‘I was just tired’: Man admits to throwing, killing 3-month-old son

A Kentucky man, claiming he was “just tired” when his 3-month-old son would not stop crying, admitting to throwing and killing the boy, WLKY reported.

Cody Bates, of Louisville, is charged with the June death of the baby. He is at Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.

Bates originally told police that the boy fell off the couch when he was sleeping with him at home. When investigators told him that his story was not consistent with skull fractures they found on the child, Bates changed his story, WLKY reported.

“I was standing right about the middle of the table. I flung him over and he missed this thing and actually hit the floor right there with his head up,” Bates told police. “I was just tired. I over-slung my son.”

Bates is not allowed to have any contact with the family of his son’s mother. WLKY reported.