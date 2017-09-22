Walmart is testing a new grocery delivery service -- one where you don’t have to be home to receive your order.

The retail giant announced Friday it has partnered with smart lock startup August Home to create a program where a delivery person can enter a customer’s home and put away groceries.

Delivery drivers would be given a one-time passcode that provides access to the customer’s house if no one is there. Customers would receive an alert notification via the August Home app when a delivery person enters their home and would be able to watch the delivery person through the app.

The service will be tested in Silicon Valley with a small number of August Home users.

“These tests are a natural evolution of what Walmart is all about -- an obsession in saving our customers not just money but also time,” Sloan Eddleston, Walmart’s vice president of eCommerce strategy & business operations, wrote in a blog post. “This may not be for everyone -- and certainly not right away -- but we want to offer customers the opportunity to participate in tests today and help us shape what commerce will look like in the future.”

Would you use it?

