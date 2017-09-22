Vodka spill: Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of liquor tips over

CLAYTON, N.C. - Don’t cry over spilled ... vodka? A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of vodka rolled over in Interstate 70 in Clayton, North Carolina.
And the load was so heavy that when crews tried to put the trailer back on its wheels, the bottles of booze bent the truck’s body, WRAL reported.
Crews had to remove each box of vodka from the truck by hand nearly 12 hours after the crash, The Associated Press reported.
8+ hours later-40,000lbs of @NewAmsterdam vodka & a flipped tractor trailer have finally been cleared from our busiest intersection in town! pic.twitter.com/lTpvVGnQQA— Town of Clayton (@TownofClayton) September 21, 2017
New story: Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pints of vodka overturns on US 70 https://t.co/cg1yFcJ3Ez #wral— WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) September 21, 2017
Police said that the driver, Johnathan Davis Crissy didn’t secure the load and it shifted when he navigated a turn, WRAL reported.
