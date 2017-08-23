Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Chance of T-storms
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that
Close

Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that

Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
File photo

Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands.

Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP.

It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported.

>> Read more trending news

The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message.

The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version.

Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • No, Earth will not experience 15 days of darkness
    No, Earth will not experience 15 days of darkness
    It's time to set the record straight on a recent fake claim involving Venus and Jupiter that's causing concern. In recent days, rumors have been spinning around that Earth will experience 15 days of darkness this November. The reports, which cite a fake NASA document, incorrectly claim that from 2:50 a.m. Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, the Earth will go dark (and not just for a few minutes – but days). >> Solar eclipse 2017: Did you damage your eyes looking at the eclipse? Here are some symptoms Now, the silly reasoning behind this is that Jupiter and Venus will “come in close proximity of each other,” which somehow causes a reaction with the sun and theoretically causes the sun to go out. Well, no need to worry because this theory is nonsense and has absolutely no scientific reasoning behind it. Our planet will NOT experience 15 days of darkness. But for fun, here is a list of things that could happen if we did experience just a week of complete darkness: >> On WSBTV.com: Complete coverage of the solar eclipse • You would first notice it would get pretty cold, pretty quickly (since there is no sun to head the surface and atmosphere on earth)• No sun means no photosynthesis and those cold temperatures sure wouldn’t help anything grow (so I guess no more plants or food for us!)• Finally, if the sun decided to take a vacation for a week – the gravitational effect on us and other planets would be monumental. Without gravity, our planet would just float off into space. >> Read more trending news But again, no need to worry, there will not be a blackout for days on end. The closest thing we will ever get to this is another solar eclipse like we experienced Monday.
  • Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that
    Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that
    One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands. Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP. It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message. The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version. Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.
  • Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech
    Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech
    President Donald Trump spoke to supporters Tuesday night at a headline-grabbing campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Here are five must-see moments from his 77-minute speech: >> What is Trump’s plan for Afghanistan? >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Retired man has sign of his own to respond to panhandlers
    Retired man has sign of his own to respond to panhandlers
    An Omaha, Nebraska, man has had enough with panhandlers in his city. Now he’s joining them as they ask for money. But he doesn’t want the cold, hard cash of others. Rather he’s holding a sign of his own that says, “Get a job. Get a job.” Charles Logan told KETV, “If you want money, go get a job and work for it.” He was inspired to start his protest when a panhandler hit close to home. Logan saw his son asking strangers for money. “That’s really what hurt me. Because I know that he didn’t have to do that. And a lot of people out here don’t have to do it,” Logan explained to KETV. >> Read more trending news But Logan’s crusade against looking for handouts isn’t sitting well with those who are asking for financial help. One man said that he’s a single father who is trying to come up with rent money and is facing eviction all while he waits for a disability check, KETV reported. Another, who claimed was a college graduate and a “decent person” is just asking for money as a temporary solution after dealing with a drug addiction and a recent release from jail. Logan said he’s been attacked while protesting panhandlers. One panhandler threw a drink at him. He said he’s been threatened with a knife and someone sprayed him with Mace, KETV reported. He also said that he has had support from drivers who honk and give praise as they drive by.
  • Woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, 10, after drugging his slushie
    Woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, 10, after drugging his slushie
    A 35-year-old woman from Greendale, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee, faces a first-degree sexual assault charge after a 10-year-old boy’s father claimed that she drugged the child’s slushie with sleeping pills and forced him to watch and perform sex acts. >> Watch the news report here According to WGN-TV, Tara Gotovnik allegedly put sleeping pills in the victim’s slushie, making him powerless to overcome double vision, slurred speech, the removal of his clothes and finally being forced to perform a sex act.  >> Teacher accused of sex with students in cemetery sentenced Gotovnik reportedly admitted when questioned by police that, though she claimed she remembered nothing of the night of the incident, she had given the boy Ambien on two occasions, including the night in question.  The woman is further accused of telling the boy he could “go online and make money for doing it.” >> Teacher accused of sex with student, having child with him The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it was the boy’s father who reported the assault on Aug. 7. The father picked up his son at Gotovnik’s house and the boy said that he never wanted to go back there. The relationship between Gotovnik and the victim has not been disclosed. >> Read more trending news Due to the first-degree sexual assault of a child charge and the related charge of delivery of a controlled substance, Gotovnik faces at 25 years in prison. Read more here.
  • Fulton County Commission Chairman resigns to focus on running for Atlanta mayor
    Fulton County Commission Chairman resigns to focus on running for Atlanta mayor
    Channel 2 Action News has learned the Fulton County Commission Chairman has resigned as of Tuesday evening.  We are learning about the decision and when he will qualify, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  Channel 2's Craig Lucie spoke to John Eaves Tuesday afternoon as we're less than three months away from the election that will decide Atlanta's next mayor.  RELATED STORIES: Ch. 2 poll shows strong leader in Atlanta mayor race Mayoral candidate admits to not fully paying water bills for years Atlanta mayoral hopefuls file for candidacy Eaves told Lucie he's resigning his old post -- aiming to climb in the polls and make history. 'I'm going to qualify and put my 100-percent plus into running into being the next mayor of Atlanta,' Eaves said.    Just got off the phone with Fulton chairman/ ATL mayoral candidate @johneaves. Confirms overnight resignation. @wsbtv — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 23, 2017     Developing: Fulton Co. Commission Chair John Eaves confirms he resigned his seat last night to run for mayor. He'll qualify this morning.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 23, 2017    
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.