National
Washington state trooper pulls suicidal man back from bridge, saves life
Washington state trooper pulls suicidal man back from bridge, saves life

Washington state trooper pulls suicidal man back from bridge, saves life
Washington State Patrol has commended Trooper Yaroslav Holodkov for saving the life of a man that was suicidal.

Washington state trooper pulls suicidal man back from bridge, saves life

By: KIRO7.com

EVERETT, Wash. -  A Washington State Patrol trooper is credited with saving the life of a suicidal man on Aug. 11.

The trooper responded to the Snohomish River Bridge, where he saw a man standing on the ledge of the bridge, looking down at the water, police said.

Trooper Yaroslav Holodkov went toward the man and spoke with him, encouraging him to come down from the ledge. When Holodkov got close, the man jumped over the side of the bridge.

Police said Holodkov grabbed the man’s shirt and pulled him back.

“The Washington State Patrol’s motto is ‘Service with Humility’ and we strive to make a difference every day. The actions of Trooper Holodkov on August 11, illustrate the extent in which our Troopers are dedicated to our motto and mission even when faced with a dangerous situation,” the State Patrol said in a news release on Wednesday. “Trooper Holodkov acted bravely, putting his own life in grave danger which ultimately prevented a loss of life. His actions demonstrate the quality, dedication and decisiveness that all men and women of the Washington State Patrol bring with them to work every day.”

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

News

    A Washington State Patrol trooper is credited with saving the life of a suicidal man on Aug. 11. The trooper responded to the Snohomish River Bridge, where he saw a man standing on the ledge of the bridge, looking down at the water, police said. Trooper Yaroslav Holodkov went toward the man and spoke with him, encouraging him to come down from the ledge. When Holodkov got close, the man jumped over the side of the bridge. Police said Holodkov grabbed the man's shirt and pulled him back. "The Washington State Patrol's motto is 'Service with Humility' and we strive to make a difference every day. The actions of Trooper Holodkov on August 11, illustrate the extent in which our Troopers are dedicated to our motto and mission even when faced with a dangerous situation," the State Patrol said in a news release on Wednesday. "Trooper Holodkov acted bravely, putting his own life in grave danger which ultimately prevented a loss of life. His actions demonstrate the quality, dedication and decisiveness that all men and women of the Washington State Patrol bring with them to work every day." The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
