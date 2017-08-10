Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you're invited 
Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you’re invited 

7 Fun Facts about Waffle House

Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you’re invited 

By: Fiza Pirani The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Waffle House lovers and space enthusiasts, alike, are invited to the Georgia-based chain’s official solar eclipse party.

>> Read more trending news

Starting at noon on Monday, Aug. 21, the Waffle House restaurant in Pendleton, South Carolina, will be hosting games with the chance to win prizes, like official Waffle House merchandise and eclipse-themed swag.

Waffle House employees will also pass out eclipse-viewing glasses while supplies last.

But the best part? Special eclipse-themed blueberry waffles.

Admission is free to all. Waffle House has all the details on its Facebook page.

Waffle House operates more than 1,500 restaurants nationwide and its Pendleton, South Carolina, location is right inside the eclipse’s path of totality, the 70 mile stretch of land between South Carolina and Oregon where the skies will completely darken during the eclipse.

>> Related: Map of Waffle House restaurants shows where to watch the solar eclipse, really

According to Eclipse2017.org, the partial eclipse will begin at approximately 1:08 p.m. EDT.  Total darkness, or the totality, will begin at approximately 2:37 p.m. EDT and last for two minutes and 37 seconds.

The restaurant is approximately two hours from metro Atlanta.

If the Pendleton, South Carolina, location doesn’t pan out and you just have to grub on some Waffle House on eclipse day, University of Georgia assistant professor Jerry Shannon created a  genius eclipse map detailing Waffle House restaurants along the eclipse’s path of totality

>> Related: How will your pets react to the solar eclipse?

Find more eclipse stories here

Waffle House is throwing a solar eclipse party - and you’re invited 

OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images
A multiple exposure photograph shows the progress of a solar eclipse over Xochicalco, Mexico in 1991. The sequence begins at the upper left.
