National
Want to see the solar eclipse? Head to these 10 places for best views
Want to see the solar eclipse? Head to these 10 places for best views

Want to see the solar eclipse? Head to these 10 places for best views
Want to see the solar eclipse? Head to these 10 places for best views

By: Kara Driscoll, Dayton Daily News

People are heading out across the country to catch the “awe-inspiring” total solar eclipse on August 21.

All of North America will experience at least a partial eclipse of the sun, and anyone within the path of totality can see the main event. The path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s corona or halo can be seen, will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina.

“The ‘Eclipse Across America’ is 99 years in the making where everyone in North America, including Alaska and Hawaii, will experience the eclipse in some form,” said Micki Dudas, Leisure Travel managing director.

The best places to see the view?

  • Madras, Oregon
  • Snake River Valley, Idaho
  • Casper, Wyoming
  • Sandhills of Western Nebraska
  • St. Joseph, Missouri
  • Carbondale, Illinois
  • Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Great Smoky Mountains
  • Columbia, South Carolina

