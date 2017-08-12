Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 88
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
WATCH: Car plows into crowd protesting white nationalists in Charlottesville
Close

WATCH: Car plows into crowd protesting white nationalists in Charlottesville

Alt-Right Rally in Virginia

WATCH: Car plows into crowd protesting white nationalists in Charlottesville

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  After violence caused authorities to stop a white nationalist rally before it began Saturday, a driver plowed his car into a crowd of protesters, injuring several people, police said.

Charlottesville mayor Mike Signer said on his personal Twitter account that one person has died. 

The incident took place approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters caused authorities to declare the "Unite the Right" rally an unlawful assembly, The Associated Press reported. 

>> Read more trending news

The white nationalists were protesting the city of Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The group carried torches at a rally Friday night.

Several hundred protesters were marching when the car appeared to deliberately drive into a group of them, The Associated Press reported. Virginia State Police said injuries ranged from life-threatening to minor.

There are unconfirmed reports that the driver has been arrested.

This is a developing story, return for updates.

Related

'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence, car plows into crowd

Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Close

Injured protester

Photo Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • 'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence, car plows into crowd
    'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence, car plows into crowd
    A Saturday rally in Emancipation Park in Virginia around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ended before it began, as authorities shut the event down due to violence. The Virginia State Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse about a half-hour before the protest was to begin. After rally attendees and protesters dispersed, a car rammed into a group of people Saturday afternoon. Injuries were reported. Charlottesville mayor Mike Signer said on his personal Twitter account that one person has died.  There are unconfirmed reports that the driver has been arrested. Read the original report below. Supporters and protesters were seen gathering Saturday morning at the rally site. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported. Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819. “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,' Signer said. University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes. 'Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
  • WATCH: Car plows into crowd protesting white nationalists in Charlottesville
    WATCH: Car plows into crowd protesting white nationalists in Charlottesville
    After violence caused authorities to stop a white nationalist rally before it began Saturday, a driver plowed his car into a crowd of protesters, injuring several people, police said. Charlottesville mayor Mike Signer said on his personal Twitter account that one person has died.  The incident took place approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters caused authorities to declare the 'Unite the Right' rally an unlawful assembly, The Associated Press reported.  >> Read more trending news The white nationalists were protesting the city of Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The group carried torches at a rally Friday night. Several hundred protesters were marching when the car appeared to deliberately drive into a group of them, The Associated Press reported. Virginia State Police said injuries ranged from life-threatening to minor. There are unconfirmed reports that the driver has been arrested. This is a developing story, return for updates.
  • Trump says 'no place' in US for violence seen in Virginia
    Trump says 'no place' in US for violence seen in Virginia
    President Donald Trump said Saturday there was 'no place' in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to 'come together as one.' Disturbances that began Friday night during a march through the University of Virginia escalated Saturday with clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters, leading the governor to declare a state of emergency and police to order people to disperse. Trump, while on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, tweeted: 'We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for.' He also said 'there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!' The White House was silent for hours except for a tweet from first lady Melania Trump: 'Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts.' The president was expected to address the situation later Saturday during a bill signing ceremony. Charlottesville's mayor, Michael Signer, blamed Trump for inflaming racial prejudices with his campaign last year. 'I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president.' House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., took to Twitter to denounce the scene. 'The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry,' he said.
  • Trump to request possible probe of China trade practices
    Trump to request possible probe of China trade practices
    Even as he seeks Beijing's help on North Korea, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order asking his trade office to consider investigating China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property, an administration official said Saturday. That step is expected Monday but won't come as a surprise to the Beijing government. There is no deadline for deciding if any investigation is necessary. Such an investigation easily could last a year. In a phone call Friday, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for backing the recent U.N. vote to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. But Trump also told Xi about the move toward a possible inquiry into China's trade practices, according to two U.S. officials familiar with that conversation. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the private call and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump wants government officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to share their intellectual property in order to gain access to the world's second largest economy. Many U.S. businesses must create joint ventures with Chinese companies and turn over valuable technology assets, a practice that Washington says stifles U.S. economic growth. Trump's action amounts to a request that his trade representative determine whether an investigation is needed under the Trade Act of 1974. If an investigation begins, the U.S. government could seek remedies either through the World Trade Organization or outside of it. Trump, who is on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, said Friday that he planned to be in Washington on Monday 'for a very important meeting' and 'we're going to have a pretty big press conference.' It was not immediately clear whether he was talking about trade was the subject. The administration official who confirmed that Trump would sign the order contended it was unrelated to the showdown with North Korea. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before Trump's formal announcement. As the crisis has unfolded, Trump has alternated praising China for its help and chiding it for not ratcheting up pressure on its Asian neighbor. 'I think China can do a lot more,' Trump told reporters Thursday. 'And I think China will do a lot more.' Trump has escalated his harsh criticism of North Korea for days, tweeting Friday that the U.S. had military options 'locked and loaded.' Xi, in his phone conversation with Trump, urged calm. 'At present, relevant parties should exercise restraint and avoid words and actions that would escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula,' Xi said, according to the statement provided by China's government. Trump, in the past, has tied trade policy to national security. In April, he said he wouldn't label China a currency manipulator, in return for help in dealing with North Korea. This past week, Trump said he could soften his views on trade if China stepped up its assistance, leading to speculation that the investigation could be a negotiating tactic. The forced sharing of intellectual property with Chinese firms has been a long-standing concern of the U.S. business community. A 2013 report by a commission co-chaired by Jon Huntsman, ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and Trump's nominee to be Russian envoy, pegged the losses from US intellectual property theft at hundreds of billions of dollars annually that cost the U.S. economy millions of jobs. Trump has requested similar inquiries on trade, but the reports haven't been delivered on deadline. Trump made addressing the U.S. trade deficit with China a centerpiece of his campaign last year and has suggested raising tariffs on goods from China. At the end of March, Trump asked the Commerce Department to prepare a report on the causes of the trade deficit, country by country and product by product, in 90 days. The report has yet to be released. Similarly, the president also asked for a review about whether steel and aluminum imports were jeopardizing national security. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had hoped to finish the review by June, but parts of it remain in the final stages of interagency review. ___ Boak reported from Baltimore. ___ Follow Boak on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JoshBoak and Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence
    Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence
    It's a role Mike Pence has come to know well. The vice president departs Sunday for Latin America on the heels of yet another provocative statement from President Donald Trump that he is sure to have to answer for. This time it's Trump's sudden declaration that he would not rule out a 'military option' in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power, plunging the country into chaos. The dramatic escalation in rhetoric seemed to upend carefully crafted U.S. policy that has stressed working with regional partners to increase pressure on Maduro. It also contradicted high-level administration officials, including Trump's own national security adviser, who had warned that any perception of U.S. intervention would stir decades' old resentments and play into Maduro's hands. Experts on the region said the president's comments Friday would undoubtedly make Pence's task more difficult when he arrives Sunday in Cartagena, Colombia, on Venezuela's doorstep. 'Once again, Latin Americans will be looking for Pence to reassure them, to put a lot of daylight between his more traditional, moderate Republican views and those of his meandering president,' said Richard Feinberg, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who has extensive experience in the region. The president's comments will also complicate the calculus of Latin American leaders, many of whom had been speaking out against Maduro's actions. 'It pulls the rug out from Latin American leaders who had braved internal political criticism to stand against the dictatorial trend in Venezuela and the human rights violations of the Maduro regime,' said Mark L. Schneider, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He said Trump's 'off the cuff comment' on military options amounted to throwing Maduro 'a beautiful life preserver at a time when the growing Latin American consensus was causing fracturing within his own supporters and probably the military.' 'Now they will have little option other than to unite at least rhetorically against the Trump threat to 'send in the Marines,'' Schneider said. Almost since Maduro took office in 2013, he has been warning of U.S. military designs on Venezuela, home to the world's largest oil reserves. Maduro has also directed his barbs at Trump, describing him as a crass imperial magnate and accusing him of backing a failed attack on a military base. Just last week, the foreign ministers of 17 Western Hemisphere nations met in Peru, where they issued a rare joint statement condemning Venezuela's new constitutional assembly and declaring that their governments would refuse to recognize the body. Harold Trinkunas, of Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, said it was the strongest condemnation of any fellow government that he has seen in a generation. 'In general, Latin American countries are very reluctant to criticize each other,' he said. Trump's comment, Trinkunas said, will make it harder for Pence 'to convince Latin American leaders to publicly coordinate measures with the United States to increase pressure on the Maduro regime. Latin American states will not want to be seen as endorsing U.S. military intervention.' It was a concern raised by Trump's own national security adviser, H. R. McMaster, in a recent interview. 'Well, you know, there's a long history in the region of American intervention and that's caused problems in the past,' he said. 'And so, I think we're very cognizant of the fact that we don't want to give this regime or others the opportunity to say, well, you know, this isn't the problem with the Maduro. This is the Yankees doing this.' But a spokesman for Pence insisted there was no daylight between him and the president. 'The president is sending the vice president to South and Central America to deliver a very clear message both to our partners in the region and to the Maduro regime. The president and the vice president have discussed the trip in depth and are totally aligned on the president's message to Venezuela and Latin America overall,' said the spokesman, Jarrod Agen. Pence's trip comes as the situation in Venezuela has grown increasingly desperate. The U.S. has accused Maduro of a sweeping power grab following the creation of a new constitutional assembly, which has been granted the power to rewrite Venezuela's constitution, declared itself superior to all other government institutions, and ousted Venezuela's outspoken chief prosecutor. The moves have sparked violent protests. Pence's trip had been aimed both at rallying opposition to Maduro in his own backyard, as well as bolstering trade and economic and security cooperation with four key U.S. allies in the region. His schedule includes stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Panama City. The vice president is expected to meet with each of the country's leaders, deliver a major speech on U.S.-Latin American relations, and tour the Panama Canal. The trip is the latest indication that Pence has emerged as the U.S.'s top voice on the region — a distinction that was also held by his predecessor, Joe Biden. 'Once again the U.S. is sending the vice president to deal with Latin America,' said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. While some might view that as 'downgrading,' she said, many leaders in the region may prefer dealing with Pence. 'I think they consider Pence more predictable and measured,' she said. __ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.