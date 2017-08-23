Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Chance of T-storms
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Warning: Don't travel to Cancun, Los Cabos, State Department advises
Close

Warning: Don't travel to Cancun, Los Cabos, State Department advises

State Dept. Advises Against Travel to Cancun, Los Cabos

Warning: Don't travel to Cancun, Los Cabos, State Department advises

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Planning a vacation? You might want to avoid certain parts of Mexico, according to a recommendation from the U.S. State Department.

>> Read more trending news 

The warning comes during a spike in violence in states where some of the country’s most popular tourist regions are located -- Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo.

Cabo San Lucas and La Paz are located in Baja California Sur, and popular cities like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Tulum and Riviera Maya are located in Quintana Roo.

The State Department issued the advisory Tuesday, citing an uptick in criminal organizations in those areas.

Conflicting groups have become embroiled in “turf battles,” and shootings between the groups have resulted in the deaths of innocent bystanders, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to the State Department, many of the gun battles occur in public places during broad daylight. 

The State Department said U.S. citizens have also been kidnapped and murdered during carjackings and robberies. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, a military-led drug war in Mexico is spurring violence across the whole country, which is on track to record more homicides in 2017 than it did in the preceding 20 years. An increase in demand for heroin from U.S. citizens has also spurred violence and conflict between drug cartels, the Times reported.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times and the U.S. Department of State

Find details on which Mexican regions have safety advisories in effect here

Related

Aerial of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Close

Cancun

Photo Credit: Matteo Colombo/Getty Images
Aerial of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Queen, Freddie Mercury biopic cast set
    Queen, Freddie Mercury biopic cast set
    Rami Malek, the star of USA’s “Mr. Robot” was already tapped to play Queen’s flamboyant lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie now has the rest of the iconic band cast. Ben Hardy, who was in “X-Men Apocalypse”, will be portraying the band’s drummer, Roger Taylor. Gwilym Lee, of “The Tourist,” will be Brian May. Joe Mazzello from “Jurassic Park” will round out the band as John Deacon, according to Queen’s website announcement. The movie, which is being directed by X-Men director Bryan Singer, will be called “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Singer has said he plans on recreating Queen’s iconic moments, like the 1985 Live Aid performance. >> Read more trending news There had been a shake-up in casting. Originally Sacha Baron-Cohen was set to play Mercury, but after arguments between himself and May and Taylor, he dropped out and Malek took his place, NME reported.
  • Thousands of salmon escape fish farm after solar eclipse high tides break nets
    Thousands of salmon escape fish farm after solar eclipse high tides break nets
    A fish pen containing 305,000 farmed Atlantic salmon collapsed over the weekend in the San Juan Islands, raising fears about the potential that native Pacific salmon will be negatively impacted. >> Read more trending news The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife estimated that between 4,000 and 5,000 fish escaped the damaged pen off Cypress Island when it first became compromised Saturday. The farm's owner, Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, said the farm then collapsed entirely on Sunday, trapping most of the fish inside. Both the company and state officials did not expect disease to be transferred to native salmon because the farmed fish are considered healthy. Ron Warren, fish program assistant director for WDFW, said the farmed salmon had not received meal with antibiotics in more than a year. >> Related: Watch the International Space Station fly across the solar eclipse 'That's a good indicator of a good healthy lot of fish,' Warren said. Warren expects the fish will make their way to fresh water areas, particularly in north Puget Sound, but predicted the biggest native impact on local wild salmon would be new competition for food. He said there was no evidence that Atlantic salmon have successfully interbred with native wild salmon in Western Washington, but that 'we don't like to test that theory.” State officials encourage recreational anglers to catch the salmon, which are about 8-10 pounds each. >> Related: Strange sea creatures in northwest waters ‘concerning’ scientists The state says there is no size or catch limit for Atlantic salmon. Read more here.
  • Russia warns against new sanctions on North Korea
    Russia warns against new sanctions on North Korea
    A senior Russian diplomat is warning against expanding sanctions against North Korea, saying it's necessary to focus on a political settlement. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that 'the scope of sanctions already endorsed by the U.N. Security Council is such that any possibilities of expanding such measures have been exhausted.' In remarks to the Japanese and Chinese media released by the ministry on Wednesday, he bemoaned Washington's 'absolute and boundless' emphasis on developing new sanctions against Pyongyang. Ryabkov said the U.N. Security Council must now focus on a political settlement. China and Russia have called on the U.S. to suspend annual military exercises with South Korea in exchange for Pyongyang halting its missile and nuclear tests as a first step toward direct talks.
  • NAACP wants meeting with NFL commissioner about Kaepernick
    NAACP wants meeting with NFL commissioner about Kaepernick
    The NAACP on Wednesday called for a meeting with the NFL to discuss the fate of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback once took his team to the Super Bowl, but he's a free agent now and no club has signed him. Some Kaepernick opponents say he should not have sat or kneeled during the anthem, while others contend his lack of a job is more about his on-field talent. Kaepernick's supporters, including some who planned to protest at the NFL's headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, say the quarterback is being blackballed for his advocacy. The NAACP intended to join that rally, and Derrick Johnson, the organization's interim president and CEO, said in the letter to the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, that it's apparently 'no sheer coincidence' that Kaepernick isn't on a roster today. 'No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech — to do so is in violation of his rights under the Constitution and the NFL's own regulations,' Johnson said. Hazel Dukes, the NAACP's state president in New York who was expected to be among the rally speakers, said: 'Right now, the action of the league seems to imply to young black men that this league, which is comprised of 70 percent African-Americans, only values black lives if they are wearing a football uniform.
  • Video shows shooting, attempted robbery at DeKalb County gas station
    Video shows shooting, attempted robbery at DeKalb County gas station
    Police are looking for the gunman who chased a guy while shooting at him. We’ll show you the dramatic video on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Police said it happened in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 4840 Flat Shoals Parkway. TRENDING STORIES: Police arrest man in connection with murder of transgender woman Atlanta woman dies on vacation in Miami Abducted baby abandoned under overpass, saved by homeless man Surveillance video shows the man shooting another during an attempted robbery at about 3:30 am. Friday. Police told Channel 2’s Liz Artz the victim was hit by gunfire but is expected to survive.
  • Warning: Don't travel to Cancun, Los Cabos, State Department advises
    Warning: Don't travel to Cancun, Los Cabos, State Department advises
    Planning a vacation? You might want to avoid certain parts of Mexico, according to a recommendation from the U.S. State Department. >> Read more trending news  The warning comes during a spike in violence in states where some of the country’s most popular tourist regions are located -- Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo. Cabo San Lucas and La Paz are located in Baja California Sur, and popular cities like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Tulum and Riviera Maya are located in Quintana Roo. The State Department issued the advisory Tuesday, citing an uptick in criminal organizations in those areas. Conflicting groups have become embroiled in “turf battles,” and shootings between the groups have resulted in the deaths of innocent bystanders, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to the State Department, many of the gun battles occur in public places during broad daylight.  The State Department said U.S. citizens have also been kidnapped and murdered during carjackings and robberies.  According to the Los Angeles Times, a military-led drug war in Mexico is spurring violence across the whole country, which is on track to record more homicides in 2017 than it did in the preceding 20 years. An increase in demand for heroin from U.S. citizens has also spurred violence and conflict between drug cartels, the Times reported. Read more at the Los Angeles Times and the U.S. Department of State.  Find details on which Mexican regions have safety advisories in effect here. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.