadline. 'It's forced him,' said Roy Beck, the executive director of NumbersUSA, which advocates for lower immigration. 'Inertia's great until something gets in your way and you have to either rev up the engines to go through the barrier or just stop.' Continuing to process work permits is one thing; defending a program Trump called illegal in court is another. And many, including Trump's chief of staff John Kelly, the former head of DHS, believe that DACA is on dubious legal footing and would not stand up in court. The president has several options. He could order DHS to halt the issuance of new DACA work permits immediately — or at a future date — and perhaps call on Congress to come up with a legislative fix, as, Kelly has in the past. There have been conversations among lawmakers about ways to grandfather current DACA recipients, and such a measure could become part of the horse-trading over the budget and raising the debt ceiling when Congress returns from August recess. The administration could also continue issuing DACA work permits, trigging the Republican court challenge, and then choose not to defend the measure in court. Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the anti-immigration group Center for Immigration Studies, which also advocates a reduction in immigration, said that he is in favor of allowing the affected immigrants to stay, but believes the administration should use their imperiled status as a bargaining tool to push other priorities, like new limits on legal immigration. 'My fear is, and always has been, is that they're going to give away DACA for peanuts,' he said, pointing to a deal that would only secure funding for Trump's promised southern border wall in exchange for some sort of legal status for those covered by DACA. 'That's the only bargaining chip they really have with the Democrats,' he said. Meanwhile, those who are impacted by the program have been preparing for the worst, said Sergio Garcia, an immigration attorney in California who has handled thousands of DACA applications There's 'a lot of anxiety. A lot of people nervous, trying to figure out what's next and what's going to happen to them,' he said, pointing to Trump's Arpaio decision as a troubling sign. 'Every time we think there's a line this president won't cross, he's crossing it,' Garcia said. __ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
