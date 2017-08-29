Want to win free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year? Here’s your shot

Just in time for pumpkin-flavored everything, Dunkin’ Donuts announced Tuesday its first-ever “peel-and-reveal” promotion that could mean free coffee for a year or other prizes for customers of the national coffee chain.

In addition, in a sure sign of autumn, Dunkin’ Donuts stores are welcoming back classic pumpkin coffees, doughnuts, doughnut hole treats and muffins along with a new Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread. The brand also has new Maple Pecan Flavored Coffees and a new Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

The chain’s “Sip. Peel. Win.” promotion offers a prize or special offers to every guest who purchases a large or extra large hot coffee, tea or hot chocolate, excluding espresso. It runs until Sept. 30 or while supplies last.

Specially marked large and extra large hot cups will be stickered with a game piece, giving guests the chance to win a year’s worth of free coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards, free menu items, or other prizes.

There will be 50 grand-prize awards of free coffee for a year -- paid out in the form of $598 worth of Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards -- available nationwide. For details of the promotion, go to www.sippeelwin.com.

“Coffee is such an important beverage for so many of our guests, as it helps keep them energized to make the most of each day,” Tom Manchester, vice president of field marketing for Dunkin’ Brands, said in a release. “Through our first-ever on-cup instant win program, we are rewarding our busy guests with prizes and special discounts on large or extra large hot cups.”

Originally a doughnut and coffee chain, Dunkin’ Donuts has expanded its offerings in recent years to include frozen and iced beverages as well as bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, bakery sandwiches and wraps.