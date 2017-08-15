Listen Live
National
WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House
Close

WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
2 Chainz has created a new Atlanta landmark. The rapper painted a home pink and wrote "TRAP" on the front. The house mimics his album's cover art. Hundreds have lined up to see the social media sensation.

WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Atlanta’s most talked-about temporary landmark just made its way back into the spotlight — on the sanctuary stage of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta, that is.

>> 2 Chainz creates Atlanta's latest landmark

In an effort to “Make the Church Relevant Again,” church leaders took a marketing tip from Atlanta-based hip-hop star 2 Chainz himself and decorated their sanctuary with a miniature Pink Trap House, a pink stove and a pink toy car.

>> 2 Chainz forced to postpone tour after injury

The church shared its one-of-a-kind service led by Bishop William Murphy on Facebook Live and as of Monday morning, the post has garnered nearly 30,000 views.

>> Watch the clip here

Viewers and attendees alike lauded Bishop’s and the dReam Center Church’s unique way of attracting the youth for its Sunday service.

And 2 Chainz himself took to Instagram to praise the service, writing, “I think it’s dope to be used by God in different ways.”

>> See the post here

2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House, a flipped home at 1530 Howell Mill painted pink to mimic his album’s cover art, was a hot Instagram spot last month.

>> 2 Chainz Pink Trap House offers free HIV testing

The artist, currently performing in a pink wheelchair after breaking his leg on tour, initially used the venue to host a listening party to promote his project with actress and writer Issa Rae, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.” 

>> On AJC.com: Atlanta's newest landmark takes social media by storm thanks to 2 Chainz

But the house was also used as a site for free HIV testing and for a “Trap Church” event hosted by Street Groomers, a neighborhood watch group and local faith leaders such as Michael Wortham, minister of young adults at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

>> Read more trending news

While the Pink Trap House lease was up July 7, it seems marketing genius 2 Chainz is still making an impact around town.

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Furor over Charlottesville follows Trump home to Manhattan
    Furor over Charlottesville follows Trump home to Manhattan
    President Donald Trump is back in the New York skyscraper that bears his name as the furor over his reaction to race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend shows few signs of dying down. Protesters on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue tried to spoil Trump's homecoming Monday night with signs bearing messages like 'stop the hate, stop the lies' and chanting 'shame, shame, shame' and 'not my president!' After two days of public equivocation and internal White House debate, the president condemned white supremacist groups by name on Monday, declaring 'racism is evil'. In a hastily arranged statement at the White House, Trump branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as 'criminals and thugs.' The groups are 'repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans,' he said. In his initial remarks on the violence Saturday, Trump did not single out the groups and instead bemoaned violence on 'many sides.' Those remarks prompted stern criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, who urged him to seize the moral authority of his office to condemn hate groups. Trump's softer statement Saturday had come as graphic images of a car plowing into a crowd in Charlottesville were playing continually on television. White nationalists had assembled in the city to protest plans to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and counter-protesters gathered in opposition. Fights broke out, and then a man drove into the opponents of the white supremacists. One woman was killed and many more badly hurt. Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio is charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Loath to appear to be admitting a mistake, Trump was reluctant to adjust his remarks. The president had indicated to advisers before his initial statement Saturday that he wanted to stress a need for law and order, which he did. He later expressed anger to those close to him about what he perceived as the media's unfair assessment of his remarks, believing he had effectively denounced all forms of bigotry, according to outside advisers and White House officials. Several of Trump's senior advisers, including new chief of staff John Kelly, had urged him to make a more specific condemnation, warning that the negative story would not go away and that the rising tide of criticism from fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill could endanger his legislative agenda, according to two White House officials. The outside advisers and officials demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations. Aides were dispatched to Sunday talk shows but struggled to explain the president's position. A stronger statement was released — but attributed only to an unnamed spokesperson. Tougher condemnations began Sunday night with Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in South America, declaring that 'these dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life.' On Monday, Trump had planned to interrupt his 17-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club to travel to Washington for an announcement he hoped would showcase some tough talk on China's trade practices. But by the time he arrived at midmorning, it was clear all other messages would be drowned out until he said more about Charlottesville. Trump returned to a White House undergoing a major renovation. With the Oval Office unavailable, he worked from the Treaty Room as aides drafted his remarks. Reading from a teleprompter, he made a point of beginning with an unrelated plug for the strength of the economy under his leadership. Then, taking pains to insist 'as I said on Saturday,' Trump denounced the hate groups and called for unity. 'We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence,' he said. Trump for the first time mentioned Heather Heyer by name as he paid tribute to the woman killed by the car. At the trade event later in the day, he was asked why it took two days for him to offer an explicit denunciation of the hate groups. 'They have been condemned,' Trump responded before offering a fresh criticism of some media as 'fake news.' He followed with a tweet declaring 'the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied.' ___ Associated Press writers Julie Bykowicz and Jay Reeves contributed reporting. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • Police response scrutinized after violence at Virginia rally
    Police response scrutinized after violence at Virginia rally
    A Virginia police chief said he 'absolutely' regrets violence that erupted over the weekend when dozens of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members clashed with counterprotesters. As the world watched pandemonium in Charlottesville unfold live on television Saturday, officers seemed to stand on the sidelines as fists flew, bats swung and objects soared through the air. 'We were hoping for a peaceful demonstration,' Chief Al Thomas said at a news conference Monday. 'Gradually the crowd size increased along with aggressiveness and hostility of the attendees towards one another.' After police ordered everyone out of a small park where the rally was being held, protesters took to the streets. A man plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others. On Monday, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he directed his administration to conduct an 'extensive review' of how police prepare and respond to rallies. The city's former police chief and law enforcement experts were critical of the way police responded, saying the ostensibly hands-off approach seemed to allow the violent fracas to grow. Thomas said his officers were spread thin and had to make quick adjustments to their strategies when white nationalists began swarming the park and violence erupted. 'Absolutely, I have regrets,' he said. 'It was a tragic, tragic weekend.' Former Charlottesville Police chief Timothy Longo said he was 'shocked' that police didn't block the street where a car plowed into a group of protesters Saturday, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several others. 'I'm shocked in disbelief that there was traffic anywhere near that level of pedestrian activity. That street is typically shut down on weekends for events that occur on the mall,' Longo, who retired from the department last year, told CNN. Joseph Giacalone, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former New York City police sergeant, said there should have been a stronger police presence and officers should have created a buffer zone between the two groups. Longo said he also would have expected police to have created buffers. 'When you have a group on one side and another group protesting against them, you have to put yourself in the middle of them,' Giacalone said. 'As uncomfortable as it is to be a police officer out there in between them, that's the only thing to do.' Those on both sides of the protests were also critical of how police responded to the violence. 'Their entire mission seemed to be to just stand there,' said Matthew Heimbach, a leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party. Andrew Mayton, a union organizer and researcher who traveled from Baltimore to protest the white nationalists for the second time this summer, said officers were 'nowhere to be found.' Giacalone, who helped plan the NYPD's response to Occupy Wall Street, said it appeared police in Charlottesville chose not to engage with the protesters and surmised officials may not have wanted to appear as militarized as officers who used war-fighting gear to confront protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. 'I think there's this disengagement theory that's been pushed forward,' he said. 'You're dealing with radicals and a disengagement strategy is not going to work with them.' Thomas denied any accusation that his officers had been told not to make arrests or step in when fights broke out. Charlottesville officers called for backup from state police, who helped clear the park. But police appeared to have no firm plan after that, as protesters flooded out of the park onto the streets. The Charlottesville Police Department had responded to 250 calls Saturday and emergency workers treated 36 injured people, including several who were hurt in the car attack, the chief said. City officials had tried to move the rally to a larger park about a mile from downtown Charlottesville, but their request was blocked by a federal judge after the American Civil Liberties Union brought a lawsuit challenging the proposal. Virginia's governor, a Democrat, said he believed the violence could have been quelled if the rally had been moved to the larger park. The ACLU said its lawsuit challenged the city to act constitutionally. 'Had that been up there, we wouldn't have had the issues. We wouldn't have had the car terrorism, and let me be very clear: It was terrorism,' McAuliffe said. ___ Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Sarah Rankin in Charlottesville and Alan Suderman in Richmond contributed to this report.
  • North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government
    North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government
    The nuclear conflict with North Korea that has made Guam the target of a threatened attack has led to new calls to change the government of the Pacific island whose inhabitants are American citizens but have no say in electing the president or the use of military force. Guam is a U.S. territory where many of its 160,000 residents have long advocated for a different form of government; they just can't agree on what they want. Some want to become the 51st state, or at least have more say in the government. Others want independence from the U.S. Another faction wants to eliminate the heavy American military presence on an island where 7,000 troops are stationed and the main thoroughfare is called Marine Corps Drive. The feud between President Donald Trump and North Korea has upset some residents, given their lack of voting power in presidential elections. 'I didn't vote for the president, I didn't vote for this war, and yet we're in this now,' said Benjamin Cruz, speaker of the Guam Legislature. Gov. Eddie Calvo sees the growing tension as an opportunity highlight Guam's unusual relationship with the rest of the United States — and possibly make changes. His office is overseeing a commission on what is known here as 'decolonization.' The idea is that residents will vote on whether to seek statehood, independence or become a sovereign state. Their decision would indicate the will of the people, but nothing would change without the approval of Congress. 'It's important for people like me in our community to educate people — what is our situation in terms of our American citizens who can't vote for a president who takes us to war?' Calvo said. 'We follow federal laws that we had no hand in making and we have to follow these laws.' Guam's former Congressman Robert Underwood believes the spotlight shed on Guam in the latest round of nuclear threats from North Korea will be at the core of future discussions of Guam's political status. 'The issue is, the people of Guam, are they part of the American family or not?' Underwood asked. Guam has been a U.S. territory since 1898, except when it was held by Japan for about two years during World War II. The island has its own local government similar to the 50 states, with a governor and Legislature. Residents don't pay U.S. income taxes, but they are eligible to receive assistance from U.S. programs like welfare. The main activity on the island is the military. Many local residents and government representatives serve in the U.S. military with pride, but others are resentful of the military's plans to expand its presence by moving thousands of U.S. Marines to Guam from Japan. Guam's Congresswoman Madeliene Bordallo supports the buildup, saying it will expand economic opportunities in the territory. She is Guam's lone representative in Congress, but she does not get to cast a vote on the use of military force. The strong U.S. military presence on Guam, located 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) southeast of Seoul, has left it the target of North Korea's threats for years. Calvo initially supported the buildup, but he rescinded his support because of the federal government's high rate of denials for temporary foreign worker visa applications. The island wants more worker visas to help with job growth.
  • White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'
    White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'
    Emboldened and proclaiming victory after a bloody weekend in Virginia, white nationalists are planning more demonstrations to promote their agenda after the violence that left a woman dead and dozens injured. The University of Florida said white provocateur Richard Spencer, whose appearances sometimes stoke unrest, is seeking permission to speak there next month. White nationalist Preston Wiginton had said he was planning a 'White Lives Matter' rally at Texas A&M University in September, but the university later said it has been canceled. Also, a neo-Confederate group has asked the state of Virginia for permission to rally at a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond on Sept. 16, and other events are likely. 'We're going to be more active than ever before,' Matthew Heimbach, a white nationalist leader, said Monday. James Alex Fields Jr., a young man who was said to idolize Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany in high school, was charged with killing a woman by slamming a car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fields, 20, who recently moved to Ohio from his home state of Kentucky, was held without bail on murder charges. He was photographed at the rally behind a shield bearing the emblem of the white nationalist Vanguard America, though the group denied he was a member. Two state troopers also died Sunday when their helicopter crashed during an effort to contain the violence. The U.S. Justice Department said it will review the violence, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions told ABC the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer, 32, met the definition of domestic terrorism. White nationalists said they were undaunted. Heimbach, who said he was pepper-sprayed during the melee in Charlottesville, called the event Saturday 'an absolute stunning victory' for the far right because of the large number of supporters who descended on the city to decry plans to remove a statue of Lee. Hundreds of white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and others were involved, by some estimates, in what Heimbach, leader of the Traditionalist Workers Party, called the nation's biggest such event in a decade or more. Even more opponents turned out, and the two sides clashed violently. A neo-Nazi website that helped promote the gathering said there will be more events soon. 'We are going to start doing this nonstop. Across the country,' said the site, which internet domain host GoDaddy said it was shutting down after it mocked the woman killed in Charlottesville. The head of the National Socialist Movement, Jeff Schoep, said Charlottesville was a 'really good' white nationalist event that was being overshadowed by the deaths. 'Any time someone loses their life it's unfortunate,' he said. He blamed the violence on inadequate police protection and counter-demonstrators and said he doubts white nationalists will be deterred from attending more such demonstrations. Preserving memorials to the Old South has become an animating force for the white nationalist movement, not because all members are Southern, Schoep said, but because adherents see the drive to remove such monuments as part of a larger, anti-white crusade. 'It's an assault on American freedoms. Today it's Confederate monuments. Tomorrow it may be the Constitution or the American flag,' Schoep said. At the University of Florida, where Spencer has asked to speak, President W. Kent Fuchs called the events in Virginia 'deplorable' but indicated school officials might be unable to block his appearance. 'While this speaker's views do not align with our values as an institution, we must follow the law, upholding the First Amendment not to discriminate based on content and provide access to a public space,' Fuchs said in a message on the university's Facebook page. Auburn University spent nearly $30,000 in legal fees in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Spencer from speaking on its campus in Alabama in April.
